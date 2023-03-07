Brookville football coach Jon Meeks didn't think Eli Landrum would be a big contributor initially. At the time, Meeks pulled the sophomore up from the JV squad to fill some needs the varsity team had as it dealt with injuries.

"Only took us one practice to realize we probably should've pulled him up sooner," Meeks said in a phone call Tuesday night, hours removed from a ceremony celebrating Landrum's commitment to continue his career at the college level.

Three years after getting called up to the varsity ranks — following three seasons as a starter for the Bees — Landrum made official his decision to play for Shenandoah University.

The senior filled multiple spots on the BHS offensive and defensive lines, but in Winchester, Landrum most likely will play on the defensive side.

"He really kind of excelled this last year and a half," Meeks said of Landrum, who played mostly defensive tackle when that unit was on the field during that span.

Landrum stands near 6 feet and at about 275 pounds. The latter of those numbers is the product of Landrum's time in the weight room, said Meeks, who explained he "can't remember [Landrum] missing an offseason weight room session or practice ever."

Landrum took a starting job quickly in his sophomore year, upon varsity coaches seeing his potential at practice during the pandemic-altered campaign. He helped the Bees to three straight winning seasons and three straight playoff appearances.

"He's just a big, strong kid," Meeks said. "A high-motor, high-effort [player]. ... Works his butt off. He's a kid we're really gonna miss."

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lemley earns back-to-back weekly awards

Virginia Tech ace Emma Lemley is off to another solid start. A month into her sophomore campaign, the former Jefferson Forest standout has picked up two Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the week awards.

Lemley has garnered the title in back-to-back weeks, earning the second Tuesday following a weekend in which she went 3-0 against ACC competition.

In 16 innings pitched in those three appearances (two of them starts), Lemley gave up one run, struck out 24 and walked two. She finished the series against N.C. State with a .132 batting average against.

Lemley is now 8-1 in games she’s started and has picked up two wins in relief for a league-best 10 wins (and 10-1 record) this season.

Lemley, who sports a 1.80 ERA, also leads the league in innings pitched (66) and strikeouts (103). She ranks among the top 10 nationally in the last two categories, as well.

With her two pitcher of the week honors this season, Lemley now has been awarded the title five times during her career with the Hokies. This season, Lemley and another former area high school standout, Eden Bigham, have combined for three of the four ACC pitcher of the week honors handed out so far.

Bigham, a Rustburg grad and University of Virginia freshman, is among the top six in the league in ERA (0.98) and has 54 strikeouts, a .125 batting average against and a 4-1 record.

Millie Thompson, a Liberty High grad and junior at Clemson, is inside the top 10 in the ACC in ERA, too, at 1.12. She is 7-0 in eight appearances and has thrown four complete games. Thompson and Lemley are tied at the top of the ACC with three shutouts each.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Brookville grad earns collegiate honor

Brookville grad and University of Lynchburg freshman Chasen Hunt earned his first collegiate postseason honor last week when he was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s men’s rookie of the championship meet, following the Hornets’ league title.

Three teammates and UL coach Jim Sprecher joined Hunt as this season’s ODAC indoor championship meet honorees. The group gave the Hornets men and women a sweep of the major awards, after they swept the team crowns.

Hunt, who earned a state title as part of a 4x400 relay squad during his time at Brookville, posted two top-four finishes at the ODAC meet to make a case for the rookie of the meet award, including a fourth-place showing in the 3K and his runner-up performance in the mile.