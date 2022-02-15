Region Roundup: E.C. Glass names Graves and Foster as first recipients of Hilltopper Alumni Football Scholarship, postseason events on tap, and more

Last summer, the Lynchburg Beacon of Hope established the Hilltopper Football Alumni Scholarship after receiving a $20,000 pledge from a group of anonymous donors whose goal it was to aid E.C. Glass football players who may lack the necessary funds to attend college.

Tuesday afternoon at the school, seniors Markevus Graves and Q Foster were honored as the first recipients of the award. Graves and Franklin, both of whom plan to play collegiate football at the Division III level, will receive $5,000 over four years.

When the scholarship was created last June, the Beacon announced one player would be selected annually. However, a second group of donors matched the $5,000 honor this year, paving the way for an additional player to receive a scholarship.

Graves served as a captain and four-year letter winner. He was pivotal to the Hilltoppers success in the fall (an 8-3 record) and filled in at running back, slot, outside linebacker and safety. Graves was a first-team defensive all-purpose selection in Region 4D and received all-Seminole District honors as defensive all-purpose (first team) and offensive all-purpose (second team).

Glass coach Jeff Woody referred to the 5-foot-7, 165-pound Graves as "pound for pound one of the best players I have ever coached," in a press release.

Foster, a 5-10, 170-pound cornerback and running back, was selected as all-Seminole honorable mention punt returner last fall. He also was a four-year varsity letter winner.

"Q was our 'set the tone' guy," Woody said. "His energy would oftentimes dictate the team's energy."

Neither player has announced specific collegiate football plans yet, but both have received several offers.

Students must be nominated in order to be eligible to receive the scholarship, and meet several standards, like strong academics and a track record of leadership. The goal, according to Beacon of Hope executive director Laura Hamilton, is to “help foster a culture of hard work, perseverance, and hope among current and future Hilltopper football players and families.”

WRESTLING

Forty-nine wrestlers from the Lynchburg area will compete in state wrestling championships this weekend. Thirty-four of those wrestlers will take to mats at the Salem Civic Center on Friday and Saturday, where the combined Class 1, 2, and 3 championships will occur. Grapplers will represent seven area schools: Staunton River, Liberty Christian, Appomattox, Heritage, Liberty, Brookville and Rustburg.

At the Class 4 championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center, 15 area wrestlers will compete, hailing from Amherst, E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest.

Staunton River sends 10 wrestlers to the Class 3 championships after capturing the Region 3D team title in Roanoke last weekend. Among them are region champs Josh Kelly (170-pound bracket), Colin Martin (106) and Noah Nininger (113) — all freshmen — and senior Logan Arnold (145).

Eight wrestlers from LCA are in the Class 3 field, including region champs Carson Meadows (220), Thomas Murphy (170), Toby Schoffstall (182) and Gavin Womack (285). LCA and Staunton River could both contend for the team title this weekend.

Gage Bomar (120) will represent Rustburg after winning a title in Region 3C, while Appomattox's CJ Jones (285) is one of five Raiders in the Class 2 field; he claimed a region title earlier this month.

In Class 4, Jefferson Forest showcases nine wrestlers, including region champions CJ Cambeis (138), Jake Lee (285) and Matt Wirth (160).

A busy stretch

In addition to wrestling, swimming & diving state championships also are on tap. Appomattox swimmers will take part in the Class 2 state championships at SwimRVA in Richmond on Thursday (the diving section is Wednesday). Swimmers from Heritage, LCA, Brookville, and Liberty compete in the Class 3 championships Saturday at the same location (diving is Thursday). And Jefferson Forest and E.C. Glass swimmers make appearances at the Class 4 championships, also at Swim RVA, on Friday (diving is Thursday).

Add to that region basketball tournaments, some of which begin Friday, and a few outstanding region track & field meets. For instance, the Region 4D track championships are scheduled for Saturday at Roanoke College, and Jefferson Forest will be particularly well represented in that event.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

No. 24 UCF 3, Liberty 0

Kama Woodall allowed three hits over 6 ⅓ scoreless innings, Jada Cody had a two-run double in the fourth inning, and the 24th-ranked Knights (4-1) defeated the Flames (0-5) on Tuesday evening at UCF Softball Field in Orlando, Florida.

Lou Allan (1 for 2), Rachel Roupe (1 for 3) and KC Machado (1 for 1) had the hits — all singles — for the Flames.

Woodall (2-0) struck out two and walked one in her outing. Gianna Manca recorded the final two outs as Liberty had the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Randolph wins by forfeit

Randolph secured a top six seed and a first-round bye for the upcoming Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament in an unconventional manner.

The WildCats (16-5, 11-4 ODAC) locked up a berth directly into the tournament quarterfinals by virtue of a forfeit victory over Ferrum. The Tuesday contest, scheduled to be played in Giles Gymnasium, was canceled because of COVID protocols within Ferrum’s program.

Randolph’s Play4Kay game will take place Thursday against Guilford. The WildCats’ final regular-season home game will start at 5:30 p.m. RC closes the regular season at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Roanoke College.