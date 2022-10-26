Region Roundup: JF's Lamanna and Jordan capture Seminole District cross country crowns

At Humankind's 3.1-mile course, Jefferson Forest junior Zoie Lamanna claimed her second straight Seminole District individual title Wednesday, when she cruised to the finish line with a time of 21 minutes, 26 seconds.

JF (15 points) easily won the team title over runner-up Liberty (59 points), and the Cavaliers captured the first five places. Beall Roberts was runner-up with a 21:33, Alexis Plaster was third, Cherry Gonzalez fourth and Dalyn Snead fifth.

Jessica Taylor (Amherst), Mary Malcolm (Liberty), Kaitlin Smith (JF), Carly Carwile (Rustburg) and Caroline Allen (JF) rounded out the Top 10.

On the boys side, JF's Alex Jordan celebrated the individual crown with a time of 17:40 and led JF (15 points) to the team title over E.C. Glass (85) and Amherst (86). JF again took the top five spots behind runner-up Luke Gaylor, Macon Smith, Andrew Johnson and Jonah Packer.

Rounding out the Top 10 were: Amherst's Emerson Bryant, Glass' Sebastian Ploch, Brookville's Benjamin Abatecola, LCA's Isaac Bloodgood and JF's Gavin Harrington.

For Top 25 boys and girls finishes, scroll to the bottom of this report.

Sam Weddle captures Blue Ridge boys title

Staunton River’s Sam Weddle ran away from the rest of the field at Greenfield Recreation Park in Daleville to claim the individual title on the boys side of the Blue Ridge District cross country championships Wednesday.

Weddle’s time of 18:13.27 on the 3.1-mile course was more than 20 seconds faster than anyone else on the boys side. He and teammate Jack Weddle (18:33.50) gave SRHS a 1-2 finish among individuals and powered the Golden Eagles to second place as a team.

Staunton River posted 58 points to Lord Botetourt’s 50. It tallied a five-point edge over third-place Franklin County. Northside and William Byrd were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Alfred Finney (14th, 19:59.72), Luke Grisso (21st, 21:36.12) and Levi Nichols (22nd, 21:39.59) all finished inside the top 25 individually for SRHS.

Lord Botetourt also won the girls meet, in which just three team scores were posted. The Cavaliers recorded 30 points to William Byrd’s 33 and Franklin County’s 58.

Lauren Stenzel posted the best individual finish (10th) among the SRHS girls with a 26:08.16. Riley Waldron also was a top-25 finisher with her 16th-place 27:18.63. Byrd’s Olivia Hurd won the individual title with a 21:01.01, a time that was more than 51 seconds better than second-place Erna Dietrich from Botetourt.

Up next for Staunton River are the Region 3D championships, slated for Nov. 3 at Smith River Sports Complex.

Wednesday’s high school slate featured championship meets in both the Seminole and Dogwood districts as well, but results from those events were not available by press time.

Scroll down to see the top 25 runners in the boys and girls Blue Ridge meets.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Lynchburg earns top seed for ODAC tourney, Randolph misses field

On the final day of the regular season, Guilford did one area team a favor while dealing a blow to another.

The Quakers, by virtue of their win over Washington and Lee on Wednesday, slid into the eight-team field for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament and boosted Lynchburg to the top seed. Randolph, though, was knocked into a tie for eighth place in the league standings and saw its season come to an end thanks to the Guilford win.

The WildCats played to a 0-0 draw with Averett on Wednesday and finished with a 3-5-2 record in league play. That mark matches Hampden-Sydney’s 3-5-2 regular-season ODAC mark following the Tigers’ 1-0 loss to Lynchburg on Wednesday, but H-SC earned the final spot for the tourney thanks to a tiebreaker.

The Tigers beat Randolph in the regular season to capture the No. 8 seed. Randolph fell to Lynchburg in double overtime in last year’s championship match but will not have a chance this year at another postseason run.

The Hornets, meanwhile, finished with an 8-1-1 record in conference play, beating out Washington and Lee (7-1-2 in the ODAC) for the top seed and home-field advantage for the duration of their stay in the playoffs. Washington and Lee entered the day on top of the league leaderboard, but a surprising 3-0 loss to then-ninth-ranked Guilford (now the No. 7 seed for the tourney) gave Lynchburg the advantage.

The quarterfinals of the tournament take place Saturday at the Nos. 1 through 4 seeds. The highest remaining seeds play host for the semifinal and championship rounds, which are slated for Nov. 2 and 5, respectively.

UL will play H-SC in the quarterfinals in a rematch of Wednesday’s game, at a time that has yet to be determined.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Seminole District Championship

At Humankind, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: 1. Jefferson Forest 15, 2. E.C. Glass 85, 3. Amherst 86, 4. Heritage 96, 5. Rustburg 97, 6. Brookville 123

Individual scores: Top 25 (of 43): 1. Alex Jordan (JF) 17:40, 2. Luke Gaylor (JF) 17:56, 3. Macon Smith (JF) 18:23, 4. Andrew Johnson (JF) 19:07, 5. Jonah Packer (JF) 19:20, 6. Emerson Bryant (Amherst) 19:20, 7. Sebastian Ploch (ECG) 19:27, 8. Benjamin Abatecola (Brookville) 19:28, 9. Isaac Bloodgood (LCA) 19:32, 10. Gavin Harrington (JF) 19:40, 11. Stryder Parsons (Rustburg) 20:29, 12. Griffin Quinones-Partain (Heritage) 20:39, 13. John-Paul Mancier (ECG) 20:48, 14. Sean Kim (Heritage) 20:57, 15. Aran Jothi (Heritage) 21:03, 16. Bryce Wall (Amherst) 21:05, 17. Jayden Justice (Rustburg) 21:06, 18. Dylan Rowlett (Brookville) 21:10, 19. Jack Pitts (Amherst) 21:11, 20. Teddy Tharp (ECG) 21:14, 21. Hunter Ferguson (Rustburg) 21:21, 22. James Patterson (LCA) 21:24, 23. Jason Bohn (ECG) 21:25, 24. Noah Wells (Rustburg) 21:26, 25. Sam Williams (Amherst) 22:00.

