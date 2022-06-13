Region Roundup: Amherst’s Tyah Charlton named Region 4D softball player of the year, and more

After being named Seminole District player of the year, Amherst sophomore Tyah Charlton has earned a new honor. On Monday, she was named the Region 4D player of the year.

Charlton hit a blistering .473 (27 of 57) with six home runs and 18 RBIs in her second varsity season. She hit safely in 18 of 20 games, stole nine bases and helped the 2021 Class 4 state champions to a 15-5 record this year. She also garnered first-team all-region honors at shortstop after earning the same distinction in the Seminole.

Amherst junior pitcher Dylan McNerney and senior outfielder Kaelyn Ramsey also were named to the all-region first team. McNerney went 15-5 and posted a 1.72 ERA. She threw 127 innings and struck out 161 batters. She threw a no-hitter against Jefferson Forest on April 1, complete with 11 strikeouts, then tossed a one-hitter in her next outing against Nelson, one of two one-hitters she threw on the season.

Ramsey hit .357 this season. Eight of her 20 hits went for doubles.

Jefferson Forest pitcher Gillian Faris received second-team all-region honors along with E.C. Glass' Abigail Jones (at-large).

To view the full all-region team, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Appomattox's Dodge out as athletic director

After serving nine years as Appomattox County High's athletic director, Chris Dodge has been removed from his position. He made the announcement via email Monday afternoon.

"My superintendent [Annette Bennett] has decided to reassign me to another position within the division," Dodge wrote. "All I can tell you for now is that this was not my choice."

Dodge's tenure at Appomattox coincided with what has been an unprecedented era of success in athletics that includes five football state titles, two softball state championships and one baseball state title.

"I've enjoyed every minute, and I'm grateful that I got to work with such an incredible set of people," Dodge wrote.

COLLEGE TENNIS

E.C. Glass grad Hutchison wraps collegiate career with honors

University of Mary Washington's Moses Hutchison, a former E.C. Glass standout, was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's most improved senior on Monday.

The three-time all-American, who won a doubles state title with Hilltoppers teammate Trent Daly in 2017, advanced to the NCAA Division III doubles semifinals with partner Andrew Watson this spring and was also invited to the NCAA singles championship. In singles play this season, he posted a 19-13 record and played his best tennis against nationally ranked opponents, going 16-9 against them.

Hutchison wraps his career at UMW with 71 singles wins and 91 doubles victories. He is ranked second in the school's history in doubles wins and fourth in school history in career wins (162).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty secures commitment from former Virginia Tech signee

Highland Springs High School defensive end Rashaud Pernell, in late May, was released from the national letter of intent he signed with Virginia Tech in December.

The three-star prospect needed less than three weeks to find his new college home.

Pernell verbally committed to Liberty on Monday afternoon and is slated to join an already stacked defensive line for the upcoming season.

Pernell was recruited by Liberty while he was a player at Highland Springs and listed the Flames in his top seven when he committed to Virginia Tech.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Pernell, when he signs, will be the third-highest-rated prospect to join Liberty, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Pernell will join a defensive line that features Khristian Zachary, the program’s highest-rated prospect, and Stephen Sings V, a former Virginia Tech commit who will now be the fourth-highest-rated prospect to sign with Liberty.

Pernell, who was listed on Tech’s roster throughout the spring, announced he was reopening his recruitment on May 26. Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry told local media the Tech staff initiated the discussions.

“Just didn't feel good about it right now,” Pry said earlier this month. “Didn't feel good about bringing him here. We had a good conversation with his coach at Highland Springs. We wish Rashaud a lot of luck, and I've recommended him to a couple places that called. He needed to do some things before I was comfortable with him being here."

Liberty hosts Virginia Tech on Nov. 19.

Liberty adds two three-star commitments to Class of 2023

Wide receiver Jeremiah Shack and linebacker Olan Robinson, both three-star prospects, announced they verbally committed to Liberty during a busy weekend of on-campus camps.

Shack attends Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. That is the same high school current Liberty wide receiver DeMario Douglas and linebacker Jerome Jolly Jr. attended.

The 6-foot-3, Shack also holds offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Mississippi State and others. His 0.8619 composite rating from 247Sports would make him the fourth-highest-rated prospect to sign with Liberty.

Shack is the second wide receiver in the class. Quentin Thomas verbally committed in late May.

Olan committed Saturday, one day after Shack, and is a rising senior at Newton High School in Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker also has offers from Air Force, Army, Tennessee, West Virginia and others.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Liberty’s Nedrick, Sauder claim second-team All-America honors

Two first-year Liberty athletes, Kevin Nedrick and Kennedy Sader, claimed second-team All-America honors with top-15 finishes in the Division I outdoor track & field championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Nedrick finished 11th in the men’s discus with a mark of 191 feet, 2 inches. He is Liberty’s first men’s discus All-American since Clendon Henderson in 2008.

Sauder cleared a mark of 6 feet, 10¾ inches to finish in a tie for 15th in the high jump. After previously finishing 13th in the same event at the indoor championships, he ended his freshman season with two second-team All-America honors.

Sauder is the first Liberty men’s high jumper to earn outdoor All-American distinction at any level of competition.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Horn named to second freshman All-America team

Liberty left-handed pitcher Garrett Horn was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) freshman All-America team. Horn previously was named to the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s freshman All-America team.

The Kernersville, North Carolina, native was a second-team All-ASUN Conference selection and an all-freshman team selection. He posted a 6-1 record with a 1.93 ERA and 80 strikeouts over 51⅓ innings.

His 1.93 ERA is the lowest for a freshman in program history with 50 or more innings pitched. He is the seventh Liberty pitcher to post a sub-2.00 ERA with 50 or more innings pitched in a single season.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

All-Region 4D teams

Player of the Year: Tyah Charlton, Amherst

Coach of the Year: Woody Bane, Halifax County

First team: Pitcher — Hannah Hearl (Orange Co.), Emily Gillespie (Louisa), Dylan McNerney (Amherst); Catcher — Reese Rogers (Orange Co.); First Base — Ja'Chelle Mosley (Orange Co.); Second Base — Savannah Bragg (Louisa); Third Base — Emily Dickerson (Blacksburg); Shortstop — Tyah Charlton (Amherst); Outfielder — Haley Martin (Orange Co.), Trinity Martin (Halifax), Kaelyn Ramsey (Amherst); DP/Flex — Madison Barnes (Halifax); At-Large — Sarah Watts (Halifax), Kamryia Woody-Giggetts (Halifax).

Second team: P — Lorelei Spradlin (Bla), Madison Barnes (Hal), Gillian Faris (Jefferson Forest); C — Katey Mathena (Bla); 1B — Madison Barnes (Hal); 2B — Sarah Watts (Hal); 3B — Wynter Morris (Western Albemarle); SS — Emily Webb (Pulaski); OF — Cora Sparger (Salem), Paige Huff (Pul), Mia Farley (Bla); DP/Flex — Shamya Hankins (Hal); At-Large — Abigail Jones (E.C. Glass), Dara Sharp (Louisa).