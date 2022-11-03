Region Roundup: Glass, Altavista volleyball teams punch state tourney tickets, and more

Seminole District player of the year Devan Funke filled up the stat sheet with 21 kills, 13 digs, two blocks, two aces and two kills, and E.C. Glass volleyball rallied to defeat Blacksburg in five sets, 3-2, Thursday in the Region 4D semifinals and secure a berth into the Class 4 state tournament.

The Hilltoppers (15-5) won 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8, and will play at Region 4D top seed Western Albemarle at a date and time to be determined. The Warriors defeated Salem 3-0 in the other semifinal.

Nellie Fitzgerald had 15 kills, 14 digs, four aces and four blocks for Glass. Mary Elizabeth Kennedy had 12 kills and five digs, Ave Grace Mayberry racked up 52 assists, five kills, nine digs and two aces, and Peyton Weaver added five kills, 12 digs, one ace and one block.

Altavista 3, Central Lunenburg 2

Chamille Pennix had 17 kills, nine digs and three aces as Altavista used a dominating fifth set to hold off Central Lunenburg in the Region 1B semifinals and secure a berth into the Class 1 state tournament.

The second-seeded Colonels (14-7) will play at top-seeded Rappahanock in Monday’s Region 1B championship. A time has not yet been set.

Altavista defeated the Chargers (14-6) by scores of 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 24-26, 15-0.

Emma Greer had 28 kills, Gaby Green added 18 digs, and Katelyn Grace finished with 48 assists, seven aces, seven digs and one kill. Zoie Watlington had nine kills and three digs, while Carter Stinnette finished with two aces, four kills, three digs and one block.

Gretna 3, Dan River 0

Gretna lost in five sets both times it played Dan River in the regular season. The Hawks got a measure of revenge in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Ringgold.

The Hawks (10-9) swept the Wildcats (11-10) by scores of 25-13, 25-14, 25-19.

Gretna will play at Glenvar in the semifinal round at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Lynchburg 3, Shenandoah 1

Marlou Wendricks scored two goals, Aaryn Boatwright scored the go-ahead goal 16 seconds into the second half, and second-seeded Lynchburg defeated third-seeded Shenandoah in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals at Shellenberger Field on Thursday.

UL (17-3), ranked 19th in the nation, advances to the championship match and will play at top-seeded Washington and Lee on Saturday at a time to be determined. W&L (15-2) defeated Roanoke 3-0 in the other semifinal.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Washington and Lee 3, Lynchburg 0

Bree Spainhour had 14 kills, Mya Green added 24 assists and four digs, and Cassi Blackmore finished with 18 digs, as Lynchburg’s season ended Wednesday in the ODAC quarterfinals against Washington and Lee at Duchossios Athletic Complex in Lexington.

W&L won by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-23. Lynchburg ends its season with a 15-12 record.

Region 4D Semifinals

E.C. Glass 3, Blacksburg 2

At E.C. Glass

Scores: 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 15-8

Highlights: ECG — Devan Funke 2 aces, 21 kills, 2 assists, 13 digs, 2 blocks; Nellie Fitzgerald 15 kills, 4 aces, 14 digs 4 blocks; Mary Elizabeth Kennedy 12 kills, 5 digs; Ava Grace Mayberry 5 kills, 2 aces, 52 assists, 9 digs; Peyton Weaver 5 kills, 1 ace, 12 digs, 1 block

Records: Blacksburg 14-8. E.C. Glass 15-5.

Next: No. 2 seed E.C. Glass at No. 1 seed Western Albemarle for the Region 4D championship (date and time to be announced).

Region 1B Semifinals

Altavista 3, Central Lunenburg 2

At Altavista

Scores: 25-19, 25-17, 24-26, 24-26, 15-0

Highlights: A — Chamille Pennix 3 aces, 9 digs, 17 kills; Zoie Watlington 9 kills, 3 digs; Katelyn Grace 7 aces, 48 assists, 1 kill, 7 digs; Emma Greer 28 kills; Carter Stinnette 2 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Gaby Green 18 digs.

Records: Central Lunenburg 14-6. Altavista 14-7.

Next: No. 2 seed Altavista will travel to No. 1 seed Rappahannock for the Region 1B championship Monday (time to be announced).