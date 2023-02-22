After a senior season in which he earned all-region and all-state honors, Heritage quarterback Hov Bateman announced his college decision Wednesday in a ceremony at the school. Bateman will head to Bridgewater College, where he plans to compete for the starting QB role.

It's a big step for Bateman, who served his time as a backup varsity QB before earning the starting role his senior season.

"Football for me has been a journey since I was a kid," he told relatives, coaches, teammates and media members who gathered Wednesday afternoon. "From 4, 5 years old until now. ... It's been something that sometimes I wanted to quit, to now, where I'm able to do things at the next level."

Bateman threw for more than 2,500 yards last season, rushed for roughly 1,100 yards and accounted for 39 touchdowns (21 passing and 18 rushing) while also holding down punting duties. He led Heritage to the Class 3 state title game for the third time in the last six seasons.

For his efforts, he was a first team all-Region 3C and second team all-state selection. Bateman was also named a first-team quarterback in the Seminole District, sharing that spot with E.C. Glass' George White.

"I think it prepared me a lot," Bateman said of his years at Heritage under coach Brad Bradley. "Coach Bradley's offense, [Bridgewater] kind of run[s] similar schemes, so I feel like that prepared me very well [for college]. ... I feel like today was a big step in my life."

E.C. Glass' Dawson Ingersoll, a 6-foot-5 lineman, has also announced his intentions to play at Bridgewater next season.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Stark makes Randolph history with all-conference honor

For the first time in more than a decade, a Randolph player has been named to an all-conference team in three straight seasons. Kylie Stark, a Brookville graduate and junior guard for the WildCats, was named to the All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference first team Wednesday.

Only two other Randolph players have earned three straight all-conference awards. Katie Rechnitzer did it last, from the 2006-07 season to the 2009-10.

Stark accomplished the feat by contributing on both sides of the floor for Randolph. She leads the WildCats in scoring at 12.2 points per game, an average that's good for eighth in the league and that's bolstered by three games with 20 or more points. Stark also is second in the ODAC in free-throw percentage (80.5%), and she's third in the league in steals per game (2.4).

Earlier in the week, Stark was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team for Division III. The honor recognizes athletes for their performances on the court and classroom.

Off the court, Stark has made the dean's list in every semester she's been at Randolph.

Two of Stark's teammates earned awards from the two organizations this week, as well. Cameron O'Neil also earned the academic distinction, and Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson was selected to the all-ODAC third team to mark her second career all-conference honor.

Stark and fifth-seeded RC will take on fourth-seeded Guilford in the ODAC quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Salem Civic Center. Randolph is in search of just its second win in the conference tournament (its lone victory so far came in 2017) and its first ever berth into the semifinal round.

Along with the duo from Randolph, Eastern Mennonite sophomore and E.C. Glass grad Mya Hamlet also earned all-conference honors Wednesday. She was named to the second team after tallying a league-best 417 points through 26 games, the last of which came Monday, when the 10th-seeded Royals fell against seventh-seeded Shenandoah in the opening round of the ODAC tourney. (Lynchburg, the No. 9 seed, also bowed out in the opening round Monday, losing to No. 8 Ferrum.)

Hamlet also led the league by wide margins in free throws taken (167) and made (123) and averaged 6.6 rebounds per game (good for 11th in the league).