Two area athletes were part of a history-making Saturday in Manassas. The junior-sophomore duo of Faith Kiefer and Chelsey Conley represented Jefferson Forest at the first-ever girls wrestling state championships sanctioned by the Virginia High School League, and Kiefer ended the day at Unity Reed High as one of the top four wrestlers in the commonwealth in her weight class.

Kiefer, a junior, finished fourth in the 156-pound class to end the season with an 8-3 record. She and Conley (2-4), who also competed in the 156-pound class, took on wrestlers from all over the commonwealth.

Whereas the boys’ season finale is split into six championship events (Class 1 through Class 6), the 280-plus girls who made it to states slotted into their weight brackets regardless of the class (determined by school population) of their school.

Kiefer and Conley were the only area girls to compete at states Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

More details announced for state matchups

State tournament times, matchups and locations are mostly set for the seven area teams.

On the boys side, details for E.C. Glass and Altavista’s VHSL state quarterfinal games have been released.

The two will compete in a doubleheader Friday evening at Heritage High. At 5:30 p.m., Region 1B champ Altavista (20-4) takes on Region 1A runner-up Middlesex (23-3) in the Class 1 quarterfinals. Glass (23-2), the Region 4D victor, plays Region 4C runner-up John Handley (14-11) at 7:30 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal and New Covenant are set for Tuesday and Wednesday games, respectively, in the in their Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association tournaments.

VES (9-24), the No. 12 seed in Division II kicks off first-round play at No. 5 Peninsula Catholic (26-7) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. As the No. 4 seed in Division IV, New Covenant (17-9) gets a first-round bye and will host a quarterfinal matchup at 6 p.m. Wednesday against either No. 5 Williamsburg Christian (16-11) or No. 12 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (10-10). Those two teams play in the first round Tuesday.

New Covenant and VES earned state berths on the girls side, as well. They both will play first-round games at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

VES (13-10), the No. 6 seed in Division II, hosts No. 11 Veritas (14-8).

In Division III, No. 10 New Covenant (12-11) plays at No. 7 Grace Christian (16-6).

Liberty Christian, which competes in the VHSL, has not yet announced a date, time or location for its Class 3 quarterfinal game. The Region 3C champion Bulldogs (20-5) play host to Region 3D runner-up Lord Botetourt (19-8) at a neutral site either Friday or Saturday.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

UL men, women win ODAC crowns

Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams swept the Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles for the second straight year Sunday.

On the women’s side, UL’s 181 points were 51 more than second-place Washington and Lee. The Hornets women now have won 13 indoor titles, including each of the last four contested (2019, ’20, ’22 and this year, as the 2021 event was canceled because of the pandemic).

Lynchburg’s men’s team was just as dominant this year, posting 169 points for a 71-point margin over second-place Bridgewater. The win marked the program’s 30th league, and the first time the Hornets have gone back to back at ODACs since 2013 and '14.

A year after sweeping all six of the men’s and women’s cross country and indoor and outdoor titles — a first for any team in the league — UL has set itself up to repeat the feat this spring. The Hornets won both cross country titles this fall, too, running away with both crowns.