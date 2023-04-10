After a quick, three-game road swing to open the season, the Lynchburg Hillcats will make their 2023 home debut Tuesday. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to Bank of the James Stadium with a 1-1 record to take on the ’Cats in a six-game series, with first pitch of the opener slated for 6:30 p.m.

In three games at Fredericksburg over the weekend, Lynchburg posted a 1-2 mark. The visitors won the middle game of that set, 7-4, but dropped the bookend contests 4-1 on Friday and 3-2 Sunday, falling in an early season extra-innings affair in the latter of the two.

That Easter afternoon contest featured Lynchburg’s comeback from a 1-0 deficit. The Hillcats, after giving up one run in the first inning, held the Nationals scoreless over the next eight frames and found the tying run from outfielder Angel Zarate in the top of the ninth.

His single on a ground ball through the right side scored fellow outfielder Guy Lipscomb (who doubled with one out) and gave Lynchburg renewed life, but the Hillcats relinquished a chance to take the lead by leaving the bases loaded in the inning.

In the 10th, a pair of flyouts moved the automatic runner from second to third and then plated the go-ahead run, and reliever Reny Artiles nearly got out of the bottom half of the frame. But with two outs, he issued a walk and gave up back-to-back singles that sealed Lynchburg’s fate.

Still, the Hillcats had positives to take away from the loss. They outhit the Nats 7-6, after claiming a 10-7 margin in that category in Saturday’s win. In the two contests, Lynchburg combined to tally seven of its eight stolen bases — good for second in the Carolina League and proof of manager Jordan Smith’s preseason prediction that his team would be ready to “put our foot on the throttle” when opportunities arise on the base paths.

Lynchburg can improve at the plate, though, after hitting .196 (ninth among 12 teams in the league) through three games. Its pitching staff — all but four active pitchers saw time over the weekend — combined for a 2.36 ERA, good for third in the league.

Lexer Saduy leads Lynchburg at the plate with a .375 batting average after appearing in two games. Parker Messick gave up seven hits but didn’t surrender a run (he walked one and fanned five) in his four-inning start in the season opener.

With the coaching staff assessing strengths and weaknesses in the opening series, all active position players appeared in at least one game for Lynchburg. As to be expected early in the season, the Hillcats weren’t yet perfectly sharp in the field, committing four errors.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Liberty's Sigei chooses Hollins

A pivotal part of Liberty's successful basketball season has announced she's headed to the next level to play basketball.

Senior guard Iyana Sigei, who averaged nearly 10 points per game to help the Lady Minutemen notch a postseason berth, announced Friday she is headed to play at Division III Hollins University next season.

Hollins is coached by Brookville grad and former Liberty girls basketball coach Emilee Dunton, who this year wrapped her fourth season at the university. Sigei will join former E.C. Glass basketball player Sarah Bell, a rising sophomore forward, and former Rustburg center Rebekah Funderburk, a rising senior, at Hollins.

Sigei averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, a team-best 3.2 assists and 4.1 steals per game during her senior season. She helped Liberty to a 17-6 record and a trip to the Region 3C semifinals. Sigei was a second-team all-region and first-team all-Seminole District selection.

Rustburg's Marquis headed to Bluefield State

After a successful season in which he grappled his way into a Class 3 state championship bout, Rustburg senior Landon Marquis announced Friday his intention to wrestle at the college level.

In a signing ceremony, Marquis announced he has chosen to wrestle at Bluefield State in West Virginia, an NCAA Division II program.

Marquis started his postseason this winter by finishing second at the Region 3C tournament. He then advanced to the state tournament at the Salem Civic Center, where over the course of two days he wrestled into the championship bout at 190 pounds. Marquis lost to LCA's Toby Schoffstall, a VMI commit who put together an undefeated season.

Marquis was also the Seminole District's runner-up at 190 pounds. He captured first place in a new year's tournament at Heritage High on Dec. 30. After the season ended, Marquis (38-13) also took second place in the 215-pound bracket at the Interstate 64 Final Four Spring Classic in Virginia Beach last month.