Chris Walker-Wells and Vari Gilbert each had the same feeling Monday afternoon after becoming recipients of the second annual Hilltopper Alumni Football Scholarship.

"This is special," they both said.

The two E.C. Glass seniors were awarded $5,000 over the next four years, money that will help in their pursuit of a college degree as they continue their football careers. The scholarship, created in 2021 by a group of anonymous donors and awarded in conjunction with Lynchburg's Beacon of Hope, was first awarded to two players last year and has pledged $20,000 over a four-year period.

"Just knowing that people from the community that come from Glass, donating money because they love the community and they love the school," said Walker-Wells, a cornerback, who also attended a signing ceremony last month at the school and announced his intention to play next year at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.

Gilbert attended that same February signing and announced he will be the first person in his family to attend college. He plans to play at Virginia Union University in Richmond.

"It feels good just getting this opportunity," Gilbert said Monday. "Feels good being able to do something special with my life."

Both players were a significant part of Glass' rebuild the last seasons. Glass senior George White, who served as the team's quarterback during that time, spoke about both scholarship recipients Monday. White recalled warming up for practices with Walker-Wells, particularly during their sophomore season when Glass went 1-3 during an odd and challenging COVID-altered spring campaign.

On a cold, windy day in February, the quarterback recalled, he and Walker-Wells stood together stretching and going through warmups at practice. They talked about the nasty weather and about how the team wasn't doing well.

"Chris would always say it was gonna get better," White recalled. "It was gonna take a lot of hard work but that he knew it was gonna get better, and if we kept a core group of guys together, that we could turn it around.

"Chris would always go and practice harder than everybody else," White continued, "except Vari. Chris was right. We went 8-3 the next year and 12-2 the year after that. ... What Chris said always stuck with my throughout my career."

White also described Gilbert, a former JV quarterback turned varsity receiver, as "extremely unselfish. "Stepped out of his shell this year to become one of the best leaders I've every been around," White added.

The scholarship "hopes to help with the creation of a culture on the E.C. Glass football team of student-athletes who are committed to leadership, academics and hard work," according to a statement from the Beacon of Hope, which oversees the scholarship and also provides aid to students at both Glass and Heritage. "This alumni investment seeks to close the gap for [E.C. Glass] football players as they pursue college."

A second group of donors matched the annual scholarship this year so two students could receive the scholarship.

"Extra money to help me for my school is just a blessing," Walker-Wells said. "Most schools don't do that, so I feel lucky."

High school baseball teams take to City Stadium

All eight Seminole District teams will suit up and play at Bank of the James Stadium this week, in an expanded event that first began in 2016.

The early season slate of games begins Tuesday, when Jefferson Forest plays Brookville at 5 p.m. E.C. Glass and Heritage will face off in the nightcap, scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Rustburg and Liberty Christian play at 5 p.m. while Amherst and Liberty will meet following that game's conclusion.

High school teams first began playing games at the park in 2016. Hillcats president Chris Jones said at that time he wanted to begin a local high school tournament at some point.

COLLEGE MEN'S LACROSSE

Lynchburg beats rival, top-10 foe

Lynchburg made a statement as it dove into the heart of Old Dominion Athletic Conference play over the weekend. On Saturday, the Hornets overcame adversity in the late stages of the day’s rivalry battle with Washington and Lee and came out on top of the meeting between two of the country’s top 13 teams.

UL, ranked 13th, left Lexington with a 14-13 overtime victory over the No. 6 Generals thanks to Riley Mitchell’s tying goal with eight seconds left in regulation and game winner in the extra period. The win helped the Hornets get revenge for their last meeting with W&L, an 11-10 loss in the 2022 regular season.

Saturday’s matchup was Lynchburg’s fourth against a ranked opponent this year. Mitchell, with his late-game heroics, rescued UL from falling to 1-3 in those contests, instead boosting both his team’s resume and its winning percentage against the country’s top squads to .500.

For his efforts, which included a career-best seven points off three goals and four assists, Mitchell was named the ODAC offensive player of the week. Goalkeeper Tyler Hadley made it a Lynchburg sweep of the league’s weekly awards (and gave UL six of the 14 handed out so far) by picking up the title of defensive player of the week for the fourth time this season.

Hadley made 22 saves to tie a career high and help UL improve to 6-3 (2-0 ODAC, good for a tie for the lead in the league standings). He saved 62.9% of the shots he faced in the game and improved upon his ODAC-best 59.4% save percentage on the season.

As a team, the Hornets also forced an important turnover in the final minute of regulation — after causing just one other in the previous 29 minutes of the second half — to set up the tying goal.

Jake Rust recorded both of his assists on Mitchell’s final two goals and also scored once, matching the one-goal, two-assist output of teammate Riley Hastings. Finn Schmidt and Spencer Vandenberg, both freshmen, had three goals apiece.

Boots Lackey and Hillis Burns tallied three goals each to lead W&L. Their scores all came in the last 27 minutes, when the Generals mounted a comeback from a five-goal halftime deficit.

Washington and Lee tied the game at 3 late in the first quarter, but saw Lynchburg steadily pull ahead in the second. The Generals, after being outscored 9-4 in the opening two frames, flipped the script and earned the same margin against the Hornets in the last two quarters. Matt Gallagher, a senior and E.C. Glass grad, helped W&L chip away by winning 6 of 11 faceoffs in that span.

The Generals (6-3, 1-1 ODAC) pulled ahead for the first time at 13-12 with 41 seconds left before Mitchell had the final word.