Region Roundup: Heritage's Bateman, Washington earn region player of the year honors, and more

After leading their team to the Region 3C championship last weekend, Heritage senior quarterback Hov Bateman and senior defensive end Terrell Washington have been named region players of the year.

Bateman, who also took home first-team quarterback honors, was offensive player of the year. He leads the Pioneers into Saturday's Class 3 state semifinal against Christiansburg after accounting for three touchdowns in last week's 22-17 win over LCA.

Bateman has completed 59% of his passes (160 of 262) for 2,172 yards and 18 passing touchdowns this season. He's also contributed heavily in Heritage's running game, rushing for 1,002 yards and 13 additional scores. He ranks second on the team in rushing yards behind running back Rajan Booker, a senior who sports 1,058 yards and 16 rushing TDs. Booker took home first team all-region honors at running back and punt returner.

Bateman weaved through the LCA defense with 3:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Saturday's region title game and broke free for a 43-yard touchdown sprint. It gave the Pioneers some breathing room and a 22-11 lead.

"I feel like it was just a great call by Coach [Brad] Bradley," Bateman said. "The blocks opened right up and [I] went off to the races."

Washington was named defensive POY for his work at defensive end and earned first-team all-region honors at tight end. He sports 78 tackles (54 solo), 31 tackles for a loss, eight sacks, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, 35 quarterback hurries, two caused fumbles and one fumble recovery through 13 games. At tight end, he's caught 10 passes for 127 yards and four scores, with an additional rushing touchdown on his 2022 resume.

Washington was also named Seminole District defender of the year at the conclusion of the regular season.

"We just continue to do what we know," he said after last week's win. "Just continue to keep working. We knew to stick together [against LCA] because it was a rough game. We just knew we had to be one as a team and not break down."

Bradley was named region coach of the year. His Pioneers currently are 11-2, winners of six straight games and have now earned six region titles in his 11 years as the school's head coach.

Other local players who earned first-team honors on both offense and defense included LCA's Gideon Davidson (running back and defensive back), Brookville's Steve Preston (receiver, defensive back) and LCA's Easton Ware (offensive line, defensive tackle).

To view the full all-region team, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Appomattox represented in all-region volleyball

After the best season in program history, Appomattox put two of its standout players on the all-Region 2C volleyball team.

Senior outside hitter Kaydence Gilbert and junior setter Aubrey Fulcher took home first-team honors after guiding the Raiders to a 22-2 record, the Dogwood District regular-season title and the program's first-ever appearance in a state tournament.

Gilbert had 357 kills, averaging 4.6 kills per set, and a .408 hitting percentage. She also added 95 aces, 63 blocks and 198 digs.

Despite being injured much of the season, Fulcher finished with 419 assists, 97 digs, 42 aces, 40 kills and 10 blocks.

For the full all-region team, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Brookville's Montgomery to inducted into Virginia Sports HOF

Joe Montgomery, a standout center at Brookville in the late 1960s, will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame as part of an eight-person class in April 2023.

Montgomery, who played collegiately at William & Mary, will receive the Hall's Distinguished Virginian Award, presented to an individual who exhibits "superior leadership qualities in education, athletics, business and the community," according to a press release issued by the organization this week.

Montgomery played football at Brookville under legendary coach John "Bunker" Hill.

"Anything you asked him to do, he did twice," Hill told this newspaper in a 1999 profile piece that preceded Montgomery's induction to the Lynchburg Area Sports Hall of Fame that spring. "He stood out above the group."

Montgomery was recruited to play at William & Mary by then-coach Lou Holtz, who left the school after Montgomery's freshman year. Montgomery became an All-American in 1973 and was inducted into the William & Mary Athletics Hall of Fame in 1985. He played professionally with the World Football League's Charlotte Hornets and spent time in training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He also became a successful financial advisor and served on numerous boards throughout his professional business career.

Montgomery will receive the award at the Hall's 50th induction weekend, scheduled for April 21 and 22 in Virginia Beach. This year's class is highlighted by Virginia Tech and NFL star DeAngelo Hall, Martinsville native and standout UVa quarterback Shawn Moore and UVa and Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman.

