Region Roundup: Glass' Harris a first team all-state selection, Lemley records a no-hitter for Hokies, and more

E.C. Glass' O'Maundre Harris, the junior point guard who led the Hilltoppers to a state tournament berth earlier this month, received first team all-state honors when the Virginia High School League released its Class 4 teams Wednesday.

The 5-foot-8 Harris set out to become the most consistent and dynamic player in the Seminole District this season, and school officials agreed, voting him the district's player of the year in February. His postseason honors continued earlier this month, when coaches named him the Region 4D player of the year.

He was the only local player from Class 4 selected on the boys side Wednesday.

Harris averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He shot 32% from 3-point range and sported a 58% overall field goal percentage.

"The future is bright," E.C. Glass coach DJ Best said of his point guard. "He's a special kid, man. Phenomenal kid. Extremely easy to coach. I think I've used this every time somebody has asked me about him, and it's true: he's a coach's dream.

"I think this game we play is highly driven on guard play, and even watching him play against the best of the best in the state, he's still able to score 20, 25 a night or find his teammates for open shots."

With Harris leading the way, Glass went 21-6, captured the regular-season Seminole title, and advanced to the Class 4 state quarterfinals one year after playing only a handful of games and having its season shut down early and because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris was one of several local athletes who received honors Wednesday, as both the VHSL and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association continued to release their all-state teams.

On the Class 4 girls side, Glass senior forward Jordyn Wright-Goode took home second-team all-state honors.

Wright-Goode, who also earned first-team all-Region 4D honors and was named the Seminole District player of the year, helped Glass reach the state tournament for just the third time in program history (and the second time in three years). She averaged a double-double at 13 points and 10 rebounds per game.

After the Hilltoppers fell in the state quarterfinals early this month, coach Cedric Jones described Wright-Goode as one of the veteran players who have "made history for Glass girls basketball."

In the VISAA, two girls earned first-team all-state honors.

Virginia Episcopal freshman guard Sasha Brody was first team on the league's Division II team after helping the Bishops win a state tournament game and advance to the state quarterfinals.

Brody — a 5-7 point guard — averaged 16 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists per game while shooting 47% from the field for VES (14-9).

In Division III, Timberlake Christian's Brooklyn Finnerty was also a first-team selection. The 5-11 senior put up eye-popping numbers to cap a memorable career with the Tornadoes. She averaged 20 points, 22.8 rebounds, 4.6 steals and three blocks per game.

Finnerty finished the season with 419 points and 478 rebounds, leading TCS to a first-round state tournament game.

For all-state teams released Wednesday, see below.

SOFTBALL

JF grad Lemley throws no-hitter for Tech

Emma Lemley continued her strong freshman season at Virginia Tech by posting her first career no-hitter Tuesday.

Lemley, a Jefferson Forest grad, fanned 13 and walked two in her complete-game outing against Longwood to give Tech the first of back-to-back no-hitters on the day. Her teammate, Ivy Rosenberry, recorded a no-hitter in a five-inning, run-rule win over the Lancers in the nightcap, marking the first time the Hokies (23-3) have posted consecutive no-hitters since May 2000.

"It was definitely a memorable experience," Lemley said in a news release from Tech. “The work I put in during practice is paying off, but this is just the beginning.”

Lemley improved to 9-1 and upped her season strikeout total to 103 as she helped the ACC school to its 12th straight win and entered the program record book by finishing off the team’s first no-hitter of the season.

Lemley owns a 1.24 ERA through 56 2/3 innings pitched, good for fifth in the league behind fourth-place teammate Keely Rochard. Lemley’s 12.7 strikeouts per seven innings average is good for fourth in the nation.

The JF alumna and her college team are the lone undefeated team (9-0) in the ACC and are ranked fifth in the nation.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Randolph 13, Sweet Briar 12

A pair of goals in a 12-second span gave Randolph a three-goal lead, its largest of the day, and the WildCats held on to beat Sweet Briar at WildCat Stadium.

Randolph (2-2), which never trailed, went up 12-9 on scores from Maddie Friel and Beverly Alcock to start the fourth quarter. Sweet Briar (3-3) pulled within one, 12-11, after a pair of goals from Zerah Chase, but Sophia Cirone’s answer two minutes later gave the WildCats the necessary cushion. Chase also scored with just over two minutes left, but that’s as close as the Vixens got.

Chase and Alcock each had six goals for their teams.

HIGH SCHOOL ALL-STATE TEAMS

Class 4 boys

First team: Alphonzo Billups (Varina), George Beale (King's Fork), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Xavier Brown (Jamestown), Kennard Wyche, Jr. (Varina), Brendan Boyers (Loudoun County), Ben Hall (Loudoun Valley), Josh Sime (Western Albemarle).

Second team: Samuel Brannen (King's Fork), Corey Long (Eastern View), Michael Smith (Manor), Jayden Johnson (Loudoun Valley), Jimmy Daughtrey (Loudoun County), Isaac Sumpter (Western Albemarle), Scott Mullin (Jamestown).

Player of the Year: Alphonzo Billups, Varina

Coach of the Year: Kenneth Randolph, Varina.

Class 4 girls

First team: Yasmine Brown (King's Fork), Avery O'Roke (Millbrook), Keslyn Secrist (Pulaski County), Faith Henderson (Powhatan), Jayla Hearp (Smithfield), Sylvie Jackson (Louisa County), Yvonne Lee (Broad Run), Kennidi Rooks (Millbrook).

Second team: AJ Richardson (Manor), Logan Nuckols (Patrick Henry-Ashland), Niyah Gaston (King's Fork), Kennedy Harris (Hampton), Olivia McGhee (Louisa County), Cyriah Lee-Griffin (King's Fork), Trinity Washington (Eastern View), Jordyn Wright-Goode (E.C. Glass).

Virginia Independent Schools all-state girls teams

Division II

First team: Presleigh Braxton (Miller School), Elana Bertrand (Highland), Sasha Brody (Virginia Episcopal), Alary Bell (Miller), Sanai Green (Steward School), Brooklyn Ingram (Miller), Delaney Poindexter (Covenant), Cammy Reid (Nansemond-Suffolk), Taylor Thomas (Fredericksburg Christian).

Second team: Maren Council (Nansemond-Suffolk), Elisabeth Dunch (Oakcrest), Gates Fox (Steward), Makayla Hargrove (Covenant), Alex Warren (Hampton Roads).

Player of the Year: Presleigh Braxton, Miller School

Coach of the Year: Caroline Wilke, Covenant

Division III

First team: Joi Williams (Virginia Academy), Jailyn Alston (Virginia Academy), Brooklyn Finnerty (Timberlake Christian), Zaria Gaskins (Christ Chapel), Aubrey Greenmun (Grace Christian-Staunton), Nicole Hagopian (Walsingham), Kate Oliver (Trinity School-Meadowview), Keyarah Rainy (Christ Chapel), Caiyiah Smith (Virginia Academy).

Second team: Sarah Oduro (Virginia Academy), Caroline Slate (Southampton), Mikayla Teifer (StonBridge), Brooke Thompson (StoneBridge), Julia Wilson (Walsingham).

Player of the Year: Joi Williams, Virginia Academy

Coach of the Year: Walter Hamilton, Virginia Academy.