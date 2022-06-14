Region Roundup: Glass dominates Region 4D lacrosse teams as Wood leads the way, Hillcats fall to Down East

E.C. Glass midfielder Eli Wood was recently named Region 4D boys lacrosse player of the year, adding to the list of his impressive high school accolades in multiple sports. The Hilltoppers, who captured the region title and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals this season, dominated the all-region's first team with nine selections.

Wood tallied 64 goals and 32 assists in his senior season, becoming one of the most feared offensive players in the state. He was the leading force behind the Hilltoppers making it to the semifinals, where they fell to eventual state champion Atlee last week.

Wood also helped Glass reach the state finals last year.

"We've been in this position the last two years because of what he's been able to do with his hard work and determination," Hilltoppers head coach Eddie Ranuska said.

The Class 4 boys all-state team should be released by the Virginia High School League soon. Voting took place Tuesday.

Also on the all-region first team for E.C. Glass: Penn Willman (attack), Robert Sorenson (attack), Neo Corsini (defense), Walker Wood (defense), Camp Conner (short-stick defensive mid), Jack Lloyd (long-stick mid), Max Morcom (faceoff) and Matt Ebert (goalie).

Jefferson Forest placed two players on the region's first team: Jake Wowk (attack) and Floyd Wells (defense).

Glass coach Eddie Ranuska was coach of the year.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Down East 7, Lynchburg 4

Down East’s offense has struggled throughout the first half of the Carolina League season. The Wood Ducks don’t hit many home runs, and the team boasts one of the league’s worst on-base percentages.

When the Wood Ducks do get runners on base, they run. Lynchburg was reminded of that in Tuesday’s series opener at Bank of the James Stadium.

Down East stole six bases, including three from Marcus Smith, and used speed on the basepaths to top Lynchburg before an announced crowd of 1,050.

The Wood Ducks (28-30) have pecked the Hillcats (30-28) in the teams’ seven meetings this season.

Down East racked up 12 stolen bases in a six-game series one month ago at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The Wood Ducks opened that series with five stolen bases in a 7-6 loss.

That trend continued Tuesday as the Wood Ducks never trailed in handing the Hillcats their fourth loss in five games.

Three stolen bases in the fourth inning led to a 2-0 lead. Smith, who had a stolen base in the fourth, added two more swipes in the sixth inning to easily score on Tucker Mitchell’s single.

Mitchell had a stolen base in the fourth and eighth innings. He stole third and scored on a throwing error in the eighth to put the Wood Ducks ahead three runs.

Dayan Frias went 2 for 4 with a two-run single in the seventh inning for the Hillcats.

His two-run single came after the Wood Ducks scored three times in the top half of the frame.

Jorge Burgos had an RBI double in the fourth and Junior Sanquintin added an RBI single in the sixth.

Smith, Junior Paniagua and Daniel Mateo had two hits apiece for Down East.

Gavin Collyer (2-2) allowed two earned runs on three hits, walked three and struck out six over six innings to pick up the victory.

Reid Johnston (1-3) took the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits, walked two and struck out six over 5 ⅔ innings.

Relief pitcher Reny Artiles surrendered all three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth. He walked four, allowed two hits and struck out one.

BOYS LACROSSE

All-Region 4D teams

Player of the Year: Eli Wood, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: Eddie Ranuska, E.C. Glass

First team: Attack — Penn Willman (E.C. Glass), Jake Massey (Salem), Robert Sorenson (E.C. Glass), Jake Wowk (Jefferson Forest); Midfield — Eli Wood (E.C. Glass), Tanner Dallas (Salem), Zander Grimes (Christiansburg), Kyman Kinney (Salem); Defense — Will Hicks (Salem), Neo Corsini (E.C. Glass), Floyd Wells (Jefferson Forest), Walker Wood (E.C. Glass); Short-Stick Defensive Middle — Camp Conner (E.C. Glass); Long-Stick Middle — Jack Lloyd (E.C. Glass); Faceoff — Max Morcom (E.C. Glass); Goalie — Matt Ebert (E.C. Glass).

Second team: Attack — Chris Comer (Hidden Valley), Lake Gohlke (Backsburg), Alex Nye (Rockbridge), Ryan Roth (Jefferson Forest); Midfield —Aidan Cherry (Jefferson Forest), River Hull (Rockbridge), Jackson Grant (E.C. Glass), Tegan Smith (Hidden Valley); Defense — Eric Metrey (Blacksburg), Carson Williams (Salem), Will Haynes (Hidden Valley); Short-Stick Defensive Middle — Blake Darmante (Rockbridge); Long-Stick Middle — Micah Brown (Salem), Garrett Stillwell (Rockbridge); Faceoff — Easton Tanner (Jefferson Forest); Goalie — Trey Joyce (Salem), Andrew Guynn (Blacksburg).