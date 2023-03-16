After a senior season in which he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and helped Heritage reach the Class 3 state championship game, running back Rajan Booker on Thursday made his college decision official.

Sitting in the school's auditorium with his twin brother, Kenai Booker-Felder, seated to his right, Rajan Booker announced he will play at Christopher Newport University next season.

"Keeping it from everybody was the hardest part," he said of his decision.

People at Heritage, he said, have been asking or quite sometime where he would play football collegiately.

"I don't like lying, so I'd just brush it off or change the subject," Booker said about the period of time before he made up his mind.

He held up a Christopher Newport sweatshirt as he made his announcement. In the auditorium, where coaches, friends and teammates gathered for the ceremony, his mother, Felicia Booker, followed her son's announcement with a celebratory statement. "From a Pioneer to a Captain," she said.

Booker rushed for 1,126 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, while also notching roughly 250 receiving yards. He put up roughly 2,500 total rushing yards in his sophomore and junior seasons (his sophomore season was shortened by the pandemic) and served as a four-year letterman at HHS.

In his time, the Pioneers won two Seminole District titles (one was a shared title), two region championships and made a state title game appearance."

"A lot of that [success] was because of No. 21," Heritage coach Brad Bradley said of Booker.

Booker kept his collegiate options open for a while, he said, but he's had CNU in mind after going on a tour of the campus and football facilities in Newport News.

"I knew initially CNU was gonna be the spot because they're helping me on the field, to become a better person and a better man, and they're also helping me financially. One thing that stood out to me on the tour was that they said our main goal is to make sure you graduate. And that's what I wanted to hear, because at the end of the day I don't love football more than I love my education."

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Brookville's Wood throws no-hitter

Brookville pitcher Noah Wood began his senior season on a strong note Wednesday by throwing a five-inning no-hitter in a 12-0 victory against William Campbell.

Wood, who last month made official his decision to pitch at Hampden-Sydney next year, struck out 12 batters in his season debut. He didn't issue any walks and threw 46 of his 56 pitches for strikes.

He allowed one baserunner, who reached on an error on a bunt attempt in the top of the first inning.

Wood, a southpaw, is coming off a junior season in which he posted a 2.27 ERA and struck out 47 in 40 innings pitched.

PRO SOFTBALL

Brookville grad Jordan Dail inks contract

Following a standout collegiate career, first at Virginia Tech and then as a member of the Oregon Ducks, Brookville graduate Jordan Dail is taking her game to the professional level.

Dail has signed to pitch for Texas Smoke, a new organization located in Austin, Texas, which plays in the Women's Professional Fastpitch League.

The WPFL, which launched its first season in 2022 is the official pro softball league in the United States.

After playing her freshman season at Tech, the left-hander transferred to Oregon, where she posted a career record of 32-25 with a 3.89 ERA, 28 complete games, three saves and 354 strikeouts in 368⅔ total innings.

Dail was a two-time Virginia High School League pitcher of the year at Brookville. She helped the Bees earn back-to-back state titles in 2014 and '15, then pitched BHS to the state championship game the next two seasons. As a senior, Dail posted a 0.12 ERA with 304 strikeouts.

WOMEN'S COLLGE BASKETBALL

Bowling Green 87, Liberty 80

Liberty put up a fight in the second half, trimming the deficit that reached as many as 22 points in the opening frames to five in the final minutes. But Bowling Green forced a pair of Flames turnovers in the last 40 seconds and hit important free throws to turn back the comeback attempt by the visitors in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The Flames (24-9) fell for the second straight time to end their season, despite hitting a series of big shots in the last two quarters. Jordan Hodges, Emma Hess and Pien Steenbergen kept hope alive for the visitors by combining for six 3-pointers in the last 15 minutes.

Hodges’ triple with 2:32 left pulled LU to within 78-73. It was the closest the Flames got to the Falcons since the hosts led 6-2 less than 90 seconds into the game.

Steenbergen — who finished with 14 points after going 4 of 8 from 3-point range, with all those 3s coming in the Flames’ second-half surge — knocked down a pair of free throws with 40 seconds to go that also cut the deficit at five points. But the Flames’ miscues after that proved costly.

Both led to Falcons points at the free-throw line, where the hosts hit 7 of 10 to seal the win.

Hess finished behind only Mya Berkman (16 points, 13 rebounds) in the scoring column for the Flames with 15 points. She went 3 of 7 from deep, hitting all three in the second half and two in the last six minutes to boost her team’s chances to come from behind.

Hodges was 3 of 3 from the field (all of those shots 3-pointers) to tally nine points. Bella Smuda chipped in 11 points for LU, which shot 50% as a team to Bowling Green’s 44.4%.

The Falcons hit 26 of 38 free throws while Liberty only recorded 11 attempts (making 10).

Bowling Green (28-6) used a pair of extended runs in the first quarter to take the lead for good. Following Berkman’s layup to start the night’s scoring, it responded with a 14-0 spurt. A 12-0 run after that helped the hosts build a 30-10 lead after 10 minutes and a 15-point halftime advantage.

Liberty committed 25 turnovers, which led to 27 points for the Falcons (14 turnovers in the first half gave Bowling Green 16 easy points). The Flames forced just nine turnovers and converted those for only eight points.

Elissa Brett led Bowling Green with 27 points. All five Falcons starters put on double-figure scoring performances.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats going cashless for upcoming season

Spectators planning to take in Lynchburg Hillcats games at Bank of the James Stadium should be prepared to ditch the cash in favor of cards this year. The Hillcats on Thursday announced the organization is moving to a cashless system at the ballpark this spring for all tickets, concessions and merchandise purchases. Only in-game or other promotions, such as Throw for Dough and Spin the Wheel, or activities at the Fun Zone will stay on a cash-based system.

According to a news release about the changes, fans who had hoped to pay with cash can exchange their cash for Cats Cash, which can be used anywhere within the ballpark. Those transactions can be completed at the Catty Shack and require exact change.

The organization also announced fans will be able to use mobile ordering for concessions within the stadium this season. That option is available at Hillcats.Ordernext.com, or by scanning QR codes located around the stadium. Mobile orders will be available for pickup at the first-base concession stand and Devils Backbone Tap Room.

The Hillcats begin their season on the road at Fredericksburg on April 7 before returning home for a six-game homestand against Myrtle Beach beginning April 11. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at Lynchburg-Hillcats.com or by calling the box office at (434) 528-1144.