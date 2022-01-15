Region Roundup: Heritage's Alaysia Oakes sets new PRs at The Virginia Showcase, and more

At The Virginia Showcase, one of the nation's most prestigious indoor track events in Virginia Beach, Heritage High senior Alaysia Oakes was in top form Friday and Saturday, winning two events and setting two personal bests.

Oakes grabbed first place in the triple jump and long jump in the invitational divisions, the highest levels of competition at the showcase, and set PRs in the triple jump and 55 dash.

She posted a leap of 40 feet, 7½ inches in the triple jump to win by 2 feet, claimed the long jump with a 18-11.25 and posted a 7.24 in the 55 dash. The Stanford University signee also competed in the 300 and 500 dashes over the weekend.

The Showcase has featured state- and national-record-breaking performances from high school athletes across the country over the years. On Saturday for instance, Will Sumner of Woodstock High in Georgia set a new national record in the boys 500 dash with a 1:01.25 (the previous record was 1:01.68).

Heritage sprints and jumps coach Shawn Webb was impressed with Oakes' performances Friday and Saturday.

"When she jumped, she just looked good. Things are coming together," Webb said of the 13-time state champ. "The stage wasn't too big, and it was just another track meet. For other people, it's a big deal. ... It was definitely the best sequence of jumps in her career [in the triple jump]."

Webb also said Oakes could surpass 41 feet in the triple jump and 20 feet in the long jump in the near future. She's scheduled to compete at HHS again Tuesday, weather permitting.

JF's Pettyjohn wins pole vault at Walter Bass Invite

Jefferson Forest senior Hannah Pettyjohn cleared 12 feet in the pole vault at the Walter Bass Invitational held at Liberty University on Saturday, winning the event by a foot.

Pettyjohn posted her mark on her second vault of the day. The Samford University signee also finished in a three-way tie for first in the high jump (5-02), was eighth in the shot put (30-05) and seventh in the 55 hurdles (9.48).

Her teammate, Zoie Lamanna, celebrated the 1,000-meter run title with a 3:02.94.

Rustburg's NaKayla Foster finished second in the 55 dash (7.35), and Rustburg was third in the 4x200 relay (1:46.04).

Forest's Kandace McIvor was third in the 55 hurdles (9.13) and fourth in the long jump (16-06.50).

On the boys side, Staunton River's Kayden Ryder won the 500 dash with a 1:08.86, and JF's Landon Epperson posted a 1:08.94 for third place.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Strong showing for Staunton River at Virginia Duals

In Hampton, Staunton River put together a strong showing in the Virginia Duals’ Black and Blue division, advancing to the semifinals of the two-day event at Hampton Coliseum. SRHS wrestled in a consolation bracket after falling in the championship and was guaranteed fourth place with a shot at third, but the third-place match ended after press time.

The Golden Eagles defeated Warhill 59-24 in their first dual match Friday, then took down Landstown 48-28 in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, SRHS was narrowly defeated in the semifinals by Kellam, 38-33. The Golden Eagles defeated Powhatan 48-28 in the consolation semis and advanced to the third-place match, a rematch with Landstown.

Colin Martin, Noah Nininger, Peyton Hatcher, Brady Barnes, Macon Ayers, Josh Kelly and Hunter Brown all were undefeated through their first four individual matches over the weekend.

Heritage High also competed in the Black and Blue Division, going 1-2 in their first appearance in the event. The Pioneers fell to Spotsylvania, 49-27, in their first dual match of the weekend; beat Gloucester, 46-36, in their second match in the consolation bracket; and finished with a 52-24 loss to Powhatan.

Adon Overstreet (152), Pait Pierce (160) and MarKaz Wood (220) went 3-0 individually.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Randolph 65, Virginia Wesleyan 47

In Virginia Beach, Kylie Stark tallied a career-high 29 points as Randolph beat Virginia Wesleyan at TowneBank Arena.

The Brookville grad, who also had eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, recorded six crucial points on consecutive baskets late in the third quarter.

Her final of the three shots put Randolph (11-2, 5-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) up for good. The Marlins (3-12, 0-8 ODAC) battled back from an extended scoreless stretch to pull ahead in the frame, but Stark’s jumper helped RC regain the lead, and the WildCats outscored VWU 26-10 over the final 10 minutes to win their fourth straight.

Washington and Lee 69, Lynchburg 56

In Lexington, three Lynchburg players scored in double figures, but it wasn’t enough for the Hornets to overcome Washington and Lee at Holekamp Gym.

Erin Green and Olivia Harris tallied 12 points apiece, and Meredith Vetter scored 11 for UL (6-6, 2-3 ODAC), which has lost three straight.

Green scored six of her points early in the first quarter, helping Lynchburg to a 14-13 lead when she converted on a three-point play, but W&L (8-5, 5-0 ODAC) went on a 8-0 run after that and led the rest of the way.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Shenandoah 76, Randolph 72

Randolph had a chance to tie with seconds left, but Shenandoah held on at Giles Gymnasium.

In a span of about seven minutes, Randolph cut Shenandoah’s 12-point lead to one possession, with Jerry Goodman’s free throws trimming the Hornets’ advantage to 75-72 with 14 seconds left. Shenandoah left the door open after that by missing twice at the free-throw line, but Danny Bickey’s 3-point try with five seconds left was no good. Davion Roberts hit 1 of 2 free throws to seal the win for Shenandoah (3-9, 2-2 ODAC).

The WildCats, who were led by Evan Makle with 17 points, lost their ninth straight. Joseph Peters, a Jefferson Forest grad, had 10 points for Randolph (3-10, 0-5 ODAC), which now is last in the league standings. RC recorded 22 assists on 25 baskets.

Randolph-Macon 84, Lynchburg 65

In Ashland, Lynchburg overcame a 10-point deficit against Randolph-Macon in the early stages, but the Hornets couldn’t do it a second time when the Yellow Jackets built another 10-point lead in the second half, eventually falling at Crenshaw Gymnasium.

Jordan Parham scored a career-high 21 points, Tharon Suggs had 18, and Amherst grad T.C. Thacker recorded 11 points and 15 rebounds for his ninth double-double in 12 games played for UL (8-4, 2-1 ODAC).

All of that wasn’t enough to match the output of No. 1 R-MC (12-1, 4-0 ODAC), which was led by three-time All-American and fifth-year guard Buzz Anthony with 26 points.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Liberty’s Sauder wins high jump in college debut

In Blacksburg, Liberty freshman Kennedy Sauder won the first event he competed in as a college athlete, tying a program record with a 7-1.5 leap in the men’s high jump in the Virginia Tech Invitational at Rector Field House.

Sauder, who ranked third nationally among high schoolers last year, was a quarter-inch off his personal best but won by 1¼ inches.

UL’s Hotung-Davidsen wins men’s mile at VMI Team Challenge

In Lexington, freshman Tor Hotung-Davidsen highlighted Lynchburg’s showing in the VMI Team Challenge, winning the mile to help the Hornet men to fifth place at Corps Physical Training Facility. The UL women were sixth.

Hotung-Davidsen was the lone winner for UL. He won by 0.11 seconds with a 4:17.99.

Lynchburg’s Stephanie Burnett was third in the women’s mile with a 5:20.43. Teammates Julian Douglas (6.5 meters) and Aniya Seward (5.13 meters) both were fifth in the men’s and women’s triple jumps, respectively.

Douglas, a Heritage grad, also was seventh in the 60 dash with a 7.16.