Region roundup: Amherst's Moore wins state pole vault title, Overstreet receives football honor, and more

Amherst senior Nick Moore won the Class 4 state pole vault championship Monday with a leap of 14 feet at Liberty Indoor Track Complex at Liberty University.

Moore was tied with John Handley's William McKay after 12 jumps. That's when Moore hit his high mark for the day and McKay scratched trying to match the Lancers standout.

It was a rapid rise to becoming a champion for Moore, who only began vaulting last year. At the 2020 state meet, he finished eighth out of nine participants with a leap of 11 feet. This year was remarkably different, as the senior worked in the offseason to perfect his craft and then became a region champion last month by hitting the same 14-foot mark.

Moore's feat was the biggest highlight of the day for area athletes at the Class 4 state championships.

E.C. Glass senior Sarah Handell took third place in the 1,000-meter run (3:15.02) and her teammate, Isabell Stinson, was sixth in the pole vault (8-06). Lancers senior Kiara Smith placed fifth in the triple jump (33-11.75) and her twin sister Kendra Smith was sixth in the long jump (15-04.25).

E.C. Glass' Benjamin Barrett finished fifth in the 1,000-meter run (2:40.11) and Amherst's Will Gregory took fifth in the 500 dash (1:09.41).