Region Roundup: JF's Lamanna an All-American at Nike Indoor Nationals, and more

After claiming a state title earlier this month at the Class 4 championships, Jefferson Forest sophomore Zoie Lamanna reached All-American status Saturday at the Nike Indoor Nationals, held in Staten Island, New York.

Lamanna coasted to third place in the 1-mile run with a time of 4:56.22 ,finishing less than four seconds off the lead.

She then competed at the New Balance Nationals Indoor on Sunday in New York City, where she ran in the Rising Stars division of the 800-metter run. Lamanna posted a runner-up finish with a 2:15.50.

The cross country and track standout won her state title on March 1 in the 1,000-meter run.

Heritage standouts compete at New Balance Nationals

After winning five individual state events at the Class 3 championships nearly two weeks ago, Heritage senior Alaysia Oakes competed in several events at the New Balance Nationals in New York City over the weekend.

Oakes was among a handful of Pioneers to make appearances at the meet. She finished 13th out of 29 competitors in Sunday's Championship division of the long jump, with a leap of 18 feet, 3 ¾ inches. She also competed in Saturday's Championship triple jump and was 19th out of 29 individuals with jump of 37 feet, 3 inches. The 19-time state champ also competed in the 60-meter dash prelims over the weekend.

She was joined at the meet by junior Jaelyn Arnold, who competed in the Rising Stars division of the shot put. Arnold placed sixth with a throw of 36-01.50.

Two Heritage girls made appearances in the triple jump Rising Star division. Sophomore Taylor Porter posted a 33-08 finished 35th out of 50, and sophomore Akera Molette was 37th with a 33-06.50.

Heritage's Darius Brown competed in the Championship division of the triple jump and posted a 42-01.50, good for 20th place out of 25.

Heritage senior Deuce Crawford made appearances in the Championship prelims of the 60-meter dash and the 200 dash. He also joined teammates Jaidyn Johnson, Zach Steele and McKinley Pennix in the Championship division of the 4x200 relay prelims.

COLLEGE INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Liberty’s Sauder, Lynchburg’s Llanea and Hotung-Davidsen claim A-A honors

Liberty freshman Kennedy Sauder leaped to second-team All-America status in the high jump, while Lynchburg’s Sam Llaneza and Tor Hotung-Davidsen ran to All-America accolades in their events Saturday in the national championships.

Sauder, competing in the Division I championships at the Birmingham CrossPlex, became Liberty’s first men’s high jump All-American by tying for 13th at 7 feet, ½ inch. He is the Flames’ first true freshman to earn All-America honors at the indoor meet since Josh McDougal in 2005.

Llaneza became Lynchburg’s first-ever All-American in the men’s 1-mile by finishing eighth with a time of 4:11.73 in the Division III championships at Winston-Salem’s JDL Fast Track.

Hotung-Davidsen claimed sixth in the men’s 800 with a mark of 1:54:39 to become UL’s first All-American in the event since Josh Zobenica’s runner-up finish in 2003.

UL’s Aniya Seward competed in two events over the weekend. She finished 10th in the women’s 60 hurdles with a time of 8.83 seconds, and then placed 16th in the women’s triple jump at 37 feet, 5 ¼ inches.

Stephanie Burnett placed 11th in the women’s 5,000 with a time of 17:25.08. She was Lynchburg’s first-ever indoor national qualifier in the event.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LU’s Soucie steps down

Liberty associate head coach Brad Soucie announced Saturday he is stepping away from his position to pursue other interests.

Soucie has served as Ritchie McKay’s top assistant coach for all 20 of McKay’s seasons as head coach, and the two spent six seasons on Tony Bennett’s staff at the University of Virginia.

“It has been an honor to coach at Liberty and be a part of the amazing vision,” Soucie said in a news release.

Soucie was McKay’s top assistant at Portland State, Colorado State, Oregon State, New Mexico and Liberty.

‘He has definitely had an impact on the program and the players’ lives that he had the opportunity to be a part of,” McKay said. “I am very thankful for him and wish him great success in the future.”

