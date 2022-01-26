Region roundup: Jefferson Forest to honor Drumheller; Lynchburg's Thacker continues hot streak, and more

The Jefferson Forest boys basketball teams will pay tribute to cancer survivors and fighters, including a man known as an "institution" at JF and in the area sports scene, when they take on Liberty Christian on Thursday.

Among those set to be recognized during the JV and varsity games, set for 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. at JF, is the late Harold Drumheller, one of the Cavaliers' own. Drumheller died Oct. 7, 2021, at age 59 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Drumheller was employed by Bedford County Public Schools for 31 years and served as an English teacher and baseball coach at Jefferson Forest. After undergoing cancer treatments last year, he returned to help coach the JF baseball team in the spring season.

"When you teach as long as he did and coach as long as he did, you impact a lot of people's lives," JF athletic director Jedd Zaring said. "... He was kind of an institution here for Jefferson Forest."

For years, the Evington native also served as a high school football referee with Colonial Officials Association (COA) and at the college level with the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA). After his death last fall, the COA paid tribute to Drumheller with a moment of silence prior to kickoff at several high school football games across the area.

Drumheller was a sportswriter at this newspaper prior to his teaching and coaching days.

"I think it's an appropriate thing to do for Drum, Drum's family," Zaring said. "These [basketball players], a lot of them play baseball and had him in class [as a teacher].

… I think these [types of events] are good to take everybody’s heads out of the politics of the world where we’re all ready to kill each other. I think every once in a while we need to step back and realize we’re all just doing the best we can. This is an opportunity to remind people of the good people that we may have lost."

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Lynchburg 88, Randolph 64

T.C. Thacker and Israel Lockamy scored 20 points apiece to lead four players in double figures and Lynchburg led for nearly 38 ½ minutes in a victory over crosstown rival Randolph at Giles Gymnasium.

Thacker (Amherst County High) posted his 12th double-double of the season with 13 rebounds. He shot 7 of 13 from the field.

Lockamy scored 20 points for the second straight game. He tallied a career-high 21 points in Monday’s win at Shenandoah.

Jordan Parham had 19 points off the bench and Tharon Suggs finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Hornets (11-5, 5-2 ODAC).

Danny Bickey scored 17 points to lead four WildCats (4-13, 1-8) in double figures. CJ Loving (Amherst) had 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Jordan Phillips-McLoyd had 13 points and Jerry Goodman added 12 points.

RC freshman Rayvon Graham (E.C. Glass) scored his first collegiate points on a jumper in the paint with 17 seconds remaining.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bridgewater 58, Lynchburg 56, 2 OT

Mary Ruth Shifflett’s coast-to-coast layup with 4.1 seconds remaining lifted the Eagles (8-8, 5-4 ODAC) to a back-and-forth double-overtime thriller over the Hornets (9-7, 5-4) at Nininger Hall in Bridgewater.

There were six ties and three lead changes in the two overtime periods.

Kate Kolb converted on a contested layup with 10 seconds remaining in the second overtime to tie the game at 56. Shifflett received the inbounds pass, quickly dribbled up the court and converted on a left-handed layup

Julia Williams scored 19 points for Bridgewater. Jaden Alsberry finished with 10 points, 19 rebounds, four assists, seven steals and seven blocked shots.

Kolb had 20 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Olivia Harris scored 18 points off the bench. Erin Green finished with nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. Brooke Vetter pulled down 11 rebounds.

Randolph 49, Hollins 44

Cameron O’Neil scored 16 points as the WildCats (12-4, 7-3 ODAC) overcame a disastrous second-half shooting performance to defeat short-handed Hollins (7-6, 3-5) in Roanoke.

Randolph shot 6 of 27 (22.2%) from the field in the second half, but never surrendered the lead over the final 20 minutes.

Hollins only played six players and five players were on the court for 37 or more minutes.

Tia Tucker led all scorers with 21 points to go with 10 rebounds and seven steals before fouling out. Hollins shot 23.3% from the field and 11.5% from 3-point range.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Liberty 7, William & Mary 0

Christiaan Worst outlasted Jack Kelly 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (11-9) at No. 4 singles as the Flames (1-1) swept the Tribe (0-1) at Liberty Indoor Tennis Center. Liberty extended its home winning streak to 15 matches.