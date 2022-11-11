Region Roundup: Glass holds signing ceremony, Hilltoppers' Funke named region POY, LU blown out at Alabama, and more

Flame-throwing pitcher Mike Harpster, standout lacrosse goalie Leland Landes and outfielder/pitcher John Ruhl all attended a signing ceremony at E.C. Glass on Friday afternoon, announcing their intentions to play at the next level.

Harpster, a right-hander with a fastball that tops out in the 90s, made his decision to play at East Tennessee State University official. As a junior last spring, Harpster posted a 5-2 record and a 0.99 ERA, with 94 strikeouts across 42⅓ innings. He was named the Seminole District pitcher of the year and garnered first-team all-Region 4D and second-team all-state honors in Class 4.

Harpster held batters to a .137 average and threw a perfect game against Liberty on April 28, mowing down 12 of the 15 batters he faced. It was the first perfect game an E.C. Glass player had thrown in at least 25 years.

Landes was considered the backbone of a girls lacrosse team that in the spring advanced to the state tournament, the first time for the program in school history. She helped Glass compile a 12-6 record, set a program record for wins and set a single-season school record for saves with 210. She was an all-region performer and is headed to play at Radford University.

Ruhl is headed to Southwest Virginia Community College. He posted a .950 fielding percentage in 19 games last season.

Glass' Funke named all-Region 4D POY, Rustburg girls honored in 3C

E.C. Glass senior right-side hitter Devan Funke was named the Region 4D player of the year on Friday and was one of three Hilltoppers named to the all-region first team.

Funke is one of the main reasons E.C. Glass (15-6) is in the state tournament. The Hilltoppers travel to James Wood for a 4 p.m. state quarterfinal game Saturday. She was joined on the first team by teammates Nellie Fitzgerald and Meredith Plunkett. Earlier this month, Funke was named the Seminole District player of the year.

In Region 3C, Rustburg setter Emma Blankinship and outside hitter Reagan Riddle earned first team all-Region 3C honors. The Red Devils (19-2) travel to Hidden Valley for a 1:30 p.m. state quarterfinal match in Class 3 on Saturday.

For full teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 20 Alabama 95, Liberty 59

Mark Sears scored a game-high 22 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists, and No. 20 Alabama shot 60% from the field in the second half to earn a blowout win over Liberty on Friday evening at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) exerted their dominance over a scintillating second half. They shot 15 of 25 from the field and used an extended 29-7 run spanning 9½ minutes to take an 82-49 lead.

Brandon Miller had 20 points and eight rebounds. Rylan Griffen had 16 points and Jaden Bradley added 10 points off the bench.

The Flames (1-1) were led by Shiloh Robinson’s team-high 11 points. Alabama native Brody Peebles added 10 points off the bench before fouling out with 54 seconds remaining.

Darius McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer last season, was limited to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. The Crimson Tide made sure McGhee was constantly harassed and didn’t get clean looks at the basket, whether from beyond the arc or in the paint.

Kyle Rode and Joseph Venzant scored nine points apiece.

The Flames shot 32.7% for the game and were 7 of 27 from the field in the second half.

Alabama made 10 3-pointers after making only three in its season opener Monday against Longwood.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Maryland 2, Liberty 1

Liberty eliminated Maryland in a double-overtime thriller in the 2021 Final Four. The Terrapins returned the favor in the 2022 Sweet 16.

Riley Donnelly scored off a penalty stroke in the second overtime to lift Maryland to a thrilling victory over the Flames on Friday at the Maryland Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Maryland.

The loss ends the season for the Flames (12-8), who used last year’s win over the Terps to advance to their first national championship game. Liberty won its second straight Big East title last week, but was unable to carry that momentum into the NCAA Tournament.

Jodie Conolly gave Liberty a 1-0 off a penalty corner in the 35th minute. Reagan Underwood and Bethany Dykema assisted on the goal.

It was the Flames’ first and only shot on goal against the stingy Maryland defense.

Margot Lawn scored the equalizer off a rebound with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

Neither team scored the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter and the first overtime time.

Liberty's Azul Iritxity Irigoyen finished with a season-high 12 saves and recorded at least two saves in every period. Maryland outshot the Flames 23-6.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Liberty’s Doan, Kiprotich earn all-region honors

Liberty’s Calli Doan finished 10th in the women’s 6K, Nicholas Kiprotich placed 16th in the men’s 10K, and both earned all-region honors in the Southeast Regional Championships held at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky.

Both the men’s and women’s teams finished ninth in their respective team standings.

Doan and Kiprotich can earn individual selections to the national championships by virtue of their all-region honors. The team and individual qualifiers will be announced at 5 p.m. Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

All-Region 3C Teams

First team: Baylee Blalock (Fort Defiance, setter), Emma Blankinship (Rustburg, setter), Dani Kunkle (Spotswood, outside hitter), Ellie Cook (Fort Defiance, outside hitter), Faith Shields (Fluvanna, setter), Reagan Riddle (Rustburg, outside hitter), Maddie Dahl (Rockbridge, middle blocker), Maecy Frizzelle (Fort Defiance, middle hitter), Nala Shearer (Rockbridge, libero), Addison Hammond (Fort Defiance, defensive specialist).

Second team: Macy Hill (LCA, MB), Kayla Gentry (Fluvanna, MH), Allison Sykes (Wilson Memorial, OH/DS), Nahla Bigham (Rustburg, MB), Sophie Koch (Monticello, OH), Raygan Wade (Spotswood, S/Right hitter), Anna Moody (LCA, S/OH), Trinity Hedrick (Fort Defiance, MH), Jillian Davis (Fluvanna, Libero), Jenna Bryant (Rustburg, DS).

Player of the Year: Baylee Blalock, Fort Defiance.

All-Region 4D teams

First team: Devan Funke (E.C. Glass), Nellie Fitzgerald (ECG), Sofia Beard (Western Albemarle), Rylee Sloss (Blacksburg), Natalie Rocco (WA), Ella Poff (Bla), Reese Redford (Salem), Sequoyah Sorensen (WA), Amelia Tomlinson (WA), Meredith Plunkett (ECG).

Second team: Emma Meehan (Amherst), Mary Elizabeth Kennedy (ECG), Grace Newcomb (Mecklenburg), Erin Blackston (Jefferson Forest), Ella Walker (Sal), Alyssa Hopkins (Louisa), Avery VanGilder (Bla), Paige Springer (Meck), Myah Crews (Sal), Katie Johnson (Sal).

Honorable mention: McKayla Padgett (Amherst), Bree Squiers (Orange Co.), Hannah Keefer (Pulaski), Emma Payne (Halifax), Savanna Bragg (Louisa), Sarah Cannon (Jefferson Forest), Grace Joyner (E.C. Glass), Cassidy Newcomb (Meck).

Player of the Year: Devan Funke, E.C. Glass

Coach of the Year: Julie Radlinski, Western Albemarle.