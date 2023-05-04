Nadiyah Abdussalaam has been a point-scoring machine for the Appomattox girls track & field team over the last couple years. Following a few more outdoor meets to wrap her high school career, she’ll get the chance to be a difference maker for the Mountain Lions.

Abdussalaam on Thursday made official her decision to continue her athletic career at Division II Concord University in Athens, West Virginia. She was joined at a celebratory ceremony at ACHS by fellow senior Bennett Goodman, who will head up the road to Lynchburg to swim for Division III Randolph College after graduating.

Although Abdussalaam has the chance to add more accolades to her career still, with one more regular-season meet scheduled and postseason events to follow, she already has put together a decorated resume. This year, she helped the Raiders to a fourth-place finish at the Class 1 and 2 indoor state meet, where she competed in a whopping seven events and posted multiple point-scoring finishes in the field and on the track.

The jack-of-all-trades athlete also posted three state titles in individual events between her indoor and outdoor seasons as a junior, and she was an integral part of the Raiders’ runner-up finish as a team at the outdoor meet that year.

Goodman, meanwhile, has the chance to advance his career locally with RC, which looks to build to a place where it can compete with some of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference swimming heavyweights.

Goodman will carry with him a resume that includes multiple Region 2C titles, along with his team’s eighth-place showing at the Class 2 state meet in the winter.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Lynchburg 12, Roanoke 10

When Spencer Vandenberg sent a shot into the back of the net with less than seven minutes left in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinal contest, he gave Lynchburg its first lead in 52 minutes. Roanoke answered, continuing the goal-trading trend the Maroons and Hornets displayed through the evening Thursday, but Dylan Wolfe and Grant Voigt made sure top-seeded UL’s tourney wouldn’t come to a premature end.

Wolfe restored Lynchburg’s advantage on his unassisted goal with 5:21 remaining in the contest at Shellenberger Field, and Voigt gave UL an insurance score — and its only two-goal advantage of the day — to help the hosts secure a spot in Saturday’s ODAC title game.

Voigt’s second goal of the game came at the 1:17 mark in the fourth quarter. Fifth-seeded Roanoke (11-8) won the ensuing faceoff, and earned an extra-man opportunity with one minute left, but Luca Docking’s shot went wide, and Tyler Hadley saved a pair of other Maroon shots to send Lynchburg to its 17th overall and ninth straight appearance in an ODAC title game.

Lynchburg (13-5), ranked 11th nationally, played without the lead for more than 44 minutes Thursday. The game featured eight ties.

The Hornets, who got three goals from Riley Mitchell and a hat trick from Wolfe, are in search of their 10th league crown. They will meet third-seeded Washington and Lee, which blasted No. 2 seed Hampden-Sydney (13-5) in the other semifinal Thursday, 16-4.

UL defeated W&L 14-13 in overtime in the teams’ regular-season meeting in Lexington on March 25.

The Hornets and ninth-ranked Generals (15-4) will face each other in the conference championship for the sixth time Saturday (at Shellenberger Field at a time to be determined). Lynchburg has won three of the five previous matchups.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Charleston 4, Lynchburg 3

Lynchburg's bats went quiet Thursday night in Charleston, South Carolina, while the host RiverDogs strung together seven hits across two innings to tie the game and then take the lead for good in a bounceback win.

The Hillcats managed to draw more walks (six) than they tallied hits (five), falling behind 2-1 in the six-game series at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark after earning the win Wednesday. Nate Furman had the lone extra-base knock (a triple) that drove in Jose Pastrano (who walked) to open the scoring.

Lynchburg's only other scoring came off a sacrifice fly from Tyresse Turner and a Charleston error. Zac Fascia led the visitors at the plate with two hits.

Three pitchers toed the rubber for the 'Cats (11-13), including Parker Messick, who started and threw four shutout innings before taking the no-decision. He fanned five, walked one and scattered five hits while dropping his ERA to 1.59.

But relievers Jack Jasiak and Zach Jacobs saw their ERAs go the other direction. Jasiak gave up three runs (two earned) in one frame, and Jacobs allowed the winning run (earned) in the seventh before finishing out the game.

Dominic Keegan and Odalys Peguero had three hits apiece for the RiverDogs (9-15), including Peguero's game-deciding RBI single. Down 3-0 heading to the bottom of the fifth, Keegan started the comeback with an RBI single, and the hosts tacked on two runs in the sixth ahead of Peguero's one-out hit to the outfield.

Junior William got the win in relief after throwing 1 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings. Duncan Davitt recorded a scoreless, two-inning save. He fanned four and gave up one hit.

After securing the 3-0 lead, Lynchburg put just two runners aboard, on that hit in the ninth and an earlier walk, across the last four innings.

Game 4 in the series begins at 7:05 p.m. Friday.