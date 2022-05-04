Region roundup: Fifteen JF athletes announce college intentions, and more

Spring signings continued across the area Wednesday, when 15 athletes at Jefferson Forest High announced their intentions to play at the college level in an afternoon ceremony.

Five athletes highlighted the event by signing Division I letters of intent: Distance runner Brannon Adams, lacrosse player Ryan Roth, and track & field standouts Kandace McIvor, Shauna Skow and Lauren Vossen.

Adams (cross country and track) is headed to Liberty University, while Roth (attack/midfielder) will play at St. Mary's College in California. McIvor — who specializes in jumps, hurdles and relays — will compete at Radford University. Skow and Vossen have excelled in distance events throughout her careers, and both are headed to High Point University in North Carolina.

Eight athletes announced they will participate at Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) schools. They are: swimmer Ben Hiss and soccer defender Hailey Coleman (both to Randolph College); catcher Evan Mace and softball player Maddie Simmons (each to University of Lynchburg); golfer Connor Kail (to Bridgewater College); lacrosse player Floyd Wells and soccer midfielder Grayson Yeager (both to Virginia Wesleyan); and wrestler Matt Wirth (to Roanoke College).

Also pledging at the Division III level: soccer standout Kyle Butcher (to Georgia-based Oglethorpe University) and swimmer Evan Shopbell (Western Connecticut State).

Wednesday's signing was the latest in a bevy of such events across the area this spring, as athletes take their final lap on the high school scene. At Liberty High in Bedford earlier this week, three athletes were honored: tight end/outside linebacker Isaiah Segei and wide receiver/defensive end Jared Arrington (each to Danville's Averett University), and basketball forward Micah Crider (to Randolph College).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Sweet Briar 5, Bridgewater 0

Isabela Guilarte and Nikhita Simhambhatla cruised to victories at Nos. 4 and 6 singles, respectively, as the second-seeded Vixens (22-3) easily defeated the Eagles (9-8) in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals at Van DerMeer Tennis Center in Sweet Briar.

Ruth de Souza and Ana Patino won 8-0 at No. 1 doubles, Guilarte and Allison Wandling won 8-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Sofia Andrade and Alexia Alfaro won 8-7 (7-3) at No. 3 doubles.

Lynchburg 5, Virginia Wesleyan 2

Christina Harris, Elizabeth Teefey and Alissa Anderson won their respective singles matches as the third-seeded Hornets (17-2) defeated the sixth-seeded Marlins (10-8) in the ODAC tournament quarterfinals at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

UL and Sweet Briar will meet in the tournament semifinals on Saturday at Washington and Lee.

Elizabeth and Grace Teefey won at No. 2 doubles, and Anderson and Alexa Hardesty won at No. 3 doubles.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Lynchburg 19, Virginia Wesleyan 4

Leah Dumas scored four goals, Alla Daniel added three goals and three assists, and the fourth-seeded Hornets (8-10) routed the fifth-seeded Marlins (9-9) in the ODAC tournament quarterfinal round at Shellenberger Field.

Lynchburg advances to the semifinal round and will face top-seeded Washington and Lee at 1 p.m. Saturday in Lexington.

Dumas scored all four of her goals in the first half as the Hornets raced out to an 11-2 halftime lead. Daniel had two goals and two assists in the dominating opening half.

Nicki Santora added three goals for UL.

Patricia Rogers had seven saves.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty heading to Stockton Regional

Liberty secured its sixth at-large selection into the NCAA regional play when it was selected to participate in the Stockton Regional.

The Flames are the No. 7 seed in the region that will play at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, California on May 16 through 18.

Arizona State, Washington, Stanford, LSU, Oregon and Nevada were the top six seeds in the region. BYU, UAB, Houston, UC Davis, Denver, Abilene Christian and Weber State round out the 14 teams in the region.

The top five teams from the region advance to the national championship.

CAROLINA LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 4, Fredericksburg 2

Isaiah Greene scored from second on a one-out throwing error in the eighth inning for the go-ahead run as the Hillcats (12-10) pounced in their final at-bat to top Carolina League North Division-leading Fredericksburg (14-8) at Bank of the James Stadium.

The teams opened their six-game series Wednesday after Tuesday’s opener was rained out and scheduled for a doubleheader Thursday.

Greene reached with one out in the eighth when he was hit by a pitch and then advanced to second on a stolen base.

Yordys Valdes struck out for what would have been the second out, but he reached when the throw to first from FredNats catcher Geraldi Diaz sailed wide.

Greene scored and Valdes advanced to second. Valdes scored on the very next pitch as Dayan Frias laced a double to right.

Elvis Jerez worked around a one-out walk in a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his third save.

Davis Sharpe (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings to pick up the victory. He allowed two three hits and struck out four.