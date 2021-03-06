Region roundup: Altavista's Schultz claims two state swimming crowns, and more

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Liberty 7, East Carolina 6

Madison Via went 4 for 4, and her single with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh scored Caroline Hudson for the game-winning run as the Flames (13-5) rallied to defeat the Pirates (9-5) in the Liberty Softball Invitational at Liberty Softball Stadium.

ECU took a 6-5 lead in the top of the seventh, but the game was quickly tied in the bottom half as Karlie Kenney Karlie Keeney clubbed her first career homer to lead off the frame and tie the game at 6.

Liberty 19, Longwood 3

Kara Canetto and Devyn Howard each drove in four runs, McKenzie Wagoner (2-1) struck out eight in a complete-game effort, and the Flames routed the Lancers in the Liberty Softball Invitational.

Emily Sweat, Hudson and Autumn Bishop scored three runs apiece as the Flames scored 11 runs in the first and six more runs in the second.

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

Lynchburg 10, Salisbury 8