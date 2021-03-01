Region roundup: Amherst's Moore wins state pole vault title, Overstreet receives football honor, and more

Amherst senior Nick Moore won the Class 4 state pole vault championship Monday with a leap of 14 feet at Liberty Indoor Track Complex at Liberty University.
Moore was tied with John Handley's William McKay after 12 jumps. That's when Moore hit his high mark for the day and McKay scratched trying to match the Lancers standout.
It was a rapid rise to becoming a champion for Moore, who only began vaulting last year. At the 2020 state meet, he finished eighth out of nine participants with a leap of 11 feet. This year was remarkably different, as the senior worked in the offseason to perfect his craft and then became a region champion last month by hitting the same 14-foot mark.
Moore's feat was the biggest highlight of the day for area athletes at the Class 4 state championships.
E.C. Glass senior Sarah Handell took third place in the 1,000-meter run (3:15.02) and her teammate, Isabell Stinson, was sixth in the pole vault (8-06). Lancers senior Kiara Smith placed fifth in the triple jump (33-11.75) and her twin sister Kendra Smith was sixth in the long jump (15-04.25).
E.C. Glass' Benjamin Barrett finished fifth in the 1,000-meter run (2:40.11) and Amherst's Will Gregory took fifth in the 500 dash (1:09.41).
Fauquier defeated Blacksburg 101-77.5 for the girls title, while Ashland-based Patrick Henry edged Pulaski 71-60 on the boys side.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Overstreet nabs athlete of the week honor
Staunton River grad and current Emory & Henry running back Grayson Overstreet was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the year Monday.
The sophomore helped the Wasp start their season out right with a 17-0 victory over Ferrum on Friday, scoring both his team's touchdowns and rushing for 196 yards on 32 carries. The Richmond transfer also ended last season with the same award after he set an ODAC record with 324 rushing yards in the Wasps' season finale.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ODAC releases basketball tourney brackets
Roanoke College earned the No. 1 seed for the upcoming ODAC men's basketball tournament, which begins Saturday. The Maroons were followed by Ferrum and then Lynchburg at No. 3.
Both men's programs at Lynchburg and Randolph recently announced they were canceling the remainder of their regular-season schedules because of coronavirus concerns, but the Hornets were still available for the league tourney.
Lynchburg hosts No. 6 Eastern Mennonite on Saturday.
Bridgewater claimed the No. 1 seed for the ODAC women's tournament. Lynchburg followed at No. 2, and Randolph came in at No. 8.
The WildCats host Ferrum in Thursday's first round. Lynchburg hosts the winner of No. 10 Eastern Mennonite and No. 7 Emory & Henry in Saturday's quarterfinals.
Tipoff times for both tournaments had not been announced by press time.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Liberty 1, High Point 0
Musa Morris scored unassisted in the 49th minute, Danny Cordero recorded three saves, and the Flames (5-0-1) defeated the Panthers (3-1-0) at Osborne Stadium.