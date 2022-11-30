Region Roundup: Appomattox's Gilbert, Fulcher named to all-state volleyball teams, and more

A day after garnering all-region recognition, Appomattox volleyball standouts Kaydence Gilbert and Aubrey Fulcher picked up more postseason accolades Wednesday, earning spots on the Class 2 all-state teams.

Gilbert, a senior outside hitter, was one of 10 players named to the first team, while Fulcher, a junior setter, was awarded second-team honors. The two helped the Raiders reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.

Gilbert, with her 357 kills this season, tallied more than 850 kills for her career to set a new program record. In the Raiders' 22-2 campaign this year, she averaged 4.6 kills per set with a .408 hitting percentage and 51.6% kill percentage. Gilbert also led the Raiders with 94 aces, 63 blocks and 198 digs.

Gilbert went 67-7 in her four seasons with ACHS, a mark that included a 63-2 regular-season record and three straight undefeated showings (each of the last three campaigns) in the regular season.

After missing much of the regular season with an injury, Fulcher returned to bolster the Appomattox offense and tallied a total of 419 assists to go with 97 digs, 42 aces, 40 kills and 10 blocks.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Yeager sisters lead VWU to national semifinals

A pair of former area standouts have found continued success at the next level. As members of the Virginia Wesleyan University women's soccer team, Jefferson Forest grads and sisters Kailyn Yeager (2019) and Grayson Yeager (2022) will be playing for a berth in the NCAA Division III national championship Friday.

After four straight wins in the NCAA tourney — including three straight over ranked foes — the Yeagers and their Marlins teammates are set to take on No. 4 Case Western Reserve in the Final Four at 4 p.m. Friday at Kerr Stadium in Salem.

As a member of the Roanoke Maroons, who call Kerr Stadium home, earlier in her career, Kailyn is familiar with the facility. After transferring to VWU, Kailyn, a junior, was rejoined by her younger sister Grayson, a freshman. The siblings played together at Jefferson Forest for one season, in 2019, when the Cavaliers captured a third straight region championship.

Kailyn was part of a string of three straight region titles and three straight trips to the state title game by JF; the Cavs won the trophy during her sophomore season, in 2017.

Grayson and Kailyn both have played significant minutes for the Marlins this season, and both have given their team a boost in penalty kick shootouts in the postseason.

Kailyn hit her PK attempt against Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game, where the Marlins ultimately fell. Grayson hit her attempt in the Marlins' most recent game. VWU advanced to the Final Four via a 4-3 margin in penalties over Christopher Newport.

The Captains were the hosts for the game, ranked third nationally and are the defending national champs.

Now, the Yeagers — who are playing at the alma mater of their father, Lynchburg men's soccer coach Chris Yeager — aim to help Virginia Wesleyan to the first NCAA title game appearance in program history. The Marlins, who, thanks to an at-large bid, are in the NCAA tourney for the 13th time in program history, have only advanced to the Final Four once before, in 2006.

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Lynchburg's Mega named All-American

For the second straight year, Lynchburg forward Luke Mega has garnered All-America recognition.

The senior on Wednesday was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America second team for Division III, becoming just the fourth player in program history to earn All-America honors in two seasons.

Mega powered Lynchburg to an 11-3-5 record (8-1-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play) and an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament, the 18th NCAA appearance all-time for the Hornets.

With 12 goals on the season, Mega moved into fourth in the program record book for career goals (44) and fifth for career points (98). His 27 points this year (amassed thanks also to three assists) made him one of four players in program history to tally at least 27 points in multiple seasons.

Mega also earned first-team all-region honors from USC earlier this week. Mega became the first Lynchburg men's soccer player to be named to an All-ODAC team four times earlier in November.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Randolph 56, Lynchburg 49

For the first time since 2009, Randolph came out on top of a battle with crosstown rival Lynchburg. The WildCats (5-2, 2-1 ODAC) won their third straight and handed the Hornets (1-6, 0-2) a fifth straight loss Wednesday at Turner Gymnasium, bringing to an end Lynchburg's 21-game win streak in the series.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 2 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Claire Griffith, Glenvar

Coach of the Year: Mark Rohrback, Glenvar

First Team: Tyrah Weems (Poquoson), Jaidyn McClung (Luray), Claire Griffith (Glenvar), Makayla Bays (Gate City), Hannah Hylton (Glenvar), Alliyah McNair (East Rockingham), Kaydence Gilbert (Appomattox), Audrey Connor (Glenvar), Cara Butler (glenvar), Gracie Gibson (Union).

Second Team: Isabella Blagg (Union), Madison Dykstra (Poquoson), Samantha Chapman (Poquoson), Madelyn Williams (East Rockingham), Sienna Owens (Bruton), Bailey Sheetz (Central), Aubrey Fulcher (Appomattox), Ella Moss (Marion Senior), Allison Smith (John Battle), Journey Moore (Patrick County).