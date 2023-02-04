Heritage made Lynchburg history Saturday.

The Pioneers captured the Region 3C wrestling championship at Turner Ashby High, becoming the first team in the history of Lynchburg City Schools to win a regional grappling title.

Heritage senior Markaz Wood, at 215 pounds, continued his quest to get back to the state finals by winning a region title over Brookville's Michael Viar. Heritage won by placing 11 wrestlers in the top four, and will send all those wrestlers to the Class 3 state tournament, which will be held in conjunction with the Class 1 and 2 championships, at the Salem Civic Center on Feb. 17 and 18.

"This was one of our goals all year and a small step for this program to compete at this level," Heritage coach Brandon Stanbery said. "This was in our sights for a while. We just took it one day at a time, one practice at a time. We had a really good week of practice and they knew what was ahead of them and really focused in."

Wood battled Viar for the second straight weekend. The two have faced off on the football field and the wrestling mat throughout their careers, and Viar defeated Wood last weekend at the Seminole District meet. But Wood earned a 10-5 decision at 215 on Saturday.

"Markaz made some adjustments from the district finals match," Stanbery added. "[He] was very tactical, was a little more aggressive on his feet, was able to counter a good wrestler like Viar and just stayed the course."

Heritage received runner-up finishes from Dylan Lamar (106), Justin Porter (113), Donovan Pierce (120), Khalil Reeves (126) and Matt Garland (138). Adon Overstreet (150), JuJu Mason (157) and Chris Stone (165) all placed third, while Ethan Fox (175) and Xavier Wilson (285) finished fourth.

Wrestlers at regionals must finish in the top four in their weight class to advance to states.

"We've talked about it," Stanbery said about making city history. Three years ago one of his wrestlers, Spencer Goolsby, became just the second wrestler in Lynchburg City Schools history, and the first at Heritage, to win a state title. Now the Pioneers have improved on sending six wrestlers to last year's tournament, setting a new mark in that department. "We want to make history. We want to change history. We want to change the narrative of wrestling in this area."

Heritage now heads to the state tourney, where strong teams like Staunton River, New Kent and Skyline will be waiting.

"We're still not finished," Stanbery said. "We're not satisfied."

LCA received a strong showing from Landon Starnes (120), Aidan Armbrust (157) and Toby Schoffstall (190), all of whom won region titles and should be favorites at Salem.

Liberty High's Trace Markham won the 126-pound championship and was one of four wrestlers from his school to advance.

Along with Viar, nine other area wrestlers who did not win regional titles advanced.

From Liberty High: Brysyn Gardner (fourth at 106), Stevie Wood (third at 144) and Matt McNeil (fourth, 165).

From Brookville: Drew Turner (third at 113), Peyton Stanbery (third at 126) and Addison Smawley (fourth at 132).

From LCA: Wyatt Neel (second at 165) and Carson Meadows (second at 285).

From Rustburg: Landon Marquis (second at 190).

JF's Wirth, Cambeis win at Region 4D Championships

At Orange County High, Jefferson Forest's Luke Wirth and Caleb Cambeis each won region titles and nine wrestlers qualified for the Class 4 state tournament at the Region 4D Championships on Saturday.

Wirth won the 138-pound title by pinning Salem's Haden Smith. Cambeis celebrated the 144 title by pinning E.C. Glass' Ben Baez in 43 seconds.

JF's DJ Trent and Ethan Boone advanced to finals at 165 and 175, respectively. Also advancing to states was Amherst's John Brunner, John Holmes and Thomas Abrams, and Glass' Zachary Hardin.

The Class 4 finals will be held in conjunction with classes 5 and 6 on Feb. 17 and 18 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center.

TRACK & FIELD

At Heritage, Akera Molette claimed four total events to lead the Heritage girls to the team title, and the junior was named female athlete of the meet at the Seminole District Invitational, held Friday and Saturday.

Molette won individual titles in the 55-hurdles, high jump and triple jump, and also paced the HHS girls to a victory in the 4x400 relay by running the opening leg. She also placed second in the long jump and third in the shot put. Molette's performance is just the kind of thing Heritage will look for as the postseason continues with regionals and the state tournament in the coming weeks. HHS coach Don Alexander was named girls coach of the year.

On the boys side, E.C. Glass won the team title and was led by sophomore Ja'mar Smith, who was named male athlete of the year after winning the long jump, placing second in the 55 dash and 55 hurdles and third in the triple jump. His father, Glass coach Rodney Smith, was boys coach of the year.

Glass' Theodore Tharpe celebrated individual victories in the 300 dash and high jump, and he also ran in the Hilltoppers winning 4x800 relay team. Glass' Liam Hunt also took part in that event and won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Teammate Jonathan Wood claimed the 55 hurdles and triple jump titles.

The Heritage girls were also led by Taylor Porter, who won the 55 dash and long jump titles, ran the anchor in her team's 4x400 victory and placed second in the high jump.

Liberty's Mary Malcolm won two events: the 1,600 and 3,200 runs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest 73, Altavista 50

At Altavista's Hall of Fame day, Jefferson Forest avenged a seven-point December loss against the Colonels and improved to 15-4 on the season.

The Cavaliers received 15 points from guard Cooper Stamn and 13 points from forward Kelka Alwal. Luke Burrill added 11 points in the win.

Altavista (14-4) was led by guard Jayden Boyd, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Point guard Ryan Hart added 15 points and had four assists.

After going just 2 of 13 from 3-point range against E.C. Glass earlier in the week, Forest got hot from beyond the arc Saturday, downing 11 total 3s. JF outscored Altavista 24-11 in the third quarter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest 69, Altavista 24

Kennedy Hancock and Molly Rupert each finished with a game-high 15 points and Moriah Tate added 10 points as Jefferson Forest earned a 45-point road victory on Saturday afternoon.

Forest (14-5) led 19-6 after the first quarter and then outscored the Colonels (5-14) 26-9 in the second quarter. JF held Altavista to just nine second-half points.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Glass grad Hamlet records game-winner, career day as EMU beats UL

In Harrisonburg, E.C. Glass grad Mya Hamlet had a monster day as the leader of the Eastern Mennonite Royals. Hamlet tallied a career-high 38 points, including the final two on the game-winning layup as the buzzer sounded in overtime, and nine rebounds to lead EMU past Lynchburg, 73-71, at Yoder Arena.

Hamlet was nearly perfect in scoring more than half of her team’s points. The sophomore shot 11 of 12 from the field and hit her lone 3-point attempt, and knocked down 15 of her 16 free-throw attempts to increase her season scoring average from 14.7 points per game to 15.7 (good for a tie for second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference).

By avenging a 75-61 loss to UL suffered on Jan. 7, Hamlet and EMU (9-13 overall) strengthened their chances of making the 10-team ODAC tournament. With three regular-season ODAC games left, the Royals now are 4-11 in conference play and sit in 10th place in the standings, with a 1½-game lead over 11th-place Virginia Wesleyan.

Lynchburg is eighth with a 6-8 league mark (9-13 overall).

Randolph defeated Ferrum 49-42 on Saturday to remain in fourth place in the ODAC standings. The top six seeds get first-round byes for the tourney. The win was the WildCats’ 17th overall on the season — a program record. RC sat on the edge of breaking the record for more than a week, but set the new mark Saturday by snapping a three-game skid.