Rustburg graduate and current UVa freshman Eden Bigham on Tuesday was named the Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the week for the second time this season.

Bigham, who first earned the honor after the season's opening weekend, went 2-0 over the last week. She turned in a complete-game shutout against Liberty University last week and then helped the Cavaliers win at No. 4 Florida State over the weekend.

Bigham's win against Liberty marked her sixth complete-game shutout of the season and gave UVa its first win over the Flames since 2019.

After receiving the honor on Tuesday, the right-hander returned to the circle against James Madison and earned the win, allowing one earned run and striking out five across five innings. UVa (29-16) won 10-2.

Bigham has now boasts a 1.81 ERA and has fanned 108 batters in 104 innings pitched. She currently is ranked in the Top 6 in the ACC in both strikeouts and ERA.

Liberty 5, No. 13 Alabama 3

Liberty junior Caroline Hudson provided fireworks in Huntington, West Virginia, on Tuesday, leading the Flames to victory with a decisive three-run home run in the fifth inning at Marshall's Dot Hicks Field.

Hudson's homer came against Alabama's Montana Fouts, an All-American playing near her Grayson, Kentucky, home. A standing-room only crowd of 2,768 fans attended the event, most there to watch Fouts.

Sierra Kersten launched a solo home run for Liberty to tie the game at 1 in the third inning. Hudson gave LU a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice bunt. Bailey Downing's solo homer put Alabama (33-13) back in the lead, 3-2, in the top of the fifth.

But in the bottom half of the inning, Hudson smacked her three-run blast, giving Liberty (29-15) its first victory over a Top 25 team this season.

The Flames defeated Alabama for the first time in program history, in six chances.

Karlie Keeney earned the win, allowing eight hits, three runs (two earned), one walk and striking out three across seven innings.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Cattoor returning to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech men's basketball standout Hunter Cattoor announced Tuesday night that he is returning to the Hokies for his extra year of eligibility.

"Since our season ended, I’ve spent a lot of time in prayer and weighing all my options," he said in a Tech news release. "In the end, my heart was leading me back to a place that’s given so much to me.”

Cattoor was the most valuable player of the 2021 ACC Tournament.

"These past four years have been the greatest of my life, from reaching 1,000 career points, our two NCAA tournament appearances and our first-ever ACC championship," he said on Instagram. "I've still got one more year in me."

The guard averaged 10.8 points, 34.2 minutes and 2.4 assists as a senior. He led the ACC in 3-point field-goal percentage (42.4%).

"We fully supported Hunter and his family throughout this process, and man am I glad he's coming back for another year," coach Mike Young said in the news release.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

LU's Berman receives VaSIDA honors

For the second straight year, Liberty redshirt senior Mya Berkman on Tuesday was named to the Virginia Sports Information Directors women's basketball first-team all-state squad.

Berkman becomes the fourth player in Flames history to make multiple VaSID first-team appearances.

In 2022-23, Berkman led all Division I players in field goal percentage (an LU single-season record 69.5%) and ranks 10th in NCAA history for field goal percentage in a season. She became LU's 20th 1,000-point scorer on Nov. 27, a night she tallied a career-high 26 points against Minnesota.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 15, Salem 12

Lynchburg designated hitter Maick Collado went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and four runs scored, and Juan Benjamin, Guy Lipscomb and Jose Devers each added three hits as the Hillcats earned a wild win on a night of potent offense at Carillion Clinic Field in Salem.

Lynchburg (5-5) streaked out to an 11-0 lead, only to watch Salem put up eight runs in the bottom of the fifth. The Hillcats tacked on three more runs over the next two innings to go up 14-8, and Salem answered with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make it 14-12.

But Hillcats lefty Adam Tulloch responded by pitching two scoreless frames for the win.

Lynchburg stole 11 bases, including a double steal in the the top of the third in which Devers swiped second base and Collado stole home. The game also featured 33 total hits. Salem fell to 5-5.