Region Roundup: Glass volleyball coach stepping down, Drinkard earns Methodist grad award, and more

After leading the E.C. Glass volleyball team to its first state tournament appearance in at least a decade, Willie Wilson has decided to give up the title of head coach. Wilson is stepping down from the job at the midtown school, bringing to an end a run of nine years as Hilltoppers head coach and about two decades of head coaching in the area high school ranks.

“It’s sad. I really enjoyed my time at Glass,” said Wilson, 59. “I just thought that the time is right.”

Wilson said he may return to the bench as an assistant coach in the area, but he is ready to give up the extra responsibilities that come along with the title of head coach, such as fundraising and other administrative duties.

Wilson led the ’Toppers to a Class 4 state quarterfinal trip and a 16-11 record this season, their fourth straight winning campaign. During that time, Wilson helped Glass become one of the top teams in the Seminole District. Glass won more than 15 games in each of the last two seasons, including a 2021 campaign in which it went 20-7.

Wilson described this year’s Region 4D semifinal game against Blacksburg, a 3-2 win, and matches against Rustburg last season as some of his best memories at Glass. The Hilltoppers battled the Red Devils — who went on that season to win a second straight state title — in a pair of five-set, regular-season thrillers and then in the Seminole District championship.

Wilson also has coached multiple players who’ve continued their playing careers in college at the NCAA level, including several who picked up all-state awards while at Glass. A trio of players this year, Devan Funke, Nellie Fitzgerald and Meredith Plunkett, earned first- or second-team honors in Class 4, marking the first time more than two Glass volleyball players have earned all-state awards in the same season, according to Wilson.

In addition to those achievements, Wilson also has helped lead the program’s fundraising efforts that have resulted in thousands of dollars donated to a local cause. Between the volleyball and football programs at Glass, Wilson said, $35,000 has been raised and donated to Lynchburg’s Awareness Garden — a green space for the public to reflect on loved ones affected by cancer — over the past nine years.

Wilson took over the head coaching job at Glass after a 15-year coaching hiatus. He started his coaching career in 1989 at Jefferson Forest, his alma mater, and remained there for about a decade. Wilson also made coaching stops at Holy Cross and Amherst, and he led JF and the now-defunct Catholic school to two state championship appearances each before taking the break.

Glass has not yet listed the job opening resulting from Wilson's departure.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Drinkard honored with Methodist's Distinguished Graduate Award

Jillian Drinkard was awarded Methodist University’s Distinguished Graduate Award during the 50th annual winter commencement ceremony this past weekend.

Drinkard recently completed her business administration major with a concentration in the PGA Golf Management program following her seven-month internship at Boonsboro Country Club.

The Appomattox County High School alumna was nominated for the award by having one of the top five GPAs in her class and her stellar record on the golf course.

She racked up major awards over each of her past four seasons on the links. She is a four-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) Division III All-American, a four-time Academic All-American, the back-to-back USA South Conference golfer of the year, the 2021 WGCA Division III player of the year and added the 2022 Inkster Award to her collection.

Drinkard led the Monarchs to the Division III national championship in 2021. She finished third in the individual standings this past season.

Drinkard’s time at Methodist isn’t over. She plans on pursuing a master’s in business administration and utilizing a COVID year to play on the golf team.

Cowart to be inducted into VMI Hall of Fame

Rustburg native Donnie Cowart will be one of 10 new inductees into the Virginia Military Institute Hall of Fame when the Class of 2022 is honored during a Jan. 21 banquet at Marshall Hall in Lexington.

Cowart, a 2009 graduate of VMI, was a standout in both cross country and track & field during his career. He finished 12th at the 2010 NCAA Division I outdoor track & field championships in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to earn All-America honors. He holds the VMI record for indoor mile at 4:04.35, and he claimed all-Big South Conference honors in cross country in both 2005 and 2007.

Cowart competed in the steeplechase in Olympic Trials in 2012 and 2016, with a fourth-place finish in 2012. He finished a career-best second at the 2021 Virginia 10 Miler.

Cowart will be joined in the class by Alex Alston (men's soccer), Audrey Falconi (women's soccer), Chavis and Travis Holmes (basketball), Tim Maypray (football), Reggie Williams (basketball), Kelly Lombard (basketball in veteran category), Mike Bozeman (former director of track & field and cross country) and George Tolley (athletics statistician).

Lynchburg’s Koudelka given national lacrosse award

Lynchburg coach Steve Koudelka recently earned national recognition for his display of service and character as the leader of the university’s men’s lacrosse team.

During the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Summit in Orlando, Florida, last weekend, Koudelka was given the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Lacrosse’s Peter Kohn Award. The honor is given annually to a figure in the sport who “best represents the Biblical message of John 15:13, ‘Greater love has no one that this, that he lay down his life for his friends’ and exemplifies the Christian principles of Integrity, Service, Teamwork and Excellence, on and off the lacrosse field,” according to the organization’s website.

During Koudelka’s time at Lynchburg, the Hornets have gone 322-138, captured nine Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships and made 15 NCAA Division III tournament appearances. Koudelka’s program also has become one of the school’s flagship programs when it comes to citizenship and service, according to a release from the UL athletic department, with players often volunteering at and around the school at community events.

“Our student-athletes mean the world to me and my family and serving them is an incredible honor and privilege,” Koudelka said in the release. “We have a special staff who believes in serving others, and I am humbled to walk with so many great people.”

Liberty women top Limestone

Bella Smuda scored a game-high 13 points to lead a strong performance from Liberty's bench players as the Flames routed Division II Limestone, 75-48, on Thursday evening at Liberty Arena.

The Flames (4-5) finished with 42 bench points. They held a plus-30 rebounding advantage, shot 56% from the field and made 10 of 20 attempts from 3-point range.

Jordan Bailey had 12 points, and Pien Steenbergen finished with 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

Reagan Kargo led the Saints (6-5) with nine points.