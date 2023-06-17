After putting up gaudy numbers in their senior seasons, Appomattox catcher Trey Shrock and second baseman Nate Dillon received first-team all-state honors when the Virginia High School League released its Class 2 all-state baseball teams Friday.

Raiders pitcher Alex Caruso, the 2022 state player of the year in Class 2, picked up second-team all-state honors.

Dillon hit a blistering .526 this season with 30 hits, six extra-base hits and 22 RBIs.

Shrock batted .467 with 29 hits and 10 extra-base hits, six of which were triples, and drove in 15 runs.

Caruso posed a 0.87 ERA for the Raiders (14-5), allowed just five earned runs all season and struck out 50 batters in 40⅓ innings of work. He went 3-2 with two saves and also batted .293 with 10 RBIs. He threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts in a five-inning 12-0 victory over Dan River on April 5.

Patrick County pitcher Tucker Swails and coach Tal Swails were player and coach of the year, respectively. Patrick County defeated Poquoson 7-2 for the state title last weekend.

The VHSL also released its Class 2 all-state softball teams Friday, and Appomattox third baseman Carrington Moore was a second-team selection. The senior helped the Raiders to a 21-3 record this season and was also a part of the Raiders' 2022 and '21 state championship teams. This season, she hit .444 with 28 hits in 63 at-bats. She also drove in 16 runs and committed just four errors all season at the hot corner.

Moore was the only local player on the Class 2 teams. Tazewell pitcher Carly Compton and her coach, Tom Keene, were named player and coach of the year. Tazewell defeated James River (Buchanan) 5-2 for the Class 2 title last weekend.

E.C. Glass junior Nora Hamilton on Friday was named a second-team all-state selection when the VHSL released its Class 4 girls lacrosse teams.

Hamilton was a leader on the Hilltoppers squad that went 11-3-1 on the season and earned Region 4D's second seed for the first time in school history.

Hamilton scored six goals and added four assists in Glass' region quarterfinal win over William Byrd last month.

Minor League Baseball

Hillcats drop second straight game

The first two outs came in quick succession in the top of the second inning Friday night. Lynchburg starter Alonzo Richardson fanned the first two batters he faced in the frame. But that's when he ran into trouble.

Visiting Charleston followed with five consecutive hits to put four runs on the scoreboard, and the Hillcats, despite staying within striking distance the rest of the evening, couldn't recover. The RiverDogs posted their second straight win in the series, 8-7, to even the six-game set at 2-2 ahead of Saturday's game, which ended after this newspaper's early press time.

Richardson (3-4) took the loss after surrendering eight runs (all earned) on 11 hits, walking three and fanning three in 4 2/3 innings. Relievers Yeury Gervacio and Magnus Ellerts combined to allow just three base runners over the final 4 1/3 frames.

The Lynchburg offense used a combination of big hits and Charleston miscues and free passes to climb back, scoring seven runs in the second through fifth innings and twice pulling within one run. A pair of RiverDogs relievers, however, also limited Lynchburg's production over the final innings, stranding all four base runners they allowed.

Two Hillcats reached scoring position in the sixth, and one more got to second in the eighth, but Michael Sansone (2-1) and Drew Sommers (three saves) escaped each of those two-out situations.

Lynchburg (27-34) got two hits each from Jose Devers, Pres Cavenaugh and Zac Fascia. Fascia had an RBI triple and Cavenaugh recorded his first two professional home runs on solo shots to account for all of the Hillcats' extra-base hits. They had 10 hits to 12 for Charleston (25-36).

BASEBALL

Class 2 All-State teams

First team: Pitcher — Tucker Swails (Patrick Co.), Heath Andrews (James River-Buchanan), Lucas Skelton (Randolph-Henry); Catcher — Trey Shrock (Appomattox); First Base — Evan Hankins (John Battle); Second Base — Nate Dillon (Appomattox); Third Base — Justin Gunter (Buckingham Co.); Shortstop — Eli Tyndall (Poquoson); Outfielder — Hunter Depriest (Alleghany), Jake Moore (Chatham), Jai Penn (Patrick Co.); Designated Hitter — Barrett Motter (Prince Edward); At-Large — Kody Dobyns (Madison Co.), Eli Weese (Alleghany).

