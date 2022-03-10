Region roundup: JF grad Emma Lemley named pitcher of the week, Nelson football coach resigns, and more

Jefferson Forest grad Emma Lemley is making a name for herself early in her college career. On Wednesday, about one month into the season, the Virginia Tech freshman earned her first collegiate award when she was named the Atlantic Coast Conference pitcher of the week.

Lemley recorded her sixth win and first save in a pair of Tech victories on the road over then-No. 9 Clemson last week.

In her debut against an ACC opponent, Lemley threw a complete-game shutout as part of the Hokies’ 1-0 win. It was Tech’s first shutout of a top-10 team in 14 years. She scattered three hits in seven innings, didn’t issue a walk and struck out 10.

Against Clemson in Tech’s third game of the series, Lemley came on in the seventh, striking out two and giving up one run.

Following a scoreless, two-inning outing against East Tennessee State on Wednesday — in which she started, gave up one hit and struck out three of the six batters she faced — Lemley’s ERA stands at 0.75, good for second in the ACC.

Lemley is 6-1 through nine appearances. She’s thrown a total of 37 1/3 innings, allowed seven runs (four earned) on 18 hits, issued 14 walks and recorded 65 strikeouts.

Lemley leads the ACC in batting average against (.135) and issues just 0.86 walks plus hits per inning pitched. Her average of 12.2 strikeouts per seven innings is third in the nation.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Nelson football coach resigns

Following two seasons at the helm, Nelson County football coach Darrin McKenzie has resigned.

McKenzie said he submitted his resignation in mid-March at the request of NCHS administrators, amid the offseason workouts he was leading. Athletic director Greg Mullins could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

“Just thought I would have a little more time to put my stamp on things and get things rolling,” said McKenzie, a product of Brookville High.

McKenzie was Nelson’s fourth coach since 2010. Matthew Hicks, his immediate predecessor, led the program for four years. Before Hicks, Mark Wells and Mark Poston each led Nelson for three seasons.

None of the four posted a winning season. Tim Crawford, who led the program from 2004 to 2010, also failed to finish better than .500 in any season, though his 2007 squad did reach that mark at 5-5. Not since 2002, when Billy League was coach, have the Governors finished with a winning record. They went 7-4 that year.

McKenzie faced the unique challenge of coaching through a pandemic. He took over ahead of the shortened season that took place in the spring of 2021, then led the Governors through a short offseason and the fall 2021 campaign. Nelson went 1-4 in McKenzie’s first season and 1-9 in his second.

Despite the lackluster records, McKenzie said he saw tangible progress for individuals during his time at the helm. Four former players now are competing in college at the Division III and Division II levels.

McKenzie said he believed he helped the program move forward off the gridiron by investing in athletes’ mental and emotional well-being.

McKenzie still works in the NCHS technology department and said he intends to continue mentoring the students he previously coached.

“Those kids gave me a lot of their time, did a lot for me that I asked them to do,” McKenzie said. “I at least owe them that much.”

COLLEGE MEN'S SOCCER

Randolph duo sign to play overseas

Randolph's Evan Blow and Kyle May will take their skills to Croatia following five-year careers with the WildCats.

Blow will play professional with NK Rudar Labin, and May is set to play for NK Mladost Fazana. They'll join former Randolph teammate Steve Martinez, who plays for NK Medullin 1921, in Croatia.

Martinez played for the WildCats as a junior and senior in fall 2019 and spring 2021, respectively (the latter because the pandemic delayed the original season).

Blow put together one of the best seasons in program history in the most recent season, recording 18 goals and eight assists for 44 points to help the WildCats to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game. Both the goals and points figures are program records.

Blow was named the ODAC player of the year for the second straight season, also picking up a second consecutive all-ODAC first-team honor. He was the 2021 VaSID Offensive Player of the Year and a VaSID first-team member. Blow's long list of accolades is capped by All-American honors from United Soccer Coaches and D3soccer.com.

May was an all-ODAC third-team honoree after starting every game this past season. He had six assists and helped Randolph record six shutouts.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Bethany 15, Sweet Briar 2

In Sweet Briar, Bethany blanked Sweet Briar in the first half, scoring the game’s first 12 goals in a rout of the Vixens at Thayer Field on Thursday.

Cassidy Mailloux led Bethany (3-1) with five goals. Kaylah Bailey and Sarah Schindler had a goal apiece for Sweet Briar (1-2).

