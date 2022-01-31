Region Roundup: Heritage boys defeat LCA, Lynchburg women overtaken by Shenandoah, and more

Kyle Ferguson struck for 22 points, Darius Brown added 10 points, and point guard Donovan Jones strung together a stellar stat line as the Heritage boys basketball team defeated Liberty Christian 53-51 at LCA on Monday night.

The loss ended LCA's bid to go undefeated in Seminole District play. After being outscored 14-6 in the opening quarter, Heritage (10-7, 8-2 Seminole) outscored the Bulldogs 25-14 in the second frame and then held on to even the regular-season series at one game apiece.

Jones finished with six points, seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds for the Pioneers.

LCA (12-2, 8-1 Seminole) was led by Sebastian Akins, who scored a game-high 26 points. Sully Holmes added 13 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Monday's result adds extra significance to a game scheduled for Wednesday night. LCA will travel to E.C. Glass (14-3, 8-1) for a 7 p.m. tipoff, and the two teams are now tied for the district lead. Heritage is just one game back in the standings. Glass defeated Jefferson Forest 62-34 on Monday.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Shenandoah 65, Lynchburg 57

In Winchester, Lynchburg led for nearly 38 minutes and carried a seven-point advantage into the final frame, but Shenandoah ended the game on an 11-2 run to finish off an improbable come-from-behind victory.

SU’s Olivia Weinel was responsible for the game’s first tie (53-53) with a layup with 2:26 to go, and although Lizzie Davis responded to briefly put Lynchburg back up, Sarah Sondrol made sure the visitors didn’t gain any more momentum.

Sondrol’s 3-pointer at the 1:47 mark gave SU its first lead, 56-55, and Shenandoah (12-4, 7-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line to preserve the advantage the rest of the way.

Davis had Lynchburg’s final points on a jumper with 47 seconds left that cut the lead to one, but UL got just two shots more off (both by Davis) and turned the ball over twice down the stretch.

Davis scored the last eight points for UL (10-8, 6-5 ODAC) on her way to 15 on the night, finishing behind only Erin Green (19 points). Green also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Sondrol led SU with 20 points off the bench.

Roanoke 65, Randolph 47

Four of five Roanoke starters scored in double digits to lead the Maroons past Randolph.

Rose Sande led all scorers with 16 points, Morgan Micallef had 12, and Kristina Harrel and Renee Alquiza chipped in 10 points apiece for Roanoke (15-2), which earned its ninth straight victory to remain unblemished (10-0) in league play. Ayanna Scarborough also recorded 12 points off the bench.

The Maroons led nearly the entire night. Randolph (13-5, 8-4 ODAC) tied the game at 2-2 on Yanessa Cabrera’s layup just over a minute in, but Micallef quickly helped Roanoke take back the lead on a layup 21 seconds later. Roanoke never trailed again.

Kylie Stark (Brookville) was the lone double-figure scorer for Randolph with 13 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

LU third after Day 1 of Sea Best Invitational

In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Liberty sits in third place after Day 1 of the two-day Sea Best Invitational, held at TPC Sawgrass-Dye’s Valley Course.

The Flames carded a composite 9-over 569 (285-284) through the first two rounds Monday and sit two shots back of team leader College of Charleston. Campbell sits in second at 8 over, one shot ahead of the Flames. LU has a slim, one-shot lead over fourth-place Florida.

Kieran Vincent and Austin Barbin were Liberty’s highest individual finishers through Day 1, both shooting 71 and 70 in the first and second rounds, respectively. They’re in a six-way tie for seventh with an aggregate 1-over 141.