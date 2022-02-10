Region roundup: E.C. Glass duo honored for milestones, and more

A pair of E.C. Glass seniors were honored Thursday for reaching career milestones not often seen in the area's girls basketball scene.

Guard Jamiyah Henry surpassed 1,000 career points, while forward Jordyn Wright-Goode eclipsed the 1,000 rebound mark, both accomplishing those feats Monday in a win over Brookville. The two were recognized during the Hilltoppers' game Thursday against Seminole District foe Liberty Christian at McCue Gymnasium.

Henry added 17 points to her total Thursday — along with four steals — as Glass fell to LCA, 50-43, in the teams' second meeting of the regular season. Wright-Goode added 10 rebounds to her total Thursday, when she finished with a double-double by also recording 12 points in the loss.

LCA got revenge with its victory Thursday, beating the Hilltoppers at McCue after falling at home less than a week prior. After recording 21 points in the first matchup, LCA sophomore standout Avery Mills scored a game-high 20 points Thursday, going 10 for 10 from the free-throw line, including 6 of 6 in the fourth quarter.

LCA's win ended Glass' 39-game win streak in district play, which spanned three-plus seasons.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

Guilford 71, Lynchburg 59

In Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynchburg held a slim lead with 6:12 left, but host Guilford went on a 10-0 run to break away en route to a victory at Ragan-Brown Field House.

Four different players contributed during the defining run for Guilford (15-5, 10-3 ODAC), which used a flurry of 3-pointers to pull ahead for good on its way to a third straight win.

Lynchburg (13-9, 7-6), meanwhile, went 2 for 8 from the field in the final six minutes, committing three turnovers along the way. The Hornets, who've lost three straight, also gave away a couple chances to pull closer at the free-throw line, going 3 for 5.

The game remained close for most of the night, with the teams trading the lead eight times and the score knotted eight times. UL led by as many as five, while Guilford's largest lead came at the game's end, after outscoring Lynchburg 19-7 following a 52-all tie.

Guilford shot 35.3% from the field and 41.7% from 3, while UL was 33.3% overall and 30% from long range.

Tharon Suggs led Lynchburg with 12 points. Julius Burch finished with a game-high 17 points for Guilford.

The Hornets were without their second leading scorer, Amherst County High grad T.C. Thacker, who suffered an injury to his non-dominant hand or wrist early in UL's loss to Randolph on Tuesday.