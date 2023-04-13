Myrtle Beach nearly sent the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning Thursday. Down two runs to Lynchburg with a man on first, Felix Stevens smacked a line drive to left-center field for an easy single. But the decision by the Pelicans and Stevens to try to grab two bags on the hit, rather than the guaranteed one, proved costly.

Pres Cavenaugh scooped up the ball in the outfield and sent it to shortstop Jose Devers, who applied the tag to send the Hillcats to a 3-1 victory in a two-hour contest at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg pulled ahead 2-1 in the six-game series with the win and moved back to .500 by improving to 3-3. The hosts put the only two runs they needed on the board in the second inning and used solid pitching to keep Myrtle Beach (2-3) at bay the rest of the night.

Cleanup hitter and outfielder Guy Lipscomb, who now sports a .455 average, drew a walk in his first plate appearance of the night, then moved to second on a stolen base and to third on a wild pitch. Maick Collado, the No. 5 hitter, recorded sacrifice fly put Lynchburg on the board, and Devers gave the Hillcats their first homer of the season (a solo shot that stayed just fair as it sailed over the wall in left field) two batters later to increase the lead to 2-0.

Stevens was responsible for the Pelicans’ lone run, which cut his team’s deficit to 3-1 in the fifth. He sent a line drive screaming to the wall in right-center field and sprinted all the way around the diamond for an inside-the-park home run and starter Parker Messick’s first allowed run of his professional career.

Still, Messick, a Florida State product and second-round MLB Draft pick in 2022, was sharp in his second start of the year. He threw just 62 pitches (41 for strikes) in six innings and scattered three hits. On the way to his first win, he didn’t walk a batter and fanned five.

“Just came out here and tried to fill up the zone … and it worked out,” Messick said in an on-field postgame interview conducted by Hillcats staff.

Juan Zapata, following in first appearance of 2023 (his third year with Lynchburg), picked up a save. He was the only other pitcher Lynchburg used, tossing three scoreless frames. Zapata scattered four hits and tallied one walk against no strikeouts, and four of the six total runners left stranded by Myrtle Beach came against him.

Lynchburg left nine on base, but got run-scoring hits from Devers and Juan Benjamin, who singled in the third to give the ’Cats a 3-0 advantage.

Cavenaugh and Lipscomb each doubled, and Lipscomb was one of four Hillcats to swipe a bag Thursday. Lynchburg leads the Carolina League in that category with 18 through six contests, after recording multiple stolen bases in every game so far.

Myrtle Beach’s Christian Franklin matched the two hits by his teammate, Stevens, with a pair of doubles.

Starter Grant Kipp (0-2) took the loss after allowing three runs (all earned) on five hits, walking three and fanning two.

The teams play Game 4 of the series at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bank of the James Stadium.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Nelson's Taylor, Casey combine for no-hitter

Nelson County pitchers Ambrye Taylor and Madison Casey teamed up to throw a no-hitter in a 17-0 blitzkrieg at Prince Edward County on Thursday night.

Taylor tossed the first three innings, walked two and struck out seven. Casey pitched two innings, didn't issue a walk and had four strikeouts. The duo combined to strike out 11 of the 18 total batters they faced.

Taylor went 3 for 5 with a grand slam to left field as part of a five-run Governors fourth inning. She also doubled and tripled and finished with six RBIs.

Taylor threw 47 pitches, with 35 of them going for strikes. Casey threw 28 pitches, and 18 of them were strikes. The Governors improved to 4-5.