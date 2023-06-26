After helping their team to a sixth straight region championship and a trip to the state semifinals, five E.C. Glass boys lacrosse players earned all-state honors Monday, when the Virginia High School League released those teams.

Seniors Walker Wood and Camp Conner and junior Robert Sorenson garnered first-team nods in Class 4, while senior Penn Willman and junior Jackson Grant were second-team honorees.

Sorenson, who also previously was named the Region 4D player of the year, was one of four attackmen named to the first team thanks to his offensive contributions for the Hilltoppers. He racked up a whopping 117 points on 65 goals and 53 assists, recording a 33.2% shooting percentage and 76 ground balls.

Conner was the first team's lone short-stick defensive midfielder selection following a season in which he put up 30 goals (on just 56 shots, for a 53.6% shooting percentage) and 20 assists.

Wood tallied 47 ground balls and caused 27 turnovers as a member of a stout defense that held nine of 19 opponents to five goals or fewer.

Willman, an attack, and Grant, a midfielder, were other prongs in Glass' offensive attack. Willman finished behind only Sorenson on the team for goals scored with 60 (on 32.3% shooting) and added 23 assists. He picked up 41 ground balls. Grant scored 35 goals (on 38% shooting), recorded 14 assists and piled up 68 ground balls. He also won 54.4% of the faceoffs he took (49 of 90).

The Hilltoppers went 16-3 on the way to the Class 4 state semis, where they fell to eventual state champ Atlee. The record included a pair of eight-game win streaks and a Region 4D title.

Atlee, which won its 30th straight game to capture its second consecutive state title earlier this month, swept the top awards in Class 4. Kevin Miller was named player of the year, and Fielding Crawford earned the coach of the year title.

Rustburg's Bigham earns all-state nod

Rustburg's Nahla Bigham was a force at the plate in her sophomore season. That effort was rewarded Monday, when the VHSL released the Class 3 all-state teams.

Bigham was one of 14 players to earn first-team accolades, grabbing a spot at first base, following the Red Devils' run to the state quarterfinals.

In 22 games, Bigham hit .466 and recorded a .597 on-base percentage and .897 slugging percentage. She drove in 29 runs, including 12 off six home runs.

Bigham added six more extra-base hits (five doubles and a triple) on the season and had nine multi-hit games. Her biggest performances came against top competition: against Broadway in the Region 3C championship, the first baseman went 3 for 5 with a three-run homer, and in the top half of a doubleheader against Seminole District regular-season champion Amherst, she went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs (she was 3 for 4 with five RBIs and an additional double on the day).

The sophomore and her team captured the region title with their win over Broadway earlier this month — capping a six-game win streak — before falling in their state tourney opener to Northside, the eventual state champ. RHS went 14-8.

Northside coach Kassie Brammer was named the Class 3 coach of the year, and Cave Spring's Tristyn Tofano earned the player of the year award.

GOLF

VSGA Amateur Championship leaderboard crowded after opening round of qualifying

A pair of leaders posted opening rounds of 5-under par, and a large group of golfers that sit six shots back are vying for a chance to continue their time at the 110th Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship.

Sam Beach, a 34-year-old University of Richmond product, and Virginia Tech golfer Charlie Hanson are tied at the top with rounds of 5-under 65 Monday at Boonsboro Country Club, which is serving as venue for the tournament for the third time in the club's history and first time since 1999. The two have a one-shot lead over third-place Bobby Dudeck III, but scores from Monday only have bearing on Tuesday's round, which wraps up the qualifying portion of the tournament and begins at 8 a.m.

The top 32 players through two rounds of stroke play Monday and Tuesday advance to match play that will be staged Wednesday with the rounds of 32 and 16. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be held Thursday, with the 36-hole championship match scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

After the opening round, 34 players have scores of even par or better, with 12 tied with scores of even-par 70. Another 16 golfers are one shot back.

Isaac Simmons, a Jefferson Forest grad and Liberty University golfer who recently competed in the U.S. Open, sits in a five-way tie for fourth at 3-under 67.

Defending champ Ross Funderburke has work to do to advance after shooting 4 over in the opening round. University of Lynchburg's Tate Corbett is among the group at even par, and UL's Andrew Watson is tied for 51st at 2 over.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 4 All-State Teams

First Team: Attack — Kevin Miller (Atlee), Cole Baglio (Western Albemarle), Riley Alberts (Broad Run), Robert Sorenson (E.C. Glass); Midfield — Rock Schraa (Hanover), Gavin Burke (Dominion), Kobe Link (Fauquier), James Taylor (Atlee); Defense — Garrett Bralley (Atlee), Reed Taylor (Atlee); Walker Wood (E.C. Glass); Graham Balderson (Loudoun Valley); Short-stick Defensive Midfield — Camp Conner (E.C. Glass); Long-stick Midfield — Andrew Pope (Dominoin); Faceoff — Tyler Spano (Western Albemarle); Goalie — Eric Allen (Atlee).

Second Team: Attack — Ryan Miller (Atlee), Matt Green (Kettle Run), Thomas Tyler (Loudoun County), Penn Willman (E.C. Glass); Midfield — Luke Wingfield (Heritage), Tommy Lask (Atlee), Jackson Grant (E.C. Glass), Andrew Crumpacker (Salem); Defense — Jackson Evans (Atlee), Colin Malloy (Kettle Run), Zander Vetter (Brentsville), Drew Eastlake (Loudoun County); Short-stick Defensive Midfield — Diego Gutierrez (Dominion); Long-stick Midfield — Grant Karczewski (Western Albemarle); Faceoff — Charlie Pugh (Loudoun Valley); Golaie Tyler Staub (Broad Run).

Player of the Year: Kevin Miller, Atlee.

Coach of the Year: Fielding Crawford, Atlee.

SOFTBALL

Class 3 All-State Teams

First Team: Pitcher — Baylee Compton (Northside), Sarah Witt (York), Morgan Berg (New Kent); Catcher — Morgan Hunter (York); First Base — Nahla Bigham (Rustburg); Second Base — Mackenzie Hahn (York); Third Base — Tristyn Tofano (Cave Spring); Shortstop — Madison Faries (Colonial Heights); Outfielder — Madison Jenkins (Skyline), Alline Alexander (New Kent), Kylee Quinn (Culpeper); Designated Player/Flex — Atori Lane (Warren County); At-Large — Natalie Quinlan (Brentsville), Hannah Tober (New Kent).

Second Team: Pitcher — Emma Leath (Carroll County), Lilah Deavers (Broadway) Peyton Kaufman (Skyline); Catcher — Taylor Reel (Skyline); First Base — Sydney Smith (Cave Spring); Second Base — Zoey Mason (Northside); Third Base — Leah Rounds (New Kent); Shortstop — Jamie Kelly (Skyline), Haleigh Vaughan (William Byrd); Outfielder — Jasmine Gett (Broadway), Reaghan Warner (Turner Ashby), Trinity Gilbert (Bassett), Allie Davison (Staunton River); Designated Player/Flex — Brailyn Wilburn (Christiansburg); At-Large — Kendall Simmers (Turner Ashby), Natalie Marvin (Brentsville).

Player of the Year: Tristyn Tofano, Cave Spring.

Coach of the Year: Kassie Brammer, Northside.