Region Roundup: JF advances in 4D sub-regional golf tourney, two football games moved to Thursday night

Led by Jaden Trent and Ean Sprinkle, Jefferson Forest finished second at the 4D sub-regional, held at a windy Ivy Hill Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon. The Cavaliers posted a team score of 337 and received a 6-over-par 78 from Trent, who finished in a three-way tie for fourth place, and Sprinkle, whose 82 landed him alone in eighth.

Amherst's Anthony Souza tied for second with a 4-over 76. Western Albemarle's Elsie MacCleery, the 2022 Virginia State Golf Association's Junior Girls champ, won the event with a 3-over 75. Western Albemarle ran away with the team title (307).

The top two teams and top four individuals advance to the Region 4D Championship, which will be held Oct. 4 at Ivy Hill. Western Albemarle and Jefferson Forest both advance as teams and will join Blacksburg and Salem at next week's event. Souza, Orange's Luke Jarrell, Louisa's Gabi McGehee and E.C. Glass senior Jackson Laughon advance as individuals.

Laughon and Amherst senior Brice Reichard finished regulation tied for 12th overall with twin 85s. They entered a playoff because the final regional individual spot was on the line, and Laughon claimed the final spot.

At the end of regulation, Reichard noticed his score had been posted incorrectly on the scoreboard as an 84, which would have given him the final spot in the regional. Reichard alerted tournament officials of the error, and his correct score put him in the playoff with Laughon.

"It shows that character is sometimes greater than score!" Jefferson Forest golf coach Garnet Manley Jr. wrote of Reichard in an email that included final scores Tuesday night.

Two football games moved to Thursday night

Amherst and Nelson County will both play on Thursday rather than Friday this week, as rain from Hurricane Ian is slated to soak parts of the state throughout the weekend.

Amherst (4-0) will play at Mecklenburg County (1-4) at 7 p.m. Thursday. Mecklenburg County is a new school located in Baskerville, roughly 10 miles from South Hill.

This will represent Amherst's final out-of-district contest of the regular season, as six of the eight Seminole District teams take their bye this week. Jefferson Forest (2-2) is the only other Seminole squad in action this week, and as of press time Tuesday, the Cavaliers' game at Halifax County (3-1) still was scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Nelson now will play at Chatham on Thursday night. The Governors (1-3) have lost six of their last seven to Chatham (2-2), and last defeated the Cavaliers in 2019.

The only two other games featuring area teams were still scheduled for Friday night as of press time. They are: Altavista at Appomattox and Gretna at William Campbell.

This marks the first time this season games have been moved from Friday night because of inclement weather.

4D Sub-regional Tournament

Western Albemarle 307, Jefferson Forest 337, Louisa 356, E.C. Glass 359, Orange 362, Amherst 365

At Ivy Hill Golf Club, par 72

Individual results: 75 — Elsie MacCleery (Western Albemarle); 76 — Anthony Souza (Amherst), Jack Crombie (WA); 78 — Jaden Trent (Jefferson Forest), Liam Foster (WA); 82 — Ean Sprinkle (JF); 84 — Gabi McGehee (Louisa), Addison Ritter (WA), Ben Winslow (WA); 85 — Jackson Laughon (E.C. Glass), Brice Reichard (Amherst); 86 — Scott Clore (Orange), Emma Zaleski (Louisa); 87 — Conner Downey (Louisa), Camp Conner (ECG), Robert Sorenson (ECG); 88 — Blake Hogan (JF); 89 — Cody Cox (JF); 93 — Mason Harrup (Amherst), Thomas Shadrick (JF); 95 — William Wallis (JF); 97 — Sophie Hanson (Orange); 99 — Eva Garrison (Louisa); 100 — Jackson Gulley (ECG); 101 — Ashton Rollins (Louisa), Thomas Payette (Orange); 102 — Cooper Campbell (ECG); 104 — Matt Ebert (ECG); 106 — Conner Lillard (Orange); 107 — Drew Clay (Orange); 111 — Caleb Knight (Amherst); 114 — David Travis (Amherst); 115 — Parker Williams (Amherst); 122 — Aidan Barrett (Louisa).

Advancing teams: Western Albemarle and Jefferson Forest

Advancing as individuals: Anthony Souza (Amherst), Luke Jarrell (Orange), Gabi McGehee (Louisa), Jackson Laughon (E.C. Glass)

Next: The Region 4D Championship will be held at Ivy Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Blacksburg and Salem also will play in the four-team event.