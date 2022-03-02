Region roundup: Appomattox boys first, girls seventh after Day 1 of Class 1/2 state track championships

A pair of top-three finishes Wednesday powered the Appomattox boys to first place after Day 1 of the combined Class 1/2 state track & field championships at Liberty University's indoor track complex.

Vori Copeland's second-place showing in the triple jump and Blake Fulcher's third-place finish in the pole vault resulted in 14 points for the Raiders, who ended the day with 15 points for a slim lead in the team standings through four events.

Copeland posted a 42-0.6.25 behind Nottoway's Tyler Banks (43-03).

Fulcher was one of three area athletes to score points in the pole vault, clearing 10-03 to beat out Nelson's Hunter Garrett (fourth, 8-09) and Altavista's Ken Cyrus (fifth, 8-03). Covington's Mitch Tallman won with a 12-03.

Matthew Epperson rounded out the scoring for Appomattox with one point for his eighth-place leap of 39-04.50 in the triple jump.

In the 55 hurdles prelims, Cyrus and Appomattox's Mannix Wilhoit qualified for the finals by placing seventh and fourth, respectively. Wilhoit recorded an 8.63, while Cyrus posted an 8.71.

The team standings will drastically change when the meet continues Thursday, as Appomattox's best scoring chances came on Day 1. Day 2 for both the boys and girls will feature the finals of every individual track event, as well as the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. The boys' meet will include the long jump and high jump, while the girls will contest the triple jump, pole vault and shot put.

On the girls side, the Raiders — who are favored to win the title — have some ground to make up after failing Wednesday to grab some available points in one of their better events.

Harmony Troxler was ninth in the long jump, an event she was seeded first in, to just miss out on scoring a point. Her teammates Amyah Bolar and Nadiyah Abdussalaam finished fourth and seventh, respectively, to account for all seven of the Raiders' seven points, which are good fort a tie for seventh in the team standings.

Bolar recorded a leap of 15-08.50, while Abdussalaam posted a 15-03. Riverheads' Summer Wallace won with a 16-03.

Bolar and Troxler earned the last two spots in the 55 dash finals with times of 7.83 and 7.85, respectively, in Wednesday's prelims. Troxler was seeded first entering Wednesday but finished about half a second off her seed time.

Troxler and teammate Morgan Martin, as well as the Raiders' 4x200 team of Bolar, Abdussalaam, Kelsey Hackett and Aubrey Fulcher, are expected to rack up points Thursday. Troxler is seeded second in the triple jump, and Martin is seeded second in the 3,200. The relay quartet is seeded first.

Abdussalaam also qualified for the the 55 hurdles finals with a third-place 9.46 in the prelims.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

VES boys, girls wrap up seasons in state quarterfinals

Seasons came to an end for the Virginia Episcopal boys and girls Wednesday in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state quarterfinals.

In Manassas, the fifth-seeded VES girls (14-9) suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of fourth-seeded Seton School (14-5), 42-40.

In Richmond, the fifth-seeded VES boys (16-18) ended their campaign with a 72-60 loss to fourth-seeded Steward (28-2).

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

UL's Llaneza, Sprecher highlight All-ODAC awards

Following the Hornets' sweep of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men's and women's championships over the weekend, two members of the teams combined to pick up three of the league's top awards.

Sam Llaneza, a junior, was named the ODAC men's track athlete of the meet after posting the third-fasted men's 1-mile time (4:07.78) in the nation in Division III this season. He was also third in the 800-meter run.

Llaneza's caoch, Jim Sprecher, garnered coach of the year honors on both the men's and women's sides. The men's honor is Sprecher's first in his six-year tenure, while he's now earned the title on the women's side for the third consecutive time.

Llaneza and Sprecher joined Stephanie Burnett, a grad student, as Hornets who earned the league's top honors. Burnett was named the ODAC scholar-athlete of the year for the women at the conclusion of the meet this weekend.

Burnett and Llaneza were among 18 UL athletes who were part of the all-conference first team, an honor based on performances in the championship meet. Four more UL athletes were second-team honorees, and three more were named to the third team. Randolph's Megan Chaffins was a second-team honoree.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 15 Lynchburg 10, William Peace 5

Carrson Atkins’ grand slam highlighted a six-run eighth inning as the 15th-ranked Hornets (7-1) took the lead for good in a victory over the Pacers (5-4) at USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

Atkins went 3 for 3 and added an RBI double in a two-run fourth inning.

Cameron Lane went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.

Chase Brimmer (1-0) picked up the victory in his first appearance of the season. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out three over the final two innings.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Liberty 18, Old Dominion 7

Cami Merkel scored five goals, Brooke Bryan added three goals and two assists, and the Flames (2-2) routed the Monarchs (2-4) at Liberty Lacrosse Field.

Mackenzie Lehman finished with three goals and an assist for the Flames.

Averett 24, Randolph 5

Faith Bowlin and Elizabeth Peasley scored six goals apiece as the Cougars (2-1) routed the WildCats (1-2) at Daly Field in Danville.

Sophia Cirone scored four goals for RC.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Lynchburg 9, Hollins 0

Christina Harris claimed her 90th career victory with a 6-1, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles as the Hornets (4-0, 2-0 ODAC) swept Hollins (2-3, 0-1) at Batten Tennis Center in Roanoke.

Washington & Lee 9, Randolph 0

The ninth-ranked Generals (5-1, 3-0 ODAC) won all but one game in easily sweeping the WildCats (2-4, 0-1) at W&L Upper Courts in Lexington.

Zeinab Elkhansa claimed a game at No. 2 singles, but fell to Izzy Koziol 6-1, 6-0.