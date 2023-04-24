For the second time this month, the Lynchburg Hillcats recorded exactly as many wins as losses in a six-game series. In the Battle of 460 (referring to the road that separates the Carolina League rivals), Salem had the final word in a 10-1 shellacking of Lynchburg on Sunday to evenly split the set at three wins apiece.

The loss, preceded by an 11-3 victory Saturday, ensured the Hillcats would continue an odd trend as they head into their next series (six games at Bank of the James Stadium against Fredericksburg, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday). The ’Cats have no streaks to show for their efforts through 15 games — of the winning or losing variety. Each win has been followed by a loss.

But prime opportunities to alter that up-and-down trajectory lie ahead. Lynchburg, at 7-8 and fourth in the six-team Carolina League North, takes on the 4-10 Nationals, who sit at the bottom of the division.

In their endeavor to string together a few victories, the hosts have the chance to pounce offensively against a Fredericksburg pitching staff that owns the worst collective ERA among all 12 teams in the league (7.75).

Look for the top of the lineup to continue doing damage for Lynchburg, which is hitting .255 as a team. Leadoff batter Nate Furman cooled off some in the Salem series, but still has a .362 average and .500 on-base percentage. Juan Benjamin is hitting a team-best .367, and Angel Zarate saw his average skyrocket to .341 after recording three consecutive multi-hit games and six RBIs in his last five appearances. All three sit in the top 10 in the league in batting average.

In a display of its plate discipline, Lynchburg as a team is among the toughest in the league to strikeout (second with 134 strikeouts) and has drawn the most walks (94) among the 12 teams, but it still must work through issues driving in runners.

It continues to leave runs on the table — to the tune of a .143 batting average with the bases loaded. That struggle was particularly evident in an extra-innings, one-run loss Friday, when the Hillcats left the bases juiced in the 10th inning and stranded 15 total runners.

On the base paths, Lynchburg’s aggressiveness has led to 50 stolen bases (nine more than Columbia, which is second in the league in the category).

The Hillcats’ starting rotation has been solid — with the exception of Braunny Munoz’s two-inning outing Sunday in which he gave up six earned runs. Parker Messick so far is the ace among starters with a 0.71 ERA across 12 2/3 innings. Lynchburg owns a middle-of-the-pack 3.83 ERA as a team, thanks partially to the struggles of the bullpen, which includes three pitchers with ERAs over 10.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Heritage 2, E.C. Glass 1

For the first time in nearly three decades, the Heritage boys soccer team has scored a victory over E.C. Glass.

Josh Kipp's goal in the 78th minute, off a free kick assisted by Marcus Gafford, was the winning goal in Monday's Seminole District thriller at Lynchburg City Stadium. Kipp's shot curled into the back of the post past Glass goalkeeper Charlie Hageman.

"It was beautiful," Heritage coach Jack Bottoms said. "... It was one of those shots you're just not getting to."

E.C. Glass took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute. Glass credited Will Pacot will the goal, assisted by Carson Kavanaugh. Heritage recorded the shot as an own goal.

Shortly before halftime, Gafford threw a ball into the scrum from the corner, and it sailed above the outstretched arms of Glass first-half keeper Jack Dawson, who nicked the ball with his fingertips. That was the equalizer, and Glass credited it as an own goal.

Heritage continued its impressive season and improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the Seminole. Glass fell to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in the Seminole. The Pioneers avenged a 2-1 loss, suffered March 28, to the Hilltoppers.

Bottoms was told Monday night that the victory was Heritage's first against Glass in 28 years.

Heritage keeper Chase Stickle finished with nine saves. Dawson had two for Glass in the first half, while Hageman had one in the final frame.

"It was one of the most complete games I've seen them play from start to finish," Bottoms said of his club.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Jefferson Forest 1, E.C. Glass 0

In a pitchers' duel at E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest senior left-hander Breckin Nace outlasted Cooper Campbell, and the Cavaliers made Sam Bell's sacrifice fly in the third inning for a one-run lead stand down the stretch to improve to 8-3 overall.

Nace threw a complete game and yielded just two hits and no walks while striking out 13. He threw 95 pitches, with 70 of them going for strikes. His counterpart on the mound was impressive, too. Campbell also tossed a complete game, allowed just one hit, walked one and fanned 12. Sixty-one of his 96 pitches went for strikes.

Bell lifted a fly ball to right with one out in the top of the third inning that sacred Adam Massie, who reached earlier in the inning on a fielder's choice.