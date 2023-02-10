At the Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Appomattox junior Tyler Burton claimed the daunting 500-yard freestyle, and teammates Bennett Goodman, Conner Burton, Clay Hamilton and Charlie Drinkard celebrated the 400 freestyle relay title as the Raiders won the boys side of the combined Region 1C and 2C Championships, held Thursday.

Tyler Burton hit the wall in the 500 free at 6:32.24, winning the event by more than 16 seconds over his nearest competitor. The Raiders' 400 free relay squad won with a time of 3:51.25, besting runner-up George Wythe (Wytheville), which posted a 3:54.58.

Burton also placed second in the 200 free. Appomattox benefited from several top-five finishes, including by Drinkard (second in the 100 back, third in the 50 free) and two of its relays (third-place showings in the 200 free relay and 200 medley relay).

Appomattox posted 113 points and toppled runner-up Glenvar (109 points) by receiving 18 points for winning the 400 free relay. The finish was an improvement from last year, when the Raiders boys squad finished second at regionals.

The Appomattox girls were fourth at the event, led by senior Catherine Thomas, who finished second in the 200 IM and also took part in her team's third-place finishes in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

The meet capped a busy week of swimming throughout the state, as athletes rushed to win region titles or qualify for upcoming state championships.

On Wednesday, the Jefferson Forest boys were runners-up at the Region 4D championships. The Cavaliers won the 200 medley relay with Brendan Whitfield, Max Schonfelder, Jack Mills and Owen Widzisz (1:36.79). Mills, Schonfelder and Whitfield turned around and won the 400 free relay with teammate Ryan Frasier by swimming a 3:09.98. JF also received individual region titles from Widzisz in the 50 free (22.23) and Carter Rice in the 500 free (4:57.94).

In the girls 4D championships, E.C. Glass' Emory Hill won two events: the 50 free (24.07) and 100 free (53.25), pacing the Hilltoppers to a fourth-place finish. The JF girls were third overall and received a first-place swim from Katherine Kovarik in the 100 back (1:05.92).

Also on Wednesday, the LCA boys won the Region 3C title and received first-place finishes from JC Gordon in the 200 free (1:45.55) and 500 free (4:50.54).

The Class 3 and 4 state championships will be held in Richmond at Swim RVA, Collegiate School Aquatics Center next weekend. Class 3 is scheduled for Friday and Class 4 for Saturday.

The Class 1 and 2 state championships will be held Friday and Saturday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.