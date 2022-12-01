Region Roundup: JF to induct inaugural Hall of Fame class, and more

Twelve individuals will be honored Dec. 9 as part of the newly created Jefferson Forest High School Hall of Fame’s inaugural class.

Nine former athletes and three others who served as coaches and school officials make up the Class of 2022, which will be honored during halftime of the boys basketball game versus Altavista, scheduled for 7 p.m.

As part of the new initiative — which aims to honor those who have “made stellar commitments” to JF athletics and to the school, according to a news release — each of the first several classes will be made up of individuals who were part of the school during a specific decade. All 12 in the inaugural class came through JF between 1972 and 1981.

According to the release, Hall of Fame athletes have earned a first-team all-district nomination and/or selection to an all-region or all-state team. Non-athlete inductees are those who “have gone above and beyond for Cavalier Athletics,” and are considered based on their service to the athletic department through roles such as coach, administrator, athletic director or staff member.

Included in the first class are athletes: David Allen (Class of 1981; football, wrestling), Jeff Calloway (1980; football, basketball), Waldo Freeman (1977; football, basketball), Kenny Fuqua (1981; football, basketball), Monzell Jefferson (1980; football, basketball, baseball, track), Mickey Stinnett (1981; football, basketball, baseball), Toby Thompson (1981; football, baseball), Calvin White (1980; football, track) and Sheila Turpin (1976; volleyball, basketball, softball).

Non-athletes that are part of the inaugural class include Nancy Seymour-Matthews, the school’s first female athletic director who also served as the girls basketball and softball coach from 1972 to 1975; Glen Styles, who coached varsity and JV football and JV basketball from 1972 to 1983; and John Thompson, JF principal from 1973 to 1984.

VOLLEYBALL

Five area athletes earn VISAA all-state recognition

Three Timberlake Christian players and two New Covenant athletes earned spots on the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's Division III all-state teams.

The TCS trio of sophomores Ella Lam and Cambre Phillips and senior Kinley Phillips garnered first-team recognition after leading the Tornadoes back to the state title game, where they fell to StoneBridge to finish runner-up. New Covenant junior Adora Hampton and sophomore Jocelyn Walker were named to the second team following the Gryphons' run to the state quarterfinals.

Ten players from across the state, including player of the year Amelia Matson (StoneBridge), were named to the division's first team, while five earned second-team spots. StoneBridge's Eric Plumlee took home coach of the year honors.

Lam and the Phillipses helped Timberlake to a 28-3 record. Cambre Phillips led the team with 411 kills and 351 digs. Kinley Phillips managed huge numbers in both kills (381) and assists (508) and tallied a whopping 167 aces. Lam recorded a team-high 53 solo blocks and 72 total blocks to go with 146 kills.

For New Covenant, Hampton finished the season with team bests in both kills (160) and aces (51). Walker served as the primary setter for the Gryphons — who went 17-6 — and tallied 208 assists.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia Independent Schools Division III All-State Teams

Player of the Year: Amelia Matson, StoneBridge

Coach of the Year: Eric Plumlee, StoneBridge

First Team: Amelia Matson (StoneBridge), Greta Barvick (Chelsea), Emily Hinton (StoneBridge), Ella Lam (Timberlake Christian), Hannah Mahaney (Kenston Forest), Cambre Phillips (Timberlake Christian), Kinley Phillips (Timberlake Christian), Erin Saunders (Westover Christian), Elise Thomason (StoneBridge), Molly Williams (StoneBridge).

Second Team: Adora Hampton (New Covenant), Regan Tanner (Kenston Forest), Kylie Walker (Brunswick Academy), Jocelyn Walker (New Covenant), Cici Wingate (Chelsea).