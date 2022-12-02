Region Roundup: E.C. Glass' White, Thomas and Woody take home top Region 4D football honors, and more

E.C. Glass quarterback George White, linebacker Mike Thomas and head coach Jeff Woody all earned the highest honors on the all-Region 4D teams, released this week.

White surpassed the 2,000-yard passing mark last weekend in Glass' 35-21 triumph over Salem, which earned the Hilltoppers their first region title since 1995. The senior has completed better than 62% of his passes this season (131 of 210) for 2,008 yards and 21 touchdowns and has gone interception-free through the regular-season finale and three playoff appearances. The William & Mary commit has only been picked off in three games this year.

Thomas has proven invaluable on both defense and at running back. Defensively, he sports 122 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, three fumble returns, one sack and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

The junior has put up strong numbers at running back, especially during the latter half of the season and in the playoffs as the Hilltoppers developed a more balanced run-pass attack. He's rushed for a team-high 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns. In Glass' last six games, Thomas has posted more than 100 yards rushing four times.

Thomas also was recognized for his offensive work, taking home first-team running back honors. He was the only local player to earn first-team offensive and defensive awards.

Woody took home coach of the year honors in his eighth season with the midtown program. His Hilltoppers are 12-1 ahead of Saturday's state semifinal clash with Region 4C champ Kettle Run. Glass is seeking its first state title since 1988.

Altavista's Pennix brings home all-state honors

Altavista senior Chamille Pennix represented her school by earning second-team all-state honors for the Virginia High School League's Class 1 teams, released by the league Friday.

Pennix finished the season with 183 kills and led the Colonels to the state quarterfinals for the second straight season. She helped Altavista to a 14-9 overall record, which included win streaks of six and seven games.

Pennix was the only local player named to the Class 1 team. Auburn senior Avery Zuckerwar and coach Sherry Millirons were named player and coach of the year, respectively, after beating Rappahannock for the state title, their fourth straight.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

Yeager sisters, Virginia Wesleyan fall in Final Four

Virginia Wesleyan junior Kailyn Yeager and freshman Grayson Yeager, sisters who graduated from Jefferson Forest, saw their season come to a close in the NCAA Division III tournament's Final Four on Friday.

The Marlins dropped a 3-0 decision to Case Western Reserve at Roanoke College's Kerr Stadium in Salem, ending one of the most successful campaigns in Virginia Wesleyan women's soccer history. By winning four straight games in the national tourney — including three straight over ranked opponents — the Marlins earned their first trip to the Final Four since 2006. But fourth-ranked Case Western jumped on VWU early, and the underdogs couldn't recover as they came up short of advancing to the title game for the first time.

Case Western scored in the 17th minute and then went up 2-0 with just over four minutes left in the first half. The final tally — CWRU's third unassisted goal of the evening — came in the 63rd minute and sent VWU to its most lopsided loss of the season. The Spartans outshot the Marlins 22-10 and had a 9-4 edge in shots on goal.

Virginia Wesleyan — with the help of the Yeagers, who both played significant minutes throughout the campaign — ended the season with an 18-3-4 record.

CWRU will take on Johns Hopkins in the national title game, after Hopkins defeated Messiah 4-1 to keep the six-time national champ from reaching the finals for an 11th time in school history.

FOOTBALL

All-Region 4D Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: George White, E.C. Glass

Defensive Player of the Year: Mike Thomas, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: Jeff Woody, E.C. Glass

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — George White (E.C. Glass); Center — Caylab Ramsey (Amherst); Offensive Line — Dawson Ingersoll (ECG), Caleb Wright (Salem), Jherkeem Banks (Louisa Co.), Elijah Brooks (Lou); Running Back — Savon Hiter (Lou), Peyton Lewis (Sal), Mike Thomas (ECG); Wide Receiver — Dyzier Carter (Lou), Vari Gilbert (ECG), Omarion Hairston (GW-Danville); Tight End — Austin Talley (Lou); Kicker — Will Pacot (ECG); Kick Returner — Peyton Lewis (Sal); All-Purpose — Landon Wilson (Lou).

Second team: QB — Landon Wilson (Lou); C — Britin Witt (Jefferson Forest); OL — Nick Watson (ECG), Kainan Miller (Western Albemarle), Andrew Lutes (Sal); RB — Trevor Burton (Pulaski), Javion Jones (Sal), Alex Marsteller (JF); WR — Josiah Moyer (Sal), Omar McPherson (Amherst), Taeon Mosby (ECG); TE — Wrigley Colling (JF); K — Caden Lundy (Lou); KR — Jamar Smith (ECG); AP — Tomar Logan (Mecklenburg).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Line — Qwenton Spellman (Louisa), MaQuwan Farmer (E.C. Glass), KJ Smith (ECG); Defensive End — Elijah Brooks (Lou), Jerry Cashwell (ECG); Linebacker — Mike Thomas (ECG), Cameron Hawkins (Lou), Chris Cole (Salem), Jaelyn Allen (Sal); Defensive Back — Chris Walker-Wells (ECG), Jonathan Vernon (Sal), Landon Wilson (Lou), Devonte Wade (Amherst); Punter — Markell Haynes (Amherst); Punt Returner — Peyton Lewis (Sal); All-Purpose — Bryant Chiles (Orange Co.).

Second team: DL — Markell Haynes (Amherst), Jaylin Haskins (Mecklenburg), Brayden DeMasi (Blacksburg); DE — Isaiah Barlow (Sal), Mikel McFail (Meck); LB — Bryant Chiles (Orange), Penn Willman (ECG), John Goins (Amherst), Ben Calkins (Jefferson Forest); DB — Chris Martin (Sal), Qualik Tucker (Halifax), Luke Calkins (JF), Naziere McIntosh (Orange); Punter — Jamar Smith (ECG); Punt Returner — Devonte Wade (Amherst); All-Purpose — Alex Marsteller (JF).