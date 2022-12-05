Region Roundup: Glass trio earns all-state volleyball honors, Pennix headlines All-Region 2C football lists, and more

After leading the Hilltoppers to the Class 4 state quarterfinals, a trio of E.C. Glass seniors were named to the all-state volleyball teams Monday.

Devan Funke, a right-side hitter, headlined the Glass contingent on the postseason awards list by picking up first-team honors. Nellie Fitzgerald, a middle hitter, and Meredith Plunkett, a defensive specialist, earned second-team nods.

Fitzgerald and Funke finished nearly even in the kills column with 252 and 245, respectively, to lead the Hilltoppers offensively. Funke’s 36.4% kill percentage led the team and was just higher than Fitzgerald’s number in that category (34.4%). The two also led Glass at the service line with 61 aces apiece.

Fitzgerald tallied a team-best 66 total blocks, and Funke led the ’Toppers with 298 digs. Plunkett played an important role in both serve receive and defensively in the back row.

Each of the three previously had earned first-team honors in Region 4D. Funke was the region and Seminole District player of the year.

The group helped Glass to a 16-11 record and the program’s first trip to the state tournament in more than a decade. The Hilltoppers fell 3-1 to James Wood, the eventual state champ, in the quarterfinals.

Alexis Keeter, a junior from Grafton, was named the Class 4 player of the year, while James Wood’s Adrienne Patrick took home coach of the year honors.

To see the complete Class 4 all-state teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

FOOTBALL

Pennix headlines All-Region 2C teams

Jonathan Pennix, an Appomattox senior, picked up a handful of postseason honors Monday, after helping the Raiders to their seventh state semifinal appearance in the last eight seasons.

The senior running back/receiver and defensive back picked up multiple first-team awards in both Region 2C and the Dogwood District.

In the region, the Virginia Tech commit picked up offensive laurels at both running back and all-purpose to complement his first-team nod at DB.

Pennix also earned the all-purpose spot on the All-Dogwood District first team and was named a first-team all-district defensive back, despite missing several games with injuries.

In his senior season, Pennix led the Raiders in both rushing and receiving yards. He recorded 335 yards on 18 catches and racked up 1,210 rushing yards on 99 carries (for a whopping 12.2 yards per carry). Pennix also tallied multiple games with four touchdowns this season in helping Appomattox to a 10-4 record, which included a seventh Region 2C title in the last eight campaigns.

Along with two other Appomattox players who earned first-team all-region nods, Vori Copeland and Armad Clark, Pennix wraps up his career with the Raiders with two state titles (2019 and 2020 seasons).

Copeland earned spots on the All-Region 2C defensive first team at both all-purpose and linebacker. He was part of a defense that held five opponents to two touchdowns or fewer and helped the Raiders to an eighth straight undefeated record in Dogwood District play.

Copeland will stay teammates with Pennix next year in Blacksburg as members of the Hokies.

Clark and Nelson’s Da’Veon Rose, another area senior, were the only other players from this newspaper’s coverage area to be awarded all-region first-team honors. Clark was one of four first-team offensive lineman selections, and Rose joined Clark on the offensive first team at kick returner.

Three schools split the region’s top honors, with Radford’s Landen Clark, a quarterback, earning the title of offensive player of the year; Dan River’s Jakori Thomas, a linebacker, taking home the defensive player of the year award; and Martinsville’s Bobby Martin picking up coach of the year laurels.

Thomas also was named the defensive player of the year in the Dogwood District on Monday. Multiple players from the area were featured on the all-district first and second teams or received an honorable mention.

Appomattox picked up the most first-team honors in the district with 12 mentions between offense and defense. Raiders seniors Alex Caruso and Pennix were the lone area players to earn first-team nods for both offense and defense in the district.

Caruso, who earned the first-team all-district mentions at tight end and linebacker, contributed 254 yards receiving on the year for the Raiders.

To see the full All-Region 2C and All-Dogwood District teams, scroll to the bottom of this report.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Alexis Keeter, Grafton

Coach of the Year: Adrienne Patrick, James Wood

First team: Alexis Keeter (Grafton), Madison Koeller (Millbrook), Kennedy Spaid (James Wood), Briana Ellis (King George), Alondra Miranda-Pagan (Grafton), Brenna Corbin (James Wood), Morgan Crawford (Atlee), Devan Funke (E.C. Glass), Haley Gill (Dominion), Alexis Curry (Hanover).

