Region Roundup: Hillcats still in playoff hunt, Oakes eclipses 20 feet in long jump at nationals, and more

With three games left in the first half, the Lynchburg Hillcats are in contention for the Carolina League North Division's playoff berth.

Four teams are included in the Carolina League playoffs, with the first- and second-half division champs each earning a spot. The playoffs will consist of a best-of-three division series and championship series.

In the South Division, either Myrtle Beach or Charleston will earn the bid. Myrtle Beach has a one-game lead.

The Hillcats and Salem each are 33-30 and are tied for second in the North, one game back of leader Carolina (34-29). Fredericksburg is still in play at 32-31.

Lynchburg — which earned a 4-3 win over Down East in Sunday's series finale at Bank of the James Stadium thanks to Jorge Burgos' bases-clearing double in the eighth inning — turns its attention to Delmarva (20-42), the team with the worst record in the North Division and second-worst record in the league.

Game 1 of the series with the Shorebirds begins at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Delmarva, Maryland. Meanwhile, Carolina will take on Down East (30-33) in North Carolina, and Salem will host Fredericksburg.

In the event of a tie in the standings at the end of the next three games for each team, Lynchburg owns the tiebreaker (head-to-head record) over both Salem and Carolina. Fredericksburg, which needs to sweep Salem to have a chance at the postseason spot, has the advantage over Lynchburg on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

Oakes, Pennix post top-10 finishes at nationals

Heritage's Alaysia Oakes and McKinley Pennix ended their showings at New Balance Outdoor Nationals with top-10 finishes Sunday in their final events in Philadelphia.

Oakes posted an impressive fourth-place finish in the girls championship division long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 3¾ inches. Eclipsing the 20-foot mark had been one of her goals as a senior this spring. She previously finished eighth in the triple jump’s championship division at the national event.

Pennix competed in the boys rising stars’ triple jump final. He posted a mark of 44 feet, 6¼ inches to finish seventh in his lone event of the national competition.

Jefferson Forest rising junior Zoie Lamanna ran in her second event at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals and finished 18th in the championship division of the girls’ mile run. She posted a time of 4:55.99.

Lamanna previously finished 15th in the two-mile championship run.

The Brookville quartet of Christian Seeney, Jaylyn Marshall, Chasen Hunt and Brent Wesolowski competed in the boys’ 4x400 rising stars relay at New Balance, finishing 30th with a time of 3:29.30.

Liberty Christian graduate Jordyn Robbins concluded her stay at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon, with a 13th-place finish in the girls javelin throw showcase. She posted a mark of 114 feet.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Liberty lands two offensive linemen commitments

Liberty continued its month of strong recruiting by landing its first two verbal commitments from offensive linemen Sunday.

Interior offensive lineman Cal Grubbs and tackle Tajh Boyd both verbally committed, giving the Flames six commitments in the recruiting class of 2023.

Both linemen are three-star recruits — Grubbs garnering his projection from 247Sports’ composite rankings and Boyd claiming his status from Rivals and On3 — and they give Liberty six three-star verbal commits in the class.

Grubbs is a rising senior at Maryville High School in Tennessee and had Liberty listed in his top three that included Duke and Miami (Ohio). The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Grubbs held 22 total reported offers that include the likes of Virginia, Air Force, Army, Navy, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and Middle Tennessee.

Boyd is a rising senior at Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Boyd had five total offers, including two from Maryland and Pittsburgh.

The recruiting class features five offensive players. Grubbs and Boyd join quarterback Hank Brown and wide receivers Jeremiah Slack and Quentin Thomas. Linebacker Olan Robinson is the lone defensive verbal commit.