Region Roundup: Glass' Eli Wood named Class 4 boys lacrosse player of the year, and more

A day after picking up the top honor in Region 4D, E.C. Glass senior Eli Wood added an even more prestigious award to his haul Wednesday when he was named the Class 4 state player of the year for boys lacrosse.

During the Hilltoppers' 14-4 season and run to the state semifinals, Wood slashed through opposing defenses with his strength and athleticism for nearly 100 points off 64 goals and 32 assists.

The midfielder and his teammates put together a pair of extended winning streaks this spring, including a 6-0 run during the regular season and a four-game streak in the postseason. The 'Toppers went 3-0 in the Region 4D tournament and edged Western Albemarle 10-9 in the state quarterfinals before falling in the semis to eventual state champ Atlee, whose coach Fielding Crawford was named the Class 4 coach of the year.

Two other E.C. Glass players, Penn Willman (attack) and Camp Conner (defensive midfielder), also earned spots on the all-state first team. Glass' Robert Sorenson (attack), Neo Corsini (defense) and Jack Lloyd (long-stick midfielder) were named to the second team.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Amherst's Charlton named to Class 4 second team

Amherst sophomore Tyah Charlton was one of 28 players in Class 4 to earn all-state recognition Wednesday, earning a spot on the second team at shortstop.

A year after helping the Lancers win a state title in her first varsity campaign, Charlton was a weapon at the plate for Amherst this season as it went 15-5 and reached the Region 4D quarterfinals.

She posted a .473 batting average with six home runs and 18 RBIs and hit safely in 18 of 20 games.

Wednesday's honor is the second major postseason award for Charlton, who previously was named the Region 4D player of the year. She also has earned first-team recognition in the Seminole District and region.

Charlton is the only local player to appear on the Class 4 all-state teams.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Libbey claims alternate spot for U.S. Junior Amateur

New Covenant rising junior Luke Libbey finished in a tie for fourth at a U.S. Junior Amateur local qualifier held Monday at Lakeside Park Club outside of Richmond.

Libbey secured the second of two alternate spots for the 264-player field. The U.S. Junior Amateur is scheduled for July 25 through 30 at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.

Libbey shot 1-under 70. He was at even par at the turn, then used birdies on the par-5s at Nos. 14 and 18 to move to 1 under.

Jake Albert, Drew Carlin and Tanner Cadieux claimed the three qualifying spots by each shooting 2-under 69.

Grayson Wood claimed the first alternate spot.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Drinkard nabs second academic All-America honor

Appomattox County graduate Jillian Drinkard was named a third-team Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America on Wednesday.

The Methodist University senior is the first player in program history to be named to multiple Academic All-America teams. She was a first-team All-American in 2021.

Drinkard was named to the NCAA Division III at-large team, which covers a variety of sports. She sported a 3.87 cumulative GPA as a business administration major with a minor in marketing concentrating in PGA management.

Drinkard’s senior season featured her being named a Women’s Golf Coaches Association Division III first-team All-American for the second straight season, a WGCA All-Southeast Region first-team selection and a second straight USA South Conference golfer of the year honor.

She finished the season with a scoring average of even-par 72, three medalist honors and a top-10 finish in every tournament.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Parsley-Blocker receives contract extension

Liberty coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker was rewarded for leading the Flames to the NCAA Division I national championship last season with a contract extension.

The new pact will keep Parsley-Blocker in the fold through the 2028 season.

Parsley-Blocker is entering her sixth season at the helm. The Flames have a 64-31 overall record and 33-7 mark in Big East play under her guidance.

Liberty won its first Big East championship in the fall and secured its third NCAA Tournament appearance. The Flames advanced to the national championship game with wins over Saint Joseph’s, Rutgers and Maryland. They fell 2-0 to Northwestern in the title game.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 13, Down East 4

Down East reliever Jose Corniell recorded a 1-2-3 frame in the fifth inning against Lynchburg. When he returned to the mound for the sixth, things took a dismal turn, and the Hillcats busted open a tie game on their way to a lopsided win in Game 2 of the series Wednesday at Bank of the James Stadium.

Corniell couldn't record an out in the sixth before he was pulled, allowing each of the first five batters he faced to reach — four of them courtesy of free passes.

