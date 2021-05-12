Region Roundup: Drinkard paces Methodist at Division III championships, 21 Jefferson Forest athletes attend signing ceremony

In East Lansing, Michigan, Appomattox County High grad Jillian Drinkard led Methodist University's Day 2 surge at the NCAA Division III women's golf national championships by posting a 76 at Forest Akers West Golf Course on Wednesday.

Methodist entered Day 2 at the par 72 course trailing Carnegie Mellon by nine strokes. But the Monarchs closed the gap to one shot by posting a collective 12 over par, while Carnegie Mellon struggled with a 20-over round.

Methodist gained two spots on the day and now sits at 45 over, while Carnegie Mellon is 44 over. George Fox University is in third place, seven shots behind the Monarchs.

Drinkard (11 over) currently is tied for eighth overall after a 4-over round that included two birdies, 10 pars and six bogeys. She tees off in Thursday's third round at 2 p.m.

21 Jefferson Forest athletes attend signing ceremony

At Jefferson Forest on Wednesday afternoon, Caleb DeBass, Timothy Krone and Hailey Draney all signed a Division I National Letter of Intent to headline a spring college signing ceremony that included 21 athletes.

DeBass signed to play golf at Saint Francis in Pennsylvania. Krone will run cross country and track at VMI, and Draney will join the cheer team at James Madison.

Other athletes at the ceremony included: Miranda Coleman (Lacrosse, Bridgewater); Julia Crider (soccer, Randolph College); Ava Davis (soccer, University of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada); Carter Dukes (lacrosse, Virginia Wesleyan); Keaton Ellis (football, Bridgewater); Jordan Everhart (basketball, Randolph College); Comann Gandy (lacrosse, Mars Hill); Tyson Gage (basketball, Coe College); Zach Hinton (soccer, Bridgewater); Sydney Houck (softball, University of Mary Washington); Ashton Loe (lacrosse, Wingate University); Quinn Mackey (soccer, Randolph Macon College); Joseph Peters (basketball, Randolph College); Jacob VanRemortel (football, Ferrum); Jack Rockhill (lacrosse, Virginia Wesleyan); Patricia Rogers (lacrosse, University of Lynchburg); Domenic Rowlands (baseball, King University); Molly Williamson (cross country and track, Bridgewater).