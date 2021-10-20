Region Roundup: Jefferson Forest sweeps Seminole cross country championships behind Adams, Lamanna

Brannon Adams and Zoie Lamanna continued their winning ways Wednesday and Jefferson Forest loaded the boys and girls sides with 13 total top 10 finishes to sweep the Seminole District cross country championships, held on the campus of Sweet Briar College.
Adams, a senior fresh off Saturday's win at the annual Runnin' with the Wolves in Forest, posted a 16:15.5 and won by nearly 37 seconds over sophomore teammate Alex Jordan.
On the girls side, Lamanna was just as dominant, clocking a 19:40.1 and winning by nearly 34 seconds over runner-up and teammate Shauna Skow (20:13.9). Lamanna, a sophomore who made waves last fall and during the outdoor track season as a freshman, scored her second victory of the season Wednesday, four days after her runner-up finish at the Runnin' with the Wolves.
Six Forest boys posted top 10 finishes, with junior Keegan Venable finishing third behind Adams and Jordan, and Jonah Packer, Jacob White and Luke Gaylor taking spots five through seven. E.C. Glass sophomore Liam Hunt was fourth. Brookville's Kyle Sennett, Glass' Luke Palys and Amherst's Emerson Bryant rounded out the top 10.
The Forest girls had seven top 10 finishes and took the top four spots, with freshman Alexis Plaster (third) and senior Lauren Vossen (fourth) joining Lamanna and Skow. Cavaliers juniors Cherry Gonzalez and Adalynn Beard were sixth and seventh, respectively, and sophomore Dalyn Snead finished ninth.
Liberty Christian's Crissa Davis grabbed fifth place, Liberty's Mary Malcolm was eighth and Heritage freshman Emily Judy finished 10th.
The meet signaled the end of the regular season, with teams headed to region meets early next month. Athletes from JF, Glass and Amherst run in the Region 4D championships in Earlysville on Nov. 2. Runners from Brookville, Heritage, Liberty, LCA and Rustburg compete in the Region 3C meet in Augusta on Nov. 3.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Doonan, former Ferrum women's basketball coach, dead at 67
Donna Doonan, a graduate of Lynchburg College (now University of Lynchburg) who went on to find success as Ferrum College's women's basketball coach for 29 years, died Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She was 67.
Doonan, who received her master's degree from Lynchburg, brought the Ferrum women their first USA South/Dixie Conference championship in 1995. She was twice named USA South coach of the year, in 1996 and 2003. Doonan joined Ferrum's coaching staff in 1976 after graduating from Lynchburg, according to the Franklin News Post. She led her squad to the Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women state basketball tournament in 1981-82, and then guided Ferrum into the national tournament that season, where it advanced to the Round of 16.
Donnan had a career coaching record of 335-348. She also coached men's and women's tennis, volleyball and softball while at Ferrum. She retired in 2005.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
No. 25 Lynchburg 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
Sydney Dombrovskis scored off an assist from Madison Myers in the 63rd minute as the Hornets (12-2, 7-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) held off the Royals (3-9-1, 1-6-1) at EMU Turf Field in Harrisonburg.
UL held a 28-1 edge in shots and a 15-0 advantage in shots on goal.
EMU’s Aja Laun recorded 14 saves.
Randolph 8, Sweet Briar 0
Sara Bane scored two goals and dished out three assists as the WildCats (5-9, 2-5 ODAC) overwhelmed the Vixens (2-7, 0-6) at WildCat Stadium.
RC recorded 28 shots on goal compared to SBC’s 1.
Alexis Bossi stopped the lone shot she faced, while Katelyn Meyer recorded 28 saves.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
No. 18 Lynchburg 14, Ferrum 0
Jackie Lerro scored three goals and added two assists, Emily Dudley scored twice, and the Hornets (10-4, 5-1 ODAC) scored eight times in the first quarter to obliterate the Panthers (3-12, 0-5) at Shellenberger Field.
UL held an overwhelming edge in every statistical category. The Hornets did not allow the Panthers to attempt a shot in the 60-minute contest, and they held a 10-1 edge in penalty corners.
Meghan Mayo had three assists and Brittany Claybaugh and Emma Strouse added two assists apiece.
COLLEGE GOLF
Brubaker, Coffren V earn ODAC honors
Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker and Eddie Coffren V each earned Old Dominion Athletic Conference golfer of the week honors after their impressive showings at the Golfweek DIII Fall Invitational in Florida this week.
Coffren received the honor for the third time in his career after shooting 1-under-par at the three-day event to finish seventh overall. The freshman is the 19th-ranked Division III player in the country, according to Golfstat.
Brubaker received golfer of the week honors for the second time this season and fourth time in her career. The reigning ODAC freshman of the year finished the Golfweek Invite at 12 over and was 21st overall. Her 75.4 scoring average leads the Hornets.