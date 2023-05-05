Cooper Campbell, Mike Harpster and Ryan Litchford combined for a gem at Forest Middle School on Friday night as E.C. Glass won a 12-inning thriller, 1-0, over Jefferson Forest.

It was a pitchers' duel, as JF starter Breckin Nace and his replacement, Sam Bell, kept the Hilltoppers off-balance the majority of the game.

The win was redemption for Glass (10-4, 5-4 Seminole) which lost 1-0 to JF when the teams met for the first time this season a little more than two weeks ago.

Campbell got the start for the Hilltoppers and allowed three hits over four innings, walked four and struck out five. The sidearm right-hander also went 2 for 5 at the plate.

Glass pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts on the night. Harpster entered in the fifth and threw four innings, allowing just one hit, walking two and striking out nine.

Litchford tossed the final four innings for Glass, yielding two hits and two walks and finishing with four strikeouts.

Litchford earned the win. Harpster singled to center to start the 12th and eventually took third base on a wild pitch by Bell with two outs. He then scored when junior Drew Barnett reached on an infield error.

JF put the tying run on first with two outs in the bottom of the frame, but Litchford induced a groundout to end the game.

Nace threw seven innings and yielded six hits, no runs, allowed one walk and struck out 13 of the 31 batters he faced. Bell fanned five and gave up two hits.

Campbell, Harpster and Max Calloway each had two hits each for Glass. For JF (10-5, 5-4 Seminole), Jake Massie finished with two hits. Glass outhit JF 8-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

E.C. Glass 1, Jefferson Forest 1 (2 OT)

At Lynchburg City Stadium, the Hilltoppers and Cavaliers continued their long-standing rivalry and added to its thrilling history, battling for 90 minutes to finish tied on Friday night.

Jefferson Forest's Addisen Palmer gave the Cavaliers (8-2-2, 8-0-2 Seminole) a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute. The lead stood until 12 minutes had elapsed. That's when Glass' Sarah Ramsey knotted the game at 1.

After 80 minutes of regulation, the teams played two five-minute overtimes.

Glass improved to 8-2-1 and 8-1-1 in the Seminole. The Hilltoppers lost to JF, 1-0, when the teams met for the first time this season, on April 6 in Forest.

COLLEGE GOLF

Simmons advances to final U.S. Open qualifying

Liberty University redshirt junior Isaac Simmons, who previously played high school golf at Jefferson Forest, has advanced to the final qualifying stage for the U.S. Open.

Simmons, a Huddleston native, fired a 1-over-par 71 on Thursday at The Club at P.B. Dye in Ijamsville, Maryland, in a qualifier. He finished tied for fifth overall, with the top seven players making the cut.

Simmons will have a choice of 11 qualifying sites to compete for a spot at this summer's U.S. Open, which takes place from June 15 through 18 at The Los Angeles Country Club. Most of the qualifiers take place June 5.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Lynchburg 6, Guilford College 2

Lexi Powell's triple in the top of the sixth brought home the go-ahead run, and starting pitcher Emily Charlton threw seven strong innings as Lynchburg won its first game in Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament at Liberty Softball Stadium on Friday.

Powell fouled off several pitches in the sixth before blasting a two-run triple to right that gave the Hornets a 3-1 lead. Rustburg grad and catcher Carly Hudnall also drove in a run in that four-run frame. Hudnall went 2 for 3 with a run scored on the day.

Liberty High grad Gracie Dooley added two singles for Lynchburg. Charlton allowed six hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks and had seven strikeouts. She improved to 10-7 on the year.

The Hornets face Roanoke at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Randolph-Macon 10, Randolph 2

In Ashland, Randolph-Macon scored eight unanswered runs over the final three frames to down the visiting Wildcats in the first round of the ODAC tourney.

Randolph-Macon starter Gracie Ellis threw six innings and held the WildCats to just two hits and two runs (both earned). She fanned 10 on the day.

Brooke Rolocut hit a two-run home run for Randolph, tying the game at 2 in the top of the fourth. But R-MC responded with two runs in the bottom half of the frame, then tacked on five more in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Randolph plays Bridgewater in an elimination game at noon Saturday.

Liberty 12-6, Queens 0-0

In Charlotte, North Carolina, Liberty broke loose for eight runs in the fourth inning of Game 1, and starter Emily Estroff threw a two-hitter in Game 2 as the Flames swept a doubleheader Friday.

Flames outfielder Rachel Roupe went 3 for 3 with a double, home run and six RBIs.

Queens was bothered by LU pitching all day. Paige Bachman threw a three-hit shutout in the day's first game.

Liberty is now 36-18 (18-5 in ASUN play) with one game left in the regular season.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 10, Charleston 3

In Charleston, South Carolina, Lynchburg struck for seven runs in the first four innings on its way to evening the six-game series at 2-2.

Hillcats starter Torman Gomez (1-1) allowed one hit and one run (unearned) over 5 1/3 innings, fanning five.

Lynchburg improved to 12-13 and sits three games behind Carolina League North Division leader Carolina. Game time for Saturday's game is set for 6:05 p.m.