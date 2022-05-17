Region Roundup: E.C. Glass boys, LCA girls claim Seminole titles, Bigham tosses no-hitter, and more

Spencer Knight and Henry Scruggs cruised in the Nos. 1 and 2 singles spots, helping lead the E.C. Glass boys tennis squad to a 5-0 victory over Liberty Christian for the Seminole District team title at E.C. Glass on Tuesday afternoon.

At No. 1, Knight defeated Bennett Mowry 6-0 and 6-3, while Scruggs dispensed of Hudson Brooks at No. 2, 6-1 and 6-0.

Knight will shoot for the Seminole singles title Wednesday and also will team up with Scruggs in a bid for the doubles championship.

Knight was named Seminole District player of the year Tuesday, while Glass assistant Leverne Marshall was coach of the year.

Glass' Devon Davis defeated Kian Swartz, 6-3 and 6-4 at No. 3. At No. 4, Pierce Martin downed Jon Hoover 7-5, 6-3; and Ben Mays won over Matthew Palzewicz 6-3, 6-3. The No. 5 singles match between Sebastian Ploch and LCA's Landon Bivens did not finish.

On the girls side, LCA and E.C. Glass played through a marathon match at Liberty University that ended in a 5-4 victory for the Bulldogs after Catherine Mowry defeated Hilltoppers' Mary Kennedy (6-7), 6-0, 6-4 in a match that lasted over two hours.

LCA junior Carla Fernandez-Fournier improved to 15-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Lilly Hall at No. 2 singles. The Bulldogs also secured a singles win from Abby Anderson at No. 3 and took the first two doubles spots with wins from Mowry and Fernandez-Fornier at No. 1 and Anderson and Carolina Curtis.

Glass received singles victories from Amelia Uhl (No. 4), Josie Kicklighter (No. 5) and Ava Kennedy (No. 6) and took the No. 3 doubles match (Kicklighter and Uhl).

Mowry was named district player of the year, and LCA's Larry Bell was coach of year.

The two teams previously had split a pair of regular-season meetings, a 6-3 Glass victory in April and a 5-4 LCA win last week.

Mowry and Fernandez-Fournier are undefeated in doubles play this season and will go for the doubles title when the semifinal and final rounds of that tourney are held Wednesday. Mowry and Mary Kennedy also face off in the singles final at 11 a.m. at Glass.

Bigham tosses no hitter

Rustburg senior pitcher Eden Bigham bounced back from a rough outing and rare loss against Appomattox on Monday night by throwing a no-hitter in Tuesday's 1-0 victory against visiting Brookville.

Bigham now has a whopping 17 career no-hitters. She struck out 14 Bees in Tuesday's pitchers' duel against Destiny Calloway (three hits allowed, 11 strikeouts).

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh, when freshman Nahla Bigham reached on an error. Brookville then elected to intentionally walk Rustburg's Delaney Scharnus and Katie Donald, loading the bases with two outs. That set the stage for catcher Amanda Lawhorn, who delivered the walkoff, a single to center.

The no-hitter was Eden Bigham's sixth this season.

Harpster propels Glass baseball to win over LCA

E.C. Glass starter Mike Harpster threw a complete game and fanned 18 as the Hilltoppers handed LCA just its second loss on the season Tuesday. The Hilltoppers (11-8) won 4-1.

Harpster, who entered the game with a 0.99 ERA in 35⅓ innings pitched, improved to 4-2. The lone run he allowed was a homer to LCA's John Simmons in the sixth inning that pulled LCA (16-2) to 3-1. Harpster escaped a first-and-third, two-out jam that same frame when he picked off Jackson Goodnight at third.

Carter Jones led the way for Glass at the plate by going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

VES baseball falls in first round of VISAA state tourney

In Fredericksburg, Virginia Episcopal went head to head with Fredericksburg Christian into extra innings Tuesday, but Eagles junior Noah Martin delivered a bases-loaded walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to hand the Bishops a 4-3 loss and bounce them from contention in the first round of the Virginia Independent Schools' Division II playoffs Tuesday.

VES lefty Jed Howard allowed just three hits through 4⅓ innings, but left after allowing three runs (only one earned), walking four and striking out six. Howard also went 1 for 3 at the plate, with an RBI double that tied the game at 3 in the top of the fifth.