Second team: Sofia Beard (Western Albemarle), Kennedy Seekford (Dominion), Kaitlyn Demitz (Dominion), Mya Van Wyngaardt (Dominion), Rebecca Heim (King George), Nellie Fitzgerald (E.C. Glass), Campbell Woods (Hanover), Natalie Rocco (Western Albemarle), Amelia Tomlinson (Western Albemarle), Meredith Plunkett (E.C. Glass).

FOOTBALL

All-Region 2C Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Landen Clark, Radford

Defensive Player of the Year: Jakori Thomas, Dan River

Coach of the Year: Bobby Martin, Martinsville

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — Landen Clark (Radford); Center — Andrew Moore (Radford); Offensive Line — Armad Clark (Appomattox), Caleb Crowder (Glenvar), Will Johnson (Glenvar), Chavis Martin (Martinsville); Running Back — Jamal Jones (Martinsville), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), Garrett Via (Alleghany); Wide Receiver — Marcell Baylor (Radford), TyLiric Coleman (Dan River), Park Prioleau (Radford); Tight End — Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County); Kicker — Tyler Pierce (Glenvar); Kick Returner — Da'Veon Rose (Nelson County); All-Purpose — Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox).

Second team: QB — Gray Peterson (Appomattox); C — Gabe Nitti (Appomattox); OL — Jack Reece (Chatham), Davion Miller (Dan River), Freddy Garcia (Floyd County), Jordan Moore (Radford); RB — Tre Kelso (Appomattox), Darvin Gregory (Dan River), Demontez Hill (Patrick County); WR — Jackson Swanson (Glenvar), Jai Penn (Patrick County), DeMontay Fleshman (Appomattox); TE — Alex Caruso (Appomattox); K — Andy Garcia (Martinsville); KR — Jamal Jones (Martinsville); AP — Jackson Swanson (Glenvar).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Line — Chavis Martin (Martinsville), Caleb Crowder (Glenvar), Freddy Garcia (Floyd County); Defensive End — Nate Johnson (Glenvar), Jack Reece (Chatham); Linebacker — Vori Copeland (Appomattox), Jakori Thomas (Dan River), Jack Camper (Glenvar), Charlie Davis (Radford); Defensive Back — Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), TyLiric Coleman (Dan River), Parker Prioleau (Radford), Landen Clark (Radford); Punter — Jack Camper (Glenvar); Punt Returner — Jack Swanson (Glenvar); All-Purpose — Vori Copeland (Appomattox).

Second team: DL — Kevin Fitch (Appomattox), Owen McMillian (Dan River) Aiden Hodnett (Chatham); DE — Kaiden Swortzel (Floyd County), Matthew Clayton (Alleghany); LB — Trey Gravely (Martinsville), Gus Chaffin (Floyd County), Tre Kelso (Appomattox), Max Kanipe (Radford); DB — Dawson Anderson (Glenvar), Jamal Jones (Martinsville), Ryan Swortzel (Floyd County), DeMontay Fleshman (Appomattox); P — Brandon Quintero (Chatham); PR — Da'Veon Rose (Nelson County); AP — Nick Woodson (Glenvar).

All-Dogwood District Teams

OFFENSE

First team: Quarterback — Gray Peterson (Appomattox); Center — Gabe Nitti (Appomattox); Offensive Line — Davion Miller (Dan River), Armad Clark (Appomattox), Aiden Hodnett (Chatham), Jack Reece (Chatham); Running Back — Laidainian Stone (Altavista), DJ Gregory (Dan River), Zamarreon Younger (Gretna); Wide Receiver — TyLiric Coleman (Dan River), JJ Graves (William Campbell), DeMontay Fleshman (Appomattox); Tight End — Alex Caruso (Appomattox); Kicker — Eli Schubert (Altavista); Kick Returner — Da'Veon Rose (Nelson County), Elijah Jackson (William Campbell); All-Purpose — Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox).