FOOTBALL

All-Region 3C Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Hov Bateman, Heritage

Defensive Player of the Year: Terrell Washington, Heritage

Coach of the Year: Brad Bradley, Heritage

OFFENSE

First team: Center — Tyler Murray (LCA); Offensive Line — Easton Ware (LCA), Diallo Graves (Heritage), Andrew Cole (Brookville), Greyson Huffman (Turner Ashby); Quarterback — Hov Bateman (Heritage); Running Back — Gideon Davidson (LCA), Qua Rosser (Rustburg), Rajan Booker (Heritage); Tight End — Terrell Washington (Heritage); Wide Receiver — Micah Matthews (Turner Ashby), Tavion Clark (Heritage), Steve Preston (Brookville); All-Purpose — Drake McDaniel (Brookville); Punt Returner — Rajan Booker (Heritage); Kick Returner — Isaac Lewis (Fluvanna).

Second team: C — Noah Tomlin (Rustburg); OL — Clayton Boyte (Rustburg), Taylin Henderson (Waynesboro), Cliff Garber (Broadway), Johnny Potter (Spotswood), Parker Showalter (Wilson Memorial); QB — Micah Shank (Turner Ashby); RB — Jor'Dyn Whitelaw (Brookville), Beau Baylor (Turner Ashby), James Stowe (Spotswood); TE — Jaylan Pannell (Brookville); WR — Aiden Grefe (Spotswood), Jaden Skates (LCA), Blake Rodgers (Wilson Memorial); AP — Rayne Dean (Spotswood); PR — Andre Johnson (Staunton); Punter — Aiden Grefe (Spotswood).

DEFENSE

First team: Defensive Back — Gideon Davidson (LCA), Markus White (Heritage), Steve Preston (Brookville), Marquis White (Heritage); Linebacker — Markaz Wood (Heritage), Michael Viar (Brookville), Logan Burnett (LCA), Beau Baylor (Turner Ashby); Defensive End — Terrell Washington (Heritage), Brandon Pettit (Turner Ashby); Defensive Tackle — Micah Pennix (Brookville), Easton Ware (LCA), Chase Jackson (Heritage); All-Purpose — Dylan Hobbs (Brookville); Kicker — Agustin Miguel (Staunton); Punter — Blake Jones (Waynesboro).

Second team: DB — Justis Belford (LCA), Garrett Stillwell (Rockbridge), Marc Geffrard (Staunton), Trey Scott (Rustburg) Dmitir Jones (Heritage); LB — Irvine Clark (Spotswood), Peyton Dunn (Staunton), Ryan Mundie (Wilson Memorial), David Bradley (Brookville); DE — Rayne Dean (Spotswood), Tyler Murray (LCA); DT — Daniel Offenbacker (Turner Ashby), Taylin Henderson (Waynesboro), Landon Marquis (Rustburg); AP — Ryan Mundie (Wilson Memorial); K — Ryan Pettit (LCA); KR — Gideon Davidson (LCA).

VOLLEYBALL

All-Region 2C Teams

First team: Claire Griffith (Glenvar), Hannah Hylton (Glenvar), Kaydence Gilbert (Appomattox), Audrey Conner (Glenvar), Aubrey Fulcher (Appomattox), Samantha Harris (Glenvar), Brooklyn Layne (Gretna), Cara Butler (Glenvar), Journey Moore (Patrick County).

Second team: Haleigh Tweedy (Appomattox), Mallory Cockram (Floyd Co.), Maria Garcia (Floyd Co.), Sydney Loder (Glenvar), Natalie McMahon (Glenvar), Kaitlyn Eanes (Gretna), Karlee Rae Hill (Radford), Hollybrook Cline (Radford), Kaylee Atkinson (Dan River), Mary Hoye (James River-Buchanan).

Player of the Year: Claire Griffith, Glenvar

Coach of the Year: Mark Rohrback, Glenvar.