Corniell issued a pair of bases-loaded walks to turn the 1-1 game into a 3-1 lead for Lynchburg (31-28). Teodoro Ortega also allowed two inherited runners to score and gave up a pair of two-run singles.

The Hillcats, who sent 11 to the plate and tallied eight runs in the frame, also scored on a throwing error by Ortega, on a pickoff try and on a sacrifice fly.

Down East (28-31) got three runs back in the seventh to cut the deficit to 9-4 before Lynchburg stretched its lead again in the eighth.

Back-to-back Hillcats batters were hit by pitch and walked with the bases loaded in the eighth, and two more runs came in on sac flies.

Corniell (1-2) took the loss as the second of six pitchers used by the Wood Ducks, who now are tied 1-1 in the series with Lynchburg.

Franco Aleman (1-7) earned the win, allowing three runs (all earned) on four hits, walking one and fanning nine in four innings of relief.

Three Lynchburg pitchers gave up a combined seven hits, including three to Alejandro Osuna (3 for 4, two RBIs).

For Lynchburg, Yordys Valdes and Jake Fox had two hits apiece, and Joe Donovan had a game-high three RBIs.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 4 All-State teams

Player of the Year: Eli Wood, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: Fielding Crawford, Atlee

First Team: Attack — Kevin Miller (Atlee), Cam Ash (Atlee), Jake Massey (Salem), Penn Willman (E.C. Glass); Midfield — Eli Wood (E.C. Glass), Gavin Burke (Dominion), Jace Wheeler (Atlee), George Papadopoulos (Meridian); Defense — Garrett Bralley (Atlee), Will Hicks (Salem), Josh Shewbridge (Dominion), Ethan Polster (Fauquier); Short-Stick Defensive Middle — Camp Conner (E.C. Glass); Long-Stick Middle — Andrew Pope (Dominion); Faceoff — Tyler Spano (Western Albemarle); Goalie — Jack Zayas (Western Albemarle).

Second Team: Attack — Tyler Cadle (Fauquier), Jack Miller (Dominion), Riley Alberts (Broad Run), Robert Sorenson (E.C. Glass); Midfield — Tanner Dallas (Salem), Jacob Messinger (Monticello), Pat Smith (Heritage-Leesburg), Wes Heflin (Fauquier); Defense — Neo Corsini (E.C. Glass), Jack Wingfield (Heritage-Leesburg), Reed Taylor (Atlee), Niko Kesari (Loudoun Valley); Short-Stick Defensive Middle — Ethan Supplee (Loudoun Valley); Long-Stick Middle — Jack Lloyd (E.C. Glass); Faceoff — Charlie Pugh (Loudoun Valley); Goalie — Brennan Lasher (Liberty-Bealeton).

SOFTBALL

Class 4 All-State teams

Player of the Year: Julia Cuozzo, Hanover

Coach of the Year: Tommy Evans, Hanover

First Team: Pitcher — Julia Cuozzo (Hanover), Lindsay Mullen (Tuscarora), Hannah Hearl (Orange Co.); Catcher — Jenna Currie (Hanover); First Base — Mylia Knight (Spotsylvania); Second Base — Kate Braden (Spotsylvania); Third Base — Kendall Morgan (King George); Shortstop — Nikki Gibson (Grafton); Outfielder — Emma Slutzah (Hanover), Natalie Elias (Loudoun Valley), Lillian Scheivert (Tuscarora); Designated Player/Flex — Madison Barnes (Halifax); At-Large — Tristin Koerner (Tuscarora), Kamyria Woody-Giggetts (Halifax).

Second Team: P — Parker Rowden (Great Bridge), Abby Greenwood (King George), Emily Gillespie (Louisa); C — Reese Rogers (Orange); 1B — Ja'Chelle Mosley (Orange Co.); 2B — Peyton Herspold (Warhill); 3B — Emily Dickerson (Blacksburg); SS — Tyah Charlton (Amherst); OF — Reagan Hill (Hanover), Haley Martin (Orange Co.), Trinity Martin (Halifax); DP/Flex — Cameron Blakeslee (Denbigh); At-Large — Katie Scheivert (Tuscarora), Sarah Watts (Halifax).