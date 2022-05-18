Region Roundup: Glass' Knight, LCA's Mowry win individual Seminole titles and lead doubles teams to victory, and more

E.C. Glass' Spencer Knight and Liberty Christian's Catherine Mowry won singles Seminole District titles Wednesday, and each led their doubles team to victory as well as the district wrapped its individual championships at E.C. Glass.

One day after leading his Glass squad to the district team title, Knight faced longtime opponent Jack Riordan of Jefferson Forest and won. Knight had received a first-round bye and then downed Amherst's Jacob Tasker in the semifinal round Monday. Riordan advanced to the final by defeating Liberty's Tommy Kirby and LCA's Bennett Mowry in earlier rounds.

Knight and Henry Scruggs teamed up in doubles action to take down Amherst's Tasker and Jack Pitts 6-0, 6-0 on Wednesday and then defeated Riordan and Blake Hogan (Jefferson Forest) 6-3, 6-1 for the title. Riordan and Hogan defeated LCA"s Bennett Mowry and Kian Swartz in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-1.

On the girls side, Catherine Mowry faced off against Glass' Mary Kennedy in the singles finals just hours after the two went head-to-head for the team title in a match that lasted more than two hours Tuesday night. Mowry's victory in that match gave LCA the team district championship. And Mowry was once again on her game Wednesday, winning 6-4, 6-2.

The LCA No. 1 the teamed up with Carla Fernandez-Fournier to defeat Heritage's Sofia Viloria and Malia Manning in the doubles semis 6-0, 6-2 before handling JF's Caitlin Sewell and Danielle Syrek in the championship 6-1, 6-1.

Sewell and Syrek advanced to the doubles finals by beating Glass' Kennedy and Elizabeth Eskridge.

Next up on the tennis scene is region play for individuals and teams. Those brackets have not yet been released.

VES boys lacrosse advances to state semis

Sophomore attack Billy Koudelka became the new school leader in goals scored in a single season, and Virginia Episcopal overwhelmed Trinity Christian 19-4 in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state quarterfinals on Wednesday at VES.

The 6-foot-7 Koudelka, an attack, entered with 64 goals this season. He added seven to his total against Trinity and now has 71, breaking the record formerly held by Breton Penney, who scored 69 goals as a senior in 2016.

VES poured on nine goals in the opening quarter and led 13-2 at halftime. Brennan Olmert scored four goals and added six assists, Tucker Olmert finished with three goals and an assist, and Elijah Noble added four assists to lead the way for VES. Nathan Pickerd won 15 of 18 faceoffs, and goalie Bryce Ledwith finished with seven saves.

VES plays at North Cross on Thursday in the state semifinal round.

Amherst holds signing day

Ten athletes attended a signing day ceremony at Amherst County High on Wednesday, with four heading to Division I institutions: Lawrence Brown (football, Liberty University); Cyanna Cabell (track & field, Hampton University); Isaiah Idore (track & field, Liberty University); and Will Gregory (track & field, Army).

Other athletes honored at the ceremony were: Demetri Sandidge (football, Hampden-Sydney); Cyrus Campbell (wrestling, Averett University); Kaelyn Ramsey (softball, Bridgewater College); Taryn Campbell (softball, Randolph College); Grace Pisenti (softball, Sweet Briar College); and Dakota Maberry (baseball, Bluefield University).

Seminole District holds track & field championships

The Seminole District track & field championships were held at Brookville on Wednesday evening, but complete results were not available by press time. They will be included in Thursday's edition and can be viewed at newsadvance.com.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 10, Salem 2

For the second straight day, the bats were rocking for the Lynchburg Hillcats in a shellacking of the Red Sox at Carillion Clinic Field in Salem, which forced a tie atop the Carolina League's northern division standings.

In Salisbury, Maryland, the ailing Fredericksburg Nationals fell to Delmarva 5-3 to relinquish their lead in the division. The FredNats have lost three straight and five of their last six.

Lynchburg, meanwhile, has been on a tear, winning six of their last seven. Lynchburg third baseman Milan Tilentino led the hit parade by going 3 for 5 with three doubles with three RBIs. The Hillcats (19-15) had seven extra-base hits. Will Dion (1-0) earned the win by throwing five innings and allowing one run (earned) on five hits and striking out six.

MEN'S GOLF

Liberty advances to NCAA championship

In Stockton, California, Liberty rallied late in the final round of the NCAA Stockton Regional, carding three birdies on the closing hole to move up to fifth place and punch a ticket to the NCAA National Championship for the third year in a row.

Heading into Wednesday’s final round of the regional, the Flames were in seventh place. They needed to move up to fifth to make the cut for the championship.

Liberty finished with an aggregate 18-under 846 at The Reserve at Spanos Park, led by Jonathan Yaun’s 8-under 208, which was good for a tie for fifth individually. They joined Arizona State, Stanford, BYU and Oregon as the teams to advance out of the regional.

The top five teams from each of the six regionals will play May 27 through June 1 for the team title at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Burgess 58th at Columbus Regional

In Columbus, Ohio, Virginia Tech senior Connor Burgess (E.C. Glass) finished 10-over-par and wrapped up play Wednesday at the Columbus Regional of the 2022 DI men's golf championship. He tied for 58th on the leaderboard. Burgess began his round by shooting 5 over on the front side of The Ohio State University Scarlett Course on Wednesday, but rebounded and was 1-under on the final nine.