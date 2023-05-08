The Lynchburg Hillcats this week continue their stay on the South Carolina coast, where they hope to find and maintain the momentum they’ve given away in a handful of series-ending losses so far this season.

Lynchburg wrapped up its six-game set at Charleston with a 6-5 loss Sunday, marking the third time the Hillcats have relinquished a chance to win a series by dropping a one-run game. They’ve twice fallen in the finale in extra innings, as was the case Sunday, when they blew a lead in the eighth inning.

Once before this season, Lynchburg saw a three-run advantage evaporate in the ninth.

The ’Cats (13-14) are 0-4 in extra-innings contests. Each of the four defeats has helped to deprive Cleveland’s Low-A affiliate of a series victory — it fell 2-1 in the shortened set to open the season and has since split with Myrtle Beach, Salem, Fredericksburg and Charleston.

Now it takes on the Pelicans (14-12), a team it outscored 41-28 in six meetings in Lynchburg, on the road. Game 1 is set for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

For the visitors, finally finishing a week above .500 will depend on the their performance on the mound.

Both Lynchburg’s starting rotation and its bullpen rank near the bottom half of the Carolina League in ERA, at 3.87 and 4.64, respectively, though there are some individual bright spots.

Parker Messick remains the ace of the starting staff, with a 1.59 ERA in five appearances. Shawn Rapp has posted a 0.71 ERA in 12 2/3 innings spanning nine relief appearances.

Myrtle Beach, which will see the staff for the second time this week, will test Lynchburg’s pitching and its defense, as it leads the Carolina League in batting average (.262) and slugging percentage (.396), the latter of which is thanks in large part to a league-best 22 home runs.

The Pelicans’ pitching has been equally shaky, though, with a 4.35 ERA as a team.

The ’Cats are hitting .253 and have the best on-base percentage among the 12 teams in the league (.372) thanks to discipline at the plate that’s led to a league-high 160 walks.

Lynchburg, led by Maick Collado’s 23 RBIs, also has driven in the most runs (147), and Collado, Angel Zarate and Nate Furman all sit inside the top 10 on the individual batting average leaderboard. They all bat .313 or better.

Furman, the leadoff hitter, has 12 more runs scored than any other player in the Carolina League with 34, and he is third behind Charleston’s Chandler Simpson and Guy Lipscomb for stolen bases with 15.

Lipscomb has 16 for the Hillcats, who have swiped 78 bags to lead all of Minor League Baseball.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 11, Bridgewater 1

In a game pushed back one day because of weather, Lynchburg wasted no time getting to work at the plate. The Hornets batted around and scored five runs in the second inning to go ahead for good and secure a berth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament’s finals weekend.

Bridgewater (17-26) outhit the hosts 10-9, but all four UL batters who tallied a hit in the second frame (along with Gavin Collins, who drew one of three walks in the inning) came around to touch home.

Lynchburg (35-6) added another crooked number to the board in the fifth, when four additional walks, a sacrifice fly and single plated four more.

The Hornets drew eight free passes on the day against six pitchers. Starter Nick Griffin (1-3) issued only one of those, but Lynchburg chased him after just 1 1/3 innings in which he was responsible for six runs (five earned) on five hits.

UL starter Wesley Arrington (6-1) threw 6 1/3 frames, surrendering just one (unearned) run. He fanned five, walked two and scattered seven hits on the way to the win.

Brandon Garcia led Lynchburg at the plate by going 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs. Two other Lynchburg players (Riley O’Donovan and Holden Fiedler) had two hits, and Fiedler and Benton Jones each tallied a pair of RBIs.

Leadoff hitter Jarret Biesecker went 3 for 4 to lead Bridgewater.

By virtue of its two wins over BC in the best-of-three series, Lynchburg punched its ticket to Richmond, where a double-elimination format featuring four teams will take place from May 11 to 13 at University of Richmond.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

UL earns NCAA berth

For a strong resume that includes 13 wins and an appearance in the ODAC championship, Lynchburg was rewarded Sunday with one of 10 at-large bids to the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Hornets (13-6) will take on St. John Fisher (10-9) in the second round in Granville, Ohio, in a pod hosted by Denison. UL and SJF — one of the tourney’s 28 automatic qualifiers thanks to its Empire 8 Athletic Conference title — will meet for the first time in their programs’ history Saturday (time to be announced), in what will be Lynchburg’s 11th straight and 16th overall NCAA tourney appearance.

TENNIS

VES’ Gill claims another title

Virginia Episcopal sophomore Blair Gill added another junior tournament title to her resume Monday, when she finished off her fifth round of singles play to claim the crown at a United States Tennis Association-sanctioned event at Woodlake Swim and Racquet Club in Midlothian.

Gill, seeded first for the National Level 3 tournament for girls 16 and under, defeated five- and four-star opponents opponents from New York, Connecticut, North Carolina and New Jersey during her run. She took down all five opponents in straight sets to finish on top of the 32-player field.

Gill also was second in the doubles side of the event after competing with Victoria Mann, of Greensboro, North Carolina. The fourth-seeded duo defeated three pairs before falling to the a top-seeded flight of girls hailing from Ohio and North Carolina.

A four-star recruit according to tennisrecruiting.net, Gill is ranked third among girls 16 and under in Virginia, fourth in the USTA’s Mid-Atlantic region and 85th nationally.