Mac Gates (1 for 3) and Billy Koudelka (1 for 3, two RBIs) also had hits for VES (11-11), which managed just three on the day off Fredericksburg pitchers Connor Floyd and Zach Garner. The duo combined for 14 strikeouts. But Fredericksburg burned its best pitchers in that game and lost to Highland 10-3 in the quarterfinal round, also held Tuesday.

LCA hires new girls basketball coach

Heather Stephens, a longtime assistant at Liberty University, has taken over the position of girls basketball coach at LCA, the school announced Tuesday. Stephens, who also played at University of Wyoming, replaces Chuck Thomas, who will become athletic director at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School outside of Richmond.

Stephens was a women's basketball assistant under coach Carey Green from 2003 through 2013.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty falls to seventh at Stockton Regional

Liberty was one of six teams to finish its second round with a score of 10 under or better at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California. That wasn’t enough to keep the Flames in one of the coveted top five spots heading into the final round.

The Flames fell two spots to seventh despite shooting 10 under and moving to 11 under for the regional. Liberty trails LSU by three strokes for the fifth and final qualifying spot for the national championship.

The top five teams in the regional after Wednesday’s final round, as well as the top individual not on one of those five teams, will advance to the national championship.

Kieran Vincent shot 5 under, while Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) and Jonathan Yaun each shot 2 under for the second consecutive round. Vincent moved into a tie for 11th, while Yaun and Simmons are tied for 14th on the individual leaderboard.

Simmons has recorded four birdies and two bogeys in each of his two rounds. He has birdied Nos. 4, 11 and 16 in both rounds, and has bogeyed No. 17 twice.

Arizona State leads the team leaderboard at 21 under. Stanford (19 under), Oregon and BYU (16 under) join LSU (14 under) in the top five.

Denver is sixth at 13 under.

Burgess up to 51st at Columbus Regional

Virginia Tech senior Connor Burgess shot even-par 71 and moved up 12 spots into a tie for 51st after the second round of the Columbus Regional at the Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.

The E.C. Glass product recorded four birdies, four bogeys and 10 pars during his second round. Three of his birdies (Nos. 2, 6 and 13) came on holes he bogeyed in the first round.

STATE GOLF

Stinnett, Pool tie for fourth at VSGA Four-Ball

Amherst native Ryan Stinnett and Jason Pool came to life on the back nine during the second and final round of the Virginia State Golf Association Four-Ball Championship at Bay Creek Resort in Cape Charles.

It wasn’t enough to erase a deficit to Adam Houck and Blake Carter.

Houck and Carter shot a final-round 64 to finish at 15 under, and they edged Joey Jordan and Drew Brockwell by one stroke to win the Four-Ball title.

Stinnett and Pool were one of two teams that finished three strokes back in a tie for fourth.

Stinnett and Pool matched the Houck-Carter duo with the lowest rounds of the championship at 8-under 64 on Tuesday. Pool was responsible for six bogeys, and Stinnett recorded an eagle at the par-5 15th.

Justin Young and Scott Shingler finished third, two shots back of Houck and Carter.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 11, Salem 4

Jorge Burgos homered and drove in three runs as the Hillcats pounced for eight runs over the final three innings to defeat the Red Sox in the six-game series opener at Carillion Clinic Field in Salem.

Burgos’ solo blast to lead off the seventh inning sparked Lynchburg’s late-inning scoring barrage. The Hillcats (18-15) scored three times in each of the seventh and eighth innings, and then tacked on two more runs in the ninth.

Salem (17-17) trimmed the deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, highlighted by Yorberto Mejicano’s two-run homer.

Davis Sharpe and Trey Benton combined to face only one over the minimum during the final two innings.

Rodney Boone (2-0) picked up the victory by allowing one unearned run on three hits, walking two and striking out four over five innings.

Christopher Troye (0-1) allowed the go-ahead run in the fifth inning on Burgos’ sacrifice fly and was credited with the loss.

Lynchburg pulled to within one game of Fredericksburg in the Carolina League northern division standings. Fredericksburg lost to Delmarva 5-3 on Tuesday.