Blue Ridge District Championship

At Greenfield Recreation Park in Daleville, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Lord Botetourt 50, Staunton River 58, Franklin County 63, Northside 79, William Byrd 85

Top 25 finishers (out of 37): 1. Sam Weddle (SR) 18:13.27; 2. Jack Weddle (SR) 18:33.50; 3. Jacob Montgomery (FC) 18:52.05; 4. Cole Stelter (LB) 18:56.86; 5. Tristen Marshall (LB) 18:57.11; 6. Colter Meritt (N) 19:19.08; 7. Carter Hudson (LB) 19:29.64; 8. Sebastian Ellis (FC) 19:33.31; 9. DeShawn Austin (WB) 19:35.76; 10. Shaun Gower (WB) 19:38.89; 11. Owen Wagoner (N) 19:39.62; 12. Andrew Riddle (FC) 19:46.11; 13. Stephen Underwood (WB) 19:47.62; 14. Alfred Finney (SR) 19:59.72; 15. John Grider (FC) 20:01.31; 16. Landon Hayes (LB) 20:28.15, 17. Pierce Rakes (N) 20:44.25, 18. Jonah Clark (LB) 20:44.31; 19. Roger Markham (William Fleming) 21:10.81; 20. Jacob Malue (LB) 21:16.31; 21. Luke Grisso (SR) 21:36.12; 22. Levi Nichols (SR) 21:39.59; 23. Aman Bennet (N) 21:41.98; 24. Vy Chau (N) 21:58.42; 25. Brayden McCulloch (WB) 22:00.73.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Seminole District Championships

At HumanKind, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Jefferson Forest 15, Liberty 59, Rustburg 73, Brookville 99

Top 25 finishers (out of 36): 1. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 21:26; 2. Beall Roberts (JF) 21:33; 3. Alexis Plaster (JF) 21:38; 4. Cherry Gonzalez (JF) 22:53; 5. Dalyn Snead (JF) 22:53; 6. Jessica Taylor (Amherst) 23:03; 7. Mary Malcolm (Liberty) 23:21; 8. Kaitlin Smith (JF) 23:39; 9. Carly Carwile (Rustburg) 23:46; 10. Caroline Allen (JF) 23:52; 11. Hailey Clark (Liberty) 23:56; 12. Brianna Adams (Liberty) 24:10; 13. Natalee Powers (Liberty) 24:14; 14. Sarah Anderson (Brookville) 25:23; 15. Alexandra Petty (ECG) 26:02; 16. Meredith Vance (Rustburg) 26:12; 17. Valerie Germeroth (Brookville) 26:36; 18. Anna Waterworth (ECG) 26:41; 19. Ryan Brendle (Rustburg) 27:09; 20. Althea Hunt (ECG) 27:51; 21. Megan Maggiora (Rustburg) 28:01; 22. Claire Ramsey (ECG) 28:22; 23. Sage Rosser (Rustburg) 28:40; 24. Molly Milne (Rustburg) 28:46; 25. Ella Blair (Liberty) 29:24.

Blue Ridge District Championship

At Greenfield Recreation Park in Daleville, 3.1-mile course

Team scores: Lord Botetourt 30, William Byrd 33, Franklin County 58

Top 25 finishers (out of 28): 1. Olivia Hurd (WB) 21:01.01; 2. Erna Dietrich (LB) 21:52.50; 3. Julianne Bowman (FC) 22:13.67; 4. Megan Hawley (Staunton River) 22:52.43; 5. Hatlyn Haggerty (LB) 23:29.01; 6. Alexa Carillo (LB) 24:39.46; 7. Claire Glover (WB) 25:22.13; 8. Riley Roth (WB) 25:42.96; 9. Courtney Ngo (Northside) 25:51.59; 10. Lauren Stenzel (SR) 26:08.16; 11. Alexandra Bonilla (WB) 26:11.36; 12. Elizabeth Meadows (LB) 26:12.49, 13. Falan Peters (LB) 26:13.29, 14. Lucy Whitenack (WB) 26:31.35, 15. Anahi Muniz-Hernandez (William Fleming) 27:02.22; 16. Riley Waldron (SR) 27:18.63; 17. Samantha Simms (FC) 27:26.54; 18. Marissa Martin (N) 27:54.43; 19. Natalie Davis (FC) 28:06.91; 20. Jaidyn Vukelich (FC) 28:10.76; 21. Karis Hambrick (LB) 28:19.62; 22. Grace Campbell (FC) 29:11.72; 23. Sydnee Reed (WF) 30:58.56; 24. Jillian Harris (LB) 31:00.08; 25. Sisley Del Cid (WF) 31:52.91.