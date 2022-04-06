Region roundup: Fields impresses for Rustburg baseball, and more

Kyle Fields is putting together a stellar senior season for Rustburg baseball, posting two particularly impressive outings on the mound and at the plate as the Red Devils earned a pair of lopsided wins over the past week.

Fields' latest feat came Wednesday in the Red Devils' third Seminole District win, a 16-3, run-rule-shortened triumph over Liberty in Rustburg. He collected three hits in four at-bats. All of them went for extra bases, but his most impressive of the night came with one out in the fourth inning, when he smacked a grand slam over the fence in left field.

Fields recorded an eye-popping eight total RBIs on the day, less than a week after displaying his arm and repertoire in a no-hitter against Heritage.

Behind Fields, the Red Devils (7-2, 3-1 Seminole) earned a 10-0 win in five innings Friday. Fields issued two walks and struck out 14. He threw just 71 pitches, 47 of which went for strikes.

On the same day, Amherst softball's Dylan McNerney posted her own no-hitter. The junior issued one walk and struck out 11 over seven innings in a 9-0 win over Jefferson Forest.

Fellow Seminole ace Eden Bigham recorded her fourth no-hitter of the season Wednesday as Rustburg softball shut out Liberty 9-0. Bigham walked two but struck out 17 in her latest outing. In the four complete-game no-hitters — one of which was a perfect game — Bigham has racked up 69 strikeouts.

Bigham also pitched three scoreless innings to start the Red Devils' 8-1 win over Liberty Christian last week.

RHS is 6-1, its lone loss coming to reigning Class 2 state champ Appomattox, and 3-0 in Seminole District play.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 5 Lynchburg 9, Virginia Wesleyan 3

Carrson Atkins slugged a three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the fifth-ranked Hornets the lead for good, Jack Bachmore allowed one run on five hits over five innings of relief, and UL won for the sixth time in seven games by topping visiting VWU at Fox Field.

The Hornets (21-4, 10-1 ODAC) scored the game’s final eight runs, seizing control with three-run outbursts in the fourth and fifth innings.

Atkins’ lone hit of the game gave UL a 4-3 lead. Avery Neaves’ RBI single and Riley O’Donovan’s two-run single in the fifth extended the advantage to 7-3.

Josh Gjormand went 3 for 5, while Logan Webster, Gavin Collins and Holden Fiedler had two hits apiece for UL.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) walked one and struck out four over two scoreless innings of relief.

Albert Clark took the loss for VWU (11-11-1, 2-6-1). He surrendered the go-ahead runs in the fourth inning.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

Washington and Lee 19, Randolph 1

Randolph didn’t score for the first 42 minutes, and Washington and Lee dominated from start to finish in a lopsided victory at WildCat Stadium.

Kent Snoddy scored the lone goal for Randolph (1-10, 0-5 ODAC) with just under 2½ minutes left in the third quarter. Ian Dardani led W&L (7-5, 5-0) with four goals. W&L’s Matthew Gallagher (E.C. Glass) won all nine of the faceoffs he took.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Roanoke 13, Lynchburg 5

In Salem, Lynchburg was within striking distance through the first quarter, but Roanoke outscored the Hornets 4-0 in the second frame to take the lead for good at Donald J. Kerr Stadium.

Grace Koutouzis led Roanoke (7-3, 2-1 ODAC) with three goals, while Nicki Santora scored a team-high two goals for UL (3-8, 1-2).

Ferrum 14, Randolph 3

Willow Cooper scored four goals — more than the combined output of Randolph's entire roster — to lead Ferrum to a win at WildCat Stadium.

Ferrum (6-6, 2-2 ODAC) also got a hat trick each from Natalie Hughes and Micaela Harvey and never trailed. Olivia Richards also notched a hat trick for Randolph (2-4, 0-1) as it dropped its firsts ODAC contest.

Bryn Athyn 17, Sweet Briar 7

In Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, the Lions took a 9-0 lead before Sweet Briar got on the board, and the Vixens couldn't mount a rally as they lost at General Ronald K. Nelson Field.

Valen Foster led SBC (4-4) with two goals, while Payton Gormley tallied six goals for Bryn Athyn (3-2).