Appomattox senior Alex Caruso had all his pitches working well Wednesday night at Danville's Dan River High, and the decorated right-hander tossed a no-hitter in a run-ruled, five-inning 12-0 victory.

The reigning Class 2 player of the year, who helped the Raiders claim the state title over John Battle last June, threw just 66 pitches, with 46 of them going for strikes. He struck out six and faced 17 batters. Appomattox improved to 5-2.

Caruso was close to perfection, with a hit-by-pitch and an error in the field as the only blemishes on the night.

Caruso is in the early stages of what should be a promising season. He enjoyed a breakout campaign as a junior last year, going 9-0 with a 1.76 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 39⅔ innings. He threw a complete game against John Battle in the championship as the Raiders earned their first baseball title in school history with a 4-2 win.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Blake named athlete of the week

Heritage graduate Tya Blake, who was part of three Pioneers state championship teams, was named Southern Conference field athlete of the week, the league announced Wednesday.

The 2021 HHS grad, now a sophomore at East Tennessee State, set a season best in the triple jump last Saturday with a leap of 11.68 meters (38.32 feet), which is the leading mark among all SoCon athletes this season. It was the second time Blake has been awarded athlete of the week honors.

While in high school, Blake provided plenty of points for Heritage by placing high in numerous state events. As a senior during the '21 outdoor state championship, for instance, she was fourth in the 300 hurdles, third in the long jump, second in the triple jump and 10th in the 100 dash.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Longtime basketball coach Daniel lands new gig

Herb Daniel, who for years led the Gretna Hawks girls basketball squad to success, has accepted a women's basketball coaching position at Virginia University of Lynchburg.

Daniel led Gretna for 14 seasons, from 2007 through 2021, before becoming head coach at Patrick & Henry Community College in Martinsville. He entered the post at Gretna without ever coaching girls basketball, but by his third season, the Hawks had captured the Dogwood District crown.

He faces a challenge with VUL, which went 1-15 this season.

"Anyone who knows me knows I strive on challenges," Daniel, a retired Army major, wrote in a social media post about his hiring.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

UL's Casey captures All-America honors

University of Lynchburg sophomore Haleigh Casey took home third-team all-America honors, D3soccer.com announced Wednesday.

Casey, a defender who helped Lynchburg to its 17th Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship and 21st NCAA tournament appearance as a freshman last season, was chosen from a pool that featured nearly 500 candidates before making a short list that included about 100 candidates. She previously had received all-conference, all-state and all-region honors.

Casey started all 22 games in 2022 for Lynchburg, which featured one of the top defenses in the country among Division III schools.

"She's very ferocious," Lynchburg head coach Todd Olsen said in a news release. "I think she just covers so well, and she's so destructive, teams can't get through. Other teams have to go a different route because down the middle isn't an option."

Casey becomes the 23rd All-American in program history and the first since 2018.