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 14 Liberty 5, Campbell 3

Five Liberty pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts and the 14th-ranked Flames (12-2) rebounded from Friday’s loss to top the Camels (7-8) on Sunday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Mason Fluharty (2-0) picked up his second victory of the week by pitching 1 ⅔ innings of relief. He allowed his first run of the season on two hits and struck out two.

Cade Hungate improved to 5 for 5 in save opportunities by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Stephen Hill, Aaron Anderson, Brady Gulakowski and Cameron Foster each had run-scoring hits in the Flames’ four-run fifth inning.

The Flames’ 11-game winning streak was snapped Friday in a 7-0 loss to Campbell.

No. 7 Lynchburg 7-6, Roanoke 3-2

Zack Potts and Grayson Thurman shut down Roanoke in the opener, Ryan Long clubbed a three-run homer in the nightcap, and the seventh-ranked Hornets (12-2, 2-0 ODAC) swept the Maroons (6-6, 0-2) at Fox Field.

Potts (3-1) allowed three earned runs on nine hits over 5 ⅔ innings. Thurman picked up his sixth save by allowing two hits over 3 ⅓ innings.

Garrett Jackson and Avery Neaves drove in two runs apiece in the opener.

Long’s three-run homer in the nightcap highlighted a five-run fourth inning.

Nick Mattfield (2-0) picked up the victory by scattering two hits and striking out five over five scoreless innings.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

No. 15 Clemson 5, Liberty 4

Pinch hitter Kyah Keller’s two-out single up the middle scored Ainsley Houston and Cammy Pereira to lift the No. 15 Tigers (16-6) to a walkoff victory over the visiting Flames (14-10) in the Tiger Invitational at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Keller’s big hit spoiled Karlie Keeney’s performance in the circle. Keeney (8-5) allowed five runs (three earned) on 10 hits, walked two and struck out two in 7 ⅔ innings.

She had a 3-1 lead heading into the sixth, but the Tigers scored once in the sixth and again in the seventh to force extras.

KC Machado’s sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth gave Liberty a 4-3 lead.

Devyn Howard’s two-run homer in the fourth inning gave LU a 3-1 lead.

Howard went 3 for 4, and Caroline Hudson went 2 for 4.

Illinois 3, Liberty 2

Delaney Rummell’s homer sparked a three-run fifth inning as the Illini (11-6) edged the Flames by one run for the second straight day in the Tiger Invitational.

Illinois opened the invitational with a 5-4 victory in extra innings Saturday over Liberty, and the Illini used the three-run fifth to hold on Sunday behind six innings from Tori McQueen (3-2) and Sydney Sickels’ perfect seventh inning.

Denay Griffin clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth that scored Caroline Hudson for the Flames, but Griffin represented the last baserunner against Illinois pitching.

McKenzie Wagoner (2-3) allowed three runs on six hits, walked two and struck out two over 4 ⅓ innings. Naomi Jones (E.C. Glass, LCA) allowed one hit and one walk over 1 ⅔ scoreless innings of relief.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Liberty 17, California 13

A quartet of Liberty players scored three goals as the Flames (4-4) defeated the Bears (0-7) at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Jordan Baerga, Olivia Glaze, Cami Merkel and Tori Banks scored three goals apiece for LU. The Flames went 1-1 on their West Coast swing after losing 12-11 to UC Davis on Friday.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Concordia Wisconsin 6, Lynchburg 3

The Hornets (1-3) lost their second straight as the Falcons (2-5) won at Hilton Head High School in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Guilford 7, Randolph 2

The Quakers (4-1, 3-0 ODAC) easily defeated the WildCats (5-4, 1-1) at McMichael Courts in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Liberty 4, UTSA 0

The Flames (10-4) easily swept the Roadrunners (1-13) at UTSA Tennis Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Lynchburg 6, Concordia Wisconsin 3

The Hornets (6-0) remained undefeated by beating the Falcons (9-4) at Hilton Head High School in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Sweet Briar 9, Albany State 0

Allison Wandling and Nikhita Simhambhatla claimed three-set victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles respectively, as the Vixens (6-1) swept the Division II Golden Rams in Hilton Head, South Carolina.