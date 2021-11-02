Region roundup: JF girls win Region 4D cross country title, and more

Jefferson Forest placed five runners in the top 11 finishers, led by Zoie Lamanna’s second-place finish, and the Cavaliers edged Blacksburg by seven points to win the Region 4D girls cross country championship held Tuesday afternoon at Panorama Farms in Earlysville.
The boys team, paced by Brannon Adams’ winning time of 15:44.2, placed second behind Western Albemarle.
Both the JF boys and girls teams secured spots in the Class 4 Championship. The state meet is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13 at Great Meadows in The Plains.
Lamanna posted a time of 18:14.3 and finished five seconds behind Western Albemarle’s Sadie Adams. Lamanna’s teammates Shauna Skow, Beall Roberts, Alexis Plaster and Lauren Vossen finished fifth, seventh, ninth and 11th, respectively, to give the Cavaliers a balanced performance to keep the score as low as possible.
Blacksburg had five runners finish in the top 14.
E.C. Glass sophomore Ella Lane claimed one of five state berths as an individual by finishing 24th with a time of 21:52.9.
The JF boys had three runners finish in the top nine but couldn’t overcome Western Albemarle placing its top five runners in the top 13.
Adams’ time of 15:44.2 was better than 12 seconds faster than second-place Nicholas Emmert from Louisa County.
JF senior Alex Jordan finished third, 0.3 seconds behind Emmert, and Keegan Venable placed ninth.
Glass sophomore Liam Hunt finished 17th with a time of 17:09.9 to secure the final individual spot for the state meet.
In the Region 3C Championships held at Wilson Memorial High School in Augusta, no area teams or individuals advanced to the Class 3 Championships.
Brookville senior Kyle Sennett finished 22nd in the boys race as the highest-finishing area runner. Liberty Christian junior Crissa Davis finished 14th in the girls race.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Rustburg 3, Brookville 0
Kate Hardie had 21 kills and eight digs as the No. 1 seed Red Devils cruised to a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of the No. 8 seed Bees in the Region 3C quarterfinals held at Rustburg.
Rustburg (23-1) hosts No. 5 seed Spotswood (17-6) in the region semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. Spotswood rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Fluvanna County 3-2.
Eden Bigham had 10 kills, 10 digs and two aces. Meah Coles dished out 37 assists to go with six digs and two aces, and Delaney Scharnus added nine digs and one ace.
Jamesyn Finnerty had six kills and seven digs for the Bees (11-9). Riley Blank had six kills and two aces, Hannah Holofchek added 11 assists, and Natalie Palmer finished with nine assists.
E.C. Glass 3, Amherst 1
Erin Johnson recorded her 1,000th career assist as the Hilltoppers dropped the first set and rallied for a 21-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 victory over the Lancers in the Region 4D quarterfinals at McCue Gymnasium.
The victory moves Glass (20-6), the No. 2 seed, to the region semifinals. It will host No. 3 seed Blacksburg at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Johnson finished with 22 assists, 13 kills, six aces, two digs and three blocks. VB Trost had two aces, 13 kills and 19 digs; Ashley Dietz added 11 kills and 13 digs; and Devan Funke had 28 assists, seven kills, five digs, three blocks and one ace.
McKayla Padgett had 12 kills, four digs and one block for the Lancers (6-11). Emma Meehan added 11 digs, five kills and one block. Erin Coffey had eight digs and one ace, and Sienna Fielder finished with 21 assists and seven digs.
Western Albemarle, the Region 4D’s top seed, swept eighth-seeded Jefferson Forest.
Appomattox 3, Dan River 0
Madison Shirey had 15 kills, 11 digs and two aces, and Appomattox cruised to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-20 win over its Dogwood District rival Dan River in the Region 2C quarterfinals in Appomattox.
Region 2C is broken into the 81 Subregion and the Mountain Subregion.
Appomattox (16-0) is the top seed from the 81 Subregion and hosts the No. 2 seed from the subregion, Glenvar, at 6:30 p.m. in the Region 2C semifinals.
Glenvar defeated Gretna by scores of 25-17, 25-16, 25-14.
Kaydence Gilbert had 10 kills, 12 digs and two blocks for Appomattox against Dan River. Aubrey Fulcher added 32 assists and two aces; Kelsey Hackett had four kills, two aces and 16 digs; and Lindsey Lawson finished with six aces and seven digs.
Floyd County, the No. 1 seed from the Mountain Subregion, defeated Nelson in another quarterfinal matchup.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Gretna 21, Chatham 0
Gretna entered the final week of the regular season sitting in seventh in the Region 2C standings. The Hawks, with two games in four days, got off to an ideal start.
Gretna (4-5) posted its first shutout of the season and claimed valuable points by beating Pittsylvania County rival Chatham in Tightsqueeze.
The Hawks entered the day 0.75 points ahead of eighth-place Patrick County.
The top eight teams in the region advance to the postseason. Gretna closes the regular season Friday against Nelson at Lester Bond Field.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Lynchburg 1, Guildford 0
Lynchburg recorded 39 shots in regulation, five more in the first overtime and two more in the second OT. Finally, on the Hornets' 47th shot of the match, 1 minute, 14 seconds into the second extra period of the day, they put one away.
Sydney Dombrovskis was the hero for the Hornets in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals at Shellenberger Field, gathering the ball amid a scrum in the box after a corner kick and knocking a shot into the right side of the net for the day's only goal.
Lindsey Grady got credit for the assist for third-seeded UL (14-4), which hasn't lost to sixth-seeded Guilford (11-6-1) since 2006.
Of Lynchburg's 47 shots, 17 were on frame, making Ady Franken the busiest player of the day for Guilford. The sophomore, who came in averaging just over six saves per game, was forced to make 16 saves in the tourney matchup. The only shot she couldn't stop came thanks to the flurry of activity in front of her, as multiple defenders tried to clear the ball before Dombrovskis settled and booted a shot on the ground to Franken's left.
The Hornets had several good scoring opportunities, but multiple shots also hit off the posts or crossbar.
Guilford recorded just three shots (two on goal), all in regulation.
With the win, UL advances to the ODAC tourney semifinals for the first time since 2018, the year it won its conference-leading 16th title.
Lynchburg will travel to take on No. 2 Bridgewater in the semifinals on Friday (a time has not yet been announced). Bridgewater (15-1-3), which beat No. 7 Randolph-Macon 2-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday, won the regular-season meeting 1-0.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 3, Bridgewater 0
Jackie Lerro scored less than 12 minutes in and tacked on two goals in a span of 24 seconds to send No. 3 seed Lynchburg past No. 6 Bridgewater in the ODAC quarterfinals at Shellenberger Field.
Lerro, a graduate student looking for her fourth straight ODAC title, scored her first two goals on assists from Emily Dudley and Emily Yanes, respectively; her final score was unassisted.
In their second win of the season over the Eagles (6-12) — UL won the regular-season meeting 6-0 — the Hornets (13-6) had a 36-3 margin in shots and 17-1 margin in shots on goal.
UL will play at No. 2 Shenandoah on Thursday (a time has not yet been announced). SU (14-2) had a bye for the quarterfinal round of the six-team tournament as a result of its seeding. Shenandoah beat Lynchburg 4-1 in the teams' regular-season finale Oct. 30.