Second team: Pitcher — Alex Caruso (Appomattox), Porter Gobble (John Battle), Max Fritts (Poquoson); Catcher — Eli Monroe (Poquoson); First Base — Jimmy Blount (Glenvar); Second Base — Ryan Williams (East Rockingham); Third Base — Brayson Arrington (Randolph-Henry); Shortstop — William Dickey (Madison Co.); Outfielder — Baker Green (Poquoson), Ben Dinkel (East Rockingham), Tanner Morris (Prince Edward); Designated Hitter — Ryan Mix (John Battle); At-Large — Avery Shaeffer (Buckingham Co.), Ben Gibbs (Tandolph-Henry).

Player of the Year: Tucker Swails, Patrick County

Coach of the Year: Tai Swails, Patrick County.

SOFTBALL

Class 2 All-State teams

First team: Pitcher — Carly Compton (Tazewell), Austyn Moran (James River-Buchanan), Taylor Johnson (King William); Catcher — Hannah Hayes (Tazewell); First Base — Jocelyne Rinker (Page Co.); Second Base — Elly Lackey (James River-B); Third Base — Jillian Smith (King William); Shortstop — Sela Pickford (Poquoson); Outfielder — Jenna Pugh (James River-B), Alayshia Griffith (Tazewell), Addie Gibson (Gate City); DP/Flex — Lacey Steppe (Randolph-Henry); At-Large — Danner Allen (Randolph-Henry), Alyssa Laney (Poquoson).

Second team: Pitcher — Bailey Gaskins (Page Co.), Brooklyn Armeault (Poquoson), KK Baker (Gate City); Catcher — Grayson Snead (Dan River); First Base — Payton Lewis (King William); Second Base — Erica Lamie (Richlands); Third Base — Carrington Moore (Appomattox); Shortstop — Madison Edwards (Clarke Co.); Outfielder — Annabelle Townsend (King William), Arianna Roudabush (Page Co.), AJ Smith (Puquoson); DP/Flex — Carrie Patrick (Virginia High); At-Large — Kaycee Kincaid (James River-B), Arin Rife (Richlands).

Player of the Year: Carly Compton, Tazewell

Coach of the Year: Tom Keene, Tazewell.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Class 4 All-State teams

First team: Attack — Reeve Goldstein (Western Albemarle), Lila Deering (Meridian), Cate Kriesel (Dominion), Nala Shearer (Rockbridge Co.); Midfield — McKenzie Hines (Rockbridge Co.), Lindsey Wright (Dominion), Brooke Frishman (Dominion), Kenson Epperly (Hanover); Defense — Juliana Murphy (WA), Genevieve Hathaway (WA), Brindle Hodsoll (Dominion), Libba Erskine (Rockbridge Co.); At-Large — Maggie Craytor (WA), Kennedy Buntrock (WA), Rachel Hines (Rockbridge Co.); Goalie — Caelen Jones (Dominion).

Second team: Attack — Ava Field (Dominion), Maura Schroeder (Dominion), Lola Mulitalo (Rockbridge Co.), Caroline Camp (Powatan); Midfield — Olivia Ritter (Atlee), Tilly Gale (Meridian), Maddie Ross (Tuscarora), Nora Hamilton (E.C. Glass); Defense — Jaden McCoy (Rockbridge Co.), Delia Paradiso (Meridian), Sydney Green (Dominion), Hadley Knapp (Lightridge); At-Large — Katie Alhusen (WA), Ally Campbell (Meridian), Zoa Blair (Salem); Goalie — Abigail Beattie (Kettle Run).

Player of the Year: Lindsey Wight, Dominion

Coach of the Year: Peggy Williams, Western Albemarle.