Second team: QB — Shamar Ferguson (Dan River); C — Tristin Herald (William Campbell); OL — Nadir Abdussalaam (Appomattox), Myles Walker (Dan River), Rakell Yuille (William Campbell), Brendon Hudson (Gretna); RB — Xavier Daye (William Campbell), Tre Kelso (Appomattox), Da'Veon Rose (Nelson County); WR — Elijah Jackson (William Campbell), Ryder Brooks (Gretna), Deshawn Hamlett (William Campbell); TE — Daniel Burton (Dan River); K — Brandon Quintero (Chatham).

Honorable mention: QB — Melvin Wood (Gretna), Tae Thompson (William Campbell), Colton Baker (Nelson County), Zander Cornell (Chatham); C — J'vlen Irvin (Altavista), Bradley Chappell (Dan River), Nicky Wood (Nelson County), Ethan Riley (Chatham), Shemar Haley (Gretna); OL — Josiah Perry (Appomattox), Steven Floyd (Altavista), Danilo Meraz (Nelson County), Jamorie Nowlin (Gretna), Asa Clark (Gretna); RB — Cameron Finney-Martin (Dan River), Anthony Boyd (William Campbell), Daniel Bradley (Appomattox), Haden Moon (Gretna); WR — Tilden Garland (Dan River), Jayden Boyd (Altavista), Kendall Sanders (Chatham), LaDonta Davis (Gretna), Matthew Thompson (Gretna), Regan Conroy (Appomattox), Jacob Davis (Dan River), Jaidon Haynes (Dan River); TE — Stage Parker (Nelson County), Devin St. John (William Campbell), Dy'Veion Hall (Gretna); K — Mario Rubio (A); KR — K'mari Chatten (Gretna).

DEFENSE

Defensive Player of the Year: Jakari Thomas, Dan River.

First team: Defensive Tackle — Kevin Fitch (Appomattox), Owen McMillian (Dan River), Aiden Hodnett (Chatham); Defensive End — Jack Reece (Chatham), Nicholas Sparrow (Gretna); Linebacker — Jakari Thomas (Dan River), Vori Copeland (Appomattox), Alex Caruso (Appomattox), Tyler Hoffman (Chatham); Defensive Back — TyLyric Coleman (Dan River), Jonathan Pennix (Appomattox), DeMontay Fleshman (Appomattox), K'mari Chatten (Gretna); Punter — Brandon Quintero (Chatham); Punt Returner — TyLyric Coleman (Dan River); All-Purpose — Vori Copeland (Appomattox).

Second team: DT — Carson Becerra (Nelson County), Peyton Booker (Appomattox), Myles Walker (Dan River); DE — Kilroy Jones (Appomattox), Ladainian Stone (Altavista); LB — Tre Kelso (Appomattox), P.J. Reel (Appomattox), Kasey Ferguson (Dan River), Victavion Hicks (Chatham); DB — Stage Parker (Nelson County), Jacob Davis (Dan River), Max Nitti (Appomattox), JJ Graves (William Campbell); P — Gray Peterson (Appomattox); PR — K'Mari Chatten (Gretna).

Honorable mention: DT — D'Andre Thomas (Dan River), Asa Clark (Gretna), Nicholas Brooks (Gretna), Jaylen Mickens (Nelson County), Steven Floyd (Altavista), Treyvon Ware (William Campbell), Ja'zel Garner (William Campbell), Nadir Abdussalaam (Appomattox); DE — Daniel Burton (Dan River), Hunter Wright (William Campbell), Rome Barbour (Gretna); LB — Shikem Witcher (Gretna), DaMarion Hicks (Gretna), Daniel Bradley (Appomattox), Jamarius Giggetts (Gretna), Adonijah Hubbard (Nelson County), Hunter Garrett (Nelson County), Trevon Brooks (Dan River), Rosser Farmer (Altavista); DB — Donald Wilson (Gretna), Montel Booker (Dan River), Amont'e Bradley (William Campbell), Regan Conroy (Appomattox), Gray Peterson (Appomattox), Tae Thompson (William Campbell); P — Eli Schubert (Altavista), Donald Wilson (Gretna); PR — Da'Veon Rose (Nelson County), Regan Conroy (Appomattox).