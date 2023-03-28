After a season in which he put up gaudy numbers and led his team to a state championship game, E.C. Glass senior O'Maundre Harris on Tuesday was named a first-team all-state selection in Class 4, the Virginia High School League announced.

Harris provided the bulk of Glass' scoring all season and was especially hot in the playoffs, averaging 32.3 points in three state tournament games.

He was worthy of being named the Class 4 player of the year, based on his numbers alone, but that distinction went to 5-foot-9 Varina junior point guard KJ Wyche, who scored the game-winning layup to help his team defeat Glass 59-56 in the state championship in Richmond earlier this month.

Harris averaged 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game to lead the Glass boys to their first state title game since 1967. The Hilltoppers won the Seminole District regular-season title and the Region 4D championship and finished with a 25-3 record.

Harris scored 711 points on the season. He scored in double digits in all 28 games, finished with 20 or more points a whopping 25 times and set career high scoring marks on three occasions. His biggest output, a 40-point performance, occurred against Heritage on Feb. 13. He also struck for 30 or more points seven times as a senior.

Harris scored 32 points in the state quarterfinal round against John Handley, put up 34 three nights later in the semifinal round versus Tuscarora and scored 31 points in the state championship game — a performance so impressive that Varina coaches went out of their way to congratulate and console him after the loss.

Wyche averaged 21.4 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals per game. He scored 20 or more points 16 times and 30 or more six times. The junior scored a season-high 41 points against Matoaca to lead Varina to the Region 4B title and scored 14 points in the state championship game, helping the Blue Devils earn their second straight state championship.

Harris received a first-team all-state selection for the second straight year and also earned back-to-back Seminole and Region 4D player of the year accolades. He eclipsed 1,000 points for his career in January.

“Without putting the work in, I wouldn’t be at this point that I’m at right now,” he said after reaching that milestone, adding: “It’s a good feeling to hit it. I was happy about it. It’s a good thing to accomplish. Not many people can really accomplish that, but most of all, though, I wouldn’t have done it without my teammates. … Really I give most credit to my teammates.”

Glass coach DJ Best referred to Harris as "the heart and soul" of his team. The coach was impressed by Harris' scoring output, but perhaps even more by his ability to share the basketball.

"He just plays so unselfish," Best said last month. "It's a coach's dream. I know I've said that probably the last three years, since we've been talking about him. It's a coach's dream to coach a kid like that. Every coach has to sit back and hope they get a kid like that."

Glass junior Jason Knox received a second-team all-state honor Tuesday. The forward averaged 9.8 points, three rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game and was a pivotal part of Glass' offense, particularly with his work in the post. Knox was also a first-team all-Seminole and all-Region 4D selection.

BASEBALL

Brookville defeats Jefferson Forest at Bank of the James

Playing in Lynchburg's minor league ballpark, Brookville's offense exploded for six runs in the third inning and added six more the next inning, and the Bees defeated Jefferson Forest 12-4 to kick off a four-game event that stretches over two nights at Bank of the James Stadium.

Bees' Cody Bowling went 2 for 5 with a triple, double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ryne Glass added two hits and two RBIs for Brookville, which improved to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in Seminole play.

Nathan Deaton earned the win in relief of Bowling, who threw two innings. Deaton lasted 2⅔ innings and allowed one hit. He also went 1 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.

Jefferson Forest (3-0, 0-1 Seminole) scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the second. Breckin Nace went 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs, while Landon Mitchell also drove in a run for the Cavaliers.

The second game of the evening, E.C. Glass vs. Heritage, ended after press time. Four teams play at City Stadium on Wednesday. Rustburg and LCA meet at 5 p.m., while Amherst and Liberty square off in the 7:30 pm. nightcap.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Virginia Tech 9, Liberty 5

In Blacksburg, Addy Greene and Bre Peck gave Virginia Tech a two-run lead, and Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley and the Hokies defense made it stand up in a midweek battle at Tech Softball Park.

Greene doubled in the fifth to break a 3-all tie and put Tech ahead for good, though the Flames (18-13) threatened in the next frame.

Megan Fortner (four RBIs) pulled the visitors within one run on her one-out single, and Mary Claire Wilson moved two runners into scoring position on her groundout after that, but Emma Ritter robbed Rachel Roupe of a game-changing homer by calmly reaching up and snatching the ball from just past the fence in left field.

Six players recorded two hits apiece for Tech (26-6), including Cameron Fagan and Greene, who each had a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to pad the margin.

Lemley gave up four earned runs, walked three and scattered six hits but picked up the win to improve to 16-2. Lemley, who fanned eight, now is tied for the most wins in the nation.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: KJ Wyche, Varina.

Coach of the Year: Kenneth Randolph, Varina.

First Team: KJ Wyche (Varina), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Samuel Brannen (King's Fork), Tim Uzochukwu (Matoaca), Ryan Hite (King's Fork), Rasheed Daniels (Monacan), Emerson Fusco (John Handley), Donovan Raikes (Heritage-Newport News).

Second Team: Josh Sime (Western Albemarle), Gavin O'Malley (Tuscarora), Jayden Johnson (Tuscarora), Darius Stafford (Eastern View), Sincere Jones (Churchland), Jason Knox (E.C. Glass), Dillon Newton-Short (Matoaca), Wes Gobble (Western